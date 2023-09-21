Panama7

Sanofi was selected as a Mare Evidence Lab 2023 top pick. The French pharmaceutical giant has carried a valuation discount for over ten years, and this was due to poor operational performance, a value-disruptive M&A approach, and a pipeline cost above the company's WACC. In addition, in 2022, Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY, OTCPK:SNYNF) was involved in the Zantac litigation case - we suggest our readers check our previous publication called: "What Has Happened?". We reassured our investor base at that time, assuming no liabilities in the company's estimates. Increasing Sanofi's position was a good call; however, we still believe there is room to grow.

Mare Past Analysis

Looking back, we believe that Sanofi's turnaround story has been successful. The company simplified its model and now has a rigid cost control in place with a continuous COGS improvement supported by the Eurapi spin-off. More important to emphasize is that there is more evidence for R&D pipeline improvement. One of the most significant Wall Street pushbacks is how the company will replace Dupixent in the next decade. In our analysis, we should look at three critical supportive facts:

Pipeline advancement. Following the Q2 results, we positively report a few bright spots that have recently arisen. Here at the Lab, we are talking about Beyfortus and Altuviiio launches. Looking at Dupixent future, we don't see Sanofi slowing down any time soon. Post-H1, we decided to raise Beyfortus and Altuvilio's revenue to €400 million for the year's second half. In addition, Sanofi's early-stage pipeline shows considerable progression, even if it is surrogate by market success and regulatory outcome. Despite that, thanks to Dupixent, the French Pharma leader has doubled down on its immunology franchise, and Sanofi's performing drug was created for type 2 inflammatory diseases (asthma and dermatitis); Solid balance sheet. The CEO has time and a solid balance sheet to diversify Dupixent sales concentration. This might be achieved through an internal R&D engine or M&A optionality. Here at the Lab, we would prefer Sanofi to invest in the current pipeline, and we are most excited by the following: 1) pneumococcal vaccine, 2) itepekimab, 3) amlitelimab, 4) SAR'765, and 5) frexalimab. Sanofi will host an R&D investor update in early December, but we already see significant progress from last March's event in Boston. As a reminder, in H2, there are various readouts, and several assets might enter Phase 3 during H1 2024, providing significant stock price uplift. In the Q&A call, we noted Sanofi's optimism on amlitelimab; Attractive valuation. Sanofi is currently trading at a 2024 P/E of 11.2x 2024 and on an EV/NPV of 0.72x versus a peer average of 1.03x. P/E discount is at 20%, and in our projection, Sanofi EPS growth estimates are set at 7.5% until 2028 vs. an industry average of 7%. This creates an upside risk to the current valuation driven by EPS momentum, new product launches, and pipeline success. Following Sanofi's Q2 results, the company also raised its guidance. Once again, Dupixent has been a value driver on price MIX and volume. In number, volume growth was notably strong, signing a plus 12% sequentially. Our estimates forecast €43.2 billion in sales in 2023 and a net debt of 3.8 billion by year-end, arriving at a net cash favorable position in 2024. Aubagio's Loss of exclusivity also impacted Q2 results, and we believe this negative one-off overshadowed Sanofi's impressive results.

Sanofi new revenue line

Source: Sanofi Q2 results presentation

Sanofi Pipeline Advancement

Conclusion and Valuation

Sanofi still has a discounted valuation and offers a solid pipeline with limited downside risk. Dupixent impressive commercial expansion has built a revenue with mid-single-digit growth until 2030 with a low risk. As mentioned, Dupixent is already a "megabuster" drug with a revenue projection of €10 billion, and our revenue model predicts a top-sales pick of €13 billion. The flip side of Dupixent success is concentration risk, and this drug now represents 20% of Sanofi's NPV. Going back to the valuation, thanks to higher guidance, we decided to leave unchanged our 2024 P/E Pharma multiple of 15x and move our Sanofi buy rating from €110 to €115 per share.

Sanofi 2023 Guidance

Downside risks include lower diversified growth drivers vs. peers (with Dupixent concentration risk), adverse currency moves that we already reported as a 2023 main EPS drag, ongoing litigation, R&D pipeline failure, product launch execution, further pricing risk, regulatory changes, and competitions.

Sanofi FX Risk

