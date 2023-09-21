Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia Stock Is Not A Buy For A Value Investor

Sep. 21, 2023 9:35 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)AMD, INTC, QCOM, TSM5 Comments
Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.7K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation stock has surged to incredible highs, making it the most expensive and popular semiconductor company.
  • Quarterly sales and earnings rose dramatically for Nvidia at the beginning of 2023.
  • Despite the growth, Nvidia has not increased its dividend payouts since 2020, raising concerns about management's priorities.
  • The company is far too overhyped and overvalued.

Microchip Maker Nvidia Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Some time ago I wrote an article on Qualcomm (QCOM) saying that its business outlook was not very good but at the very least its stock was cheap. Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.7K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

wanster profile picture
wanster
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (5.89K)
Value Investor ? Ya, go put some money in food companies right now~
Rayden9 profile picture
Rayden9
Today, 9:54 AM
Premium
Comments (198)
I remember when NVDA was $50 a share people were losing their minds how “overvalued” it was…
H
Herkshire Bathaway
Today, 9:42 AM
Premium
Comments (87)
That’s one of the reasons it trades at higher valuations. If Value investors start buying it the stock would drop around 90% from here. Nobody wants value investors in their stocks. Keep out please.
Seriouspatt profile picture
Seriouspatt
Today, 9:47 AM
Comments (4.29K)
@Herkshire Bathaway
I like how overconfidence comes before the fall. Hopefully you're a case in point.
Seriouspatt profile picture
Seriouspatt
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (4.29K)
Oh, a voice of reason amongst all the FOMO people. How rare.

Just want to add that NVDA, whilst not paying a higher dividend, has repurchased stock for north of $15B, starting in 2022, which undoubtely had an effect on its share price.

Compared to CAPEX that amount seems very high and if the AI hype would slow down or anything really would happen to TSMC (hope not), or competition would drive down NVDA's margins, or etc. pp.; stock repurchases would decrease and the stock price likely too.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.