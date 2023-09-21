Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Block Inc.: Still Not Cheap Enough, But It's Getting There

Sep. 21, 2023 9:28 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)2 Comments
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
842 Followers

Summary

  • Block Inc. is currently at a 52-week low, but the negative sentiment and lack of catalysts suggest further downside.
  • The company has made missteps, including a focus on blockchain and a costly acquisition of Afterpay.
  • The company's financials show impressive revenue growth but lackluster profitability, with negative margins and dilution of shareholder value.

Bitcoin Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Fans To Miami

Joe Raedle

Investment Thesis

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is sitting at a 52-week low as of writing this, so I wanted to see if it would be a good time to re-enter after a couple of years away from it. From

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
842 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

technix7 profile picture
technix7
Today, 9:48 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10)
Afterpay was a bad buy. I'm wondering what the average transaction with Square is to justify a purchase like Afterpay. A small business doeasn't want to take payments on a small transaction especially with 6% fee plus .30 each transaction. To pay $29B and see apprximately $250M per quarter? It should break even in 25 years or so.
Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
Today, 9:42 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (185)
Thanks for the article! Just one note, that I realized when analysing the company: Gross margins have been increasing steadily when excluding bitcoin revenue and COGS - which makes a huge difference with regard to your conclusion around the company's stability. gross margins have increased by 15.5% over the past five years w/out bitcoin. And to me it's reasonable to exclude bitcoin since it's not the company's main profit driver (only 2% gross margin).
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.