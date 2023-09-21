jhorrocks

Shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) have been a mixed performer over the past year, down about 4%. It is a relatively unique company in that is involved in single-family rentals (SFR) whereas most rental properties are multi-family units (i.e. apartments). I view shares as attractive given INVH’s valuation, operating profile, and market tailwinds.

Seeking Alpha

Invitation Homes is the largest SFR company, and it owns over 86,000 houses. It has a diverse portfolio with no single market accounting for more than 15% of revenue. Clearly though, the company is focused in the Southeast (50% of revenue) with large presences in California, Arizona, and Texas as well.

Invitation Homes

With the exception of California, the company is focused in states that are seeing strong population growth. The trend of households moving into the Southeast is quite well known. According to the Census Bureau, this trend continued last year, as you can see below with the Southeast, Arizona, Texas, and Nevada seeing inflow at the expense of the north and California. In general, INVH is positioned where people are moving to, which all else equal, should be a positive for rent growth. Even in California, I would note that INVH is not really exposed to city-centers, as cities tend to have apartment not single-family housing, and that is where much of the population outflow has focused.

Census Bureau

Importantly, the intuitive notion that having a real estate portfolio in places people are moving should drive rent growth is what has actually occurred. In the company’s second quarter earnings report, it had revenue growth of 5.9%, which drove a 5% increase in core funds from operations to $0.44. It did see operating expenses rise 11.2%, given increased labor and maintenance costs, but net operating income growth was a solid 3.6%.

Occupancy declined by 0.4% but remains strong at 97.6%. With COVID stimulus fading away, delinquencies are returning to normal, similar to what has been seen in auto loans and credit cards. As such, bad debt expense ticked up to 1.5% from 0.5%.

As seen in the company’s September investment presentation, rental growth has slowed from the double-digit pace seen last year, but 6% is still quite healthy.

Invitation Homes

Indeed, this pace of rental growth may be surprising to those closely following the trends and commentary around inflation, where shelter and rent costs have taken center stage. ApartmentList for instance is showing rents falling year over year after their dramatic acceleration in 2021-2022.

Apartment List

It is important to emphasize that rental trends are predominately driven by activity in the multifamily sector, which represents the vast bulk of rental properties. SFR is a different market; apartments tend to be in more urban settings, single-family housing more suburban. Individuals also tend to have different preferences on the apartment vs single-family home lifestyle.

Supply factors are also quite different. Multifamily units are generally built with the intention of being rented out, whereas single-family units are generally built to be sold to individual homebuyers. As you can see below, construction activity is very different. The 2021-2022 rise in rents has caused a surge in multifamily construction to record levels whereas the rise in rates last year seems to have caused homebuilders to reduce construction for single-family housing.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

The number of apartments being built is likely causing a glut in some markets, and that elevated supply has helped to tamp down rents. On the other hand, the stock of single-family housing is now growing more slowly, which should be supportive of prices and rents. This is a positive dynamic for INVH and a reason why its rental growth rates may perform better than macro reporting would suggest.

Beyond this, I would also note that the low level of construction since 2008 has left the US housing market significantly undersupplied. We have created about 4 million more households than housing units over the past 20 years. This is why vacancy rates are so low, and in my view, why home prices have been resilient. These households need to live somewhere, and the structurally undersupplied nature of the housing market means that the cost of shelter, be it home prices or rent prices, is likely to stay elevated.

Census Bureau, my own calculation

This is exacerbated by the fact that millennials, our largest generation, are now coming into their 30s—the primary household formation years. Many will go on to be homebuyers, but many will go on to rent single-family housing, particularly as they have children and want more space than afforded by apartment living. INVH’s average renter is in their 30s, so this demographic trend which will be playing out over the next five years, plays right into the company’s strength.

Invitation Homes

INVH is reporting solid rental growth, which is translating to solid growth in funds from operations. This supports its current 3% dividend yield. Additionally, it is located in faster-growing markets, and medium-term supply/demand factors point to a sustained positive outlook for the company’s growth rate. Since 2017, rents have risen by more than 47%, and while rental growth will likely be lower the next five years, than the past five, the power of compounding rental growth feeding higher distributable income should not be discounted.

On top of this, Invitation Homes has a solid balance sheet. It has no debt maturities before 2026, and just 0.7% of its debt is exposed to movements in interest rates. This leaves it relatively well-positioned to ride out the current period of elevated borrowing costs. Moreover, its debt to capital ratio is just 43%. Consider that when an individual buys a home, they typically put just 20% down, for a debt to capital ratio of 80% on the house. INVH essentially is running its balance with just half that much debt. This leaves it with ample capacity to buy homes when they are attractive.

Even if you agree with me that the fundamentals of Invitation Homes are strong, for it to be a solid investment opportunity, the valuation must also be right. I believe it is, and I will present two methods of valuing INVH.

The first would be a cash flow multiple. INVH is guiding to $1.75-$1.81 in core FFO this year. Given ongoing rental growth, over the next 12 months, I am expecting it to generate about $1.79-$1.85 in FFO. Given my medium-term expectation for 3-5% income growth due to mid-single digit rent increases, I would be willing to pay 20x FFO, or a 5% FFO yield, creating a long-term 8-10% return potential. That implies a fair-value of just over $36. That represents 6% upside, alongside a 3% dividend yield, for a 9% 12-month return potential.

A second method is more of a thought exercise, but if tomorrow, INVH decided to sell all 86,000+ of its houses, pay off its $7.7 billion in debt, and return the balance to shareholders, what would shareholders get? It is impossible to know for sure, but it is a useful exercise to sense check the cash flow estimate. The challenge is that unlike stocks or bonds, there is not a readily available market price for every house. They are also carried on the balance sheet at purchase cost, less deprecation. A house INVH bought in 2017 is likely worth far more than it paid, let alone its carrying value on the balance sheet.

The median sales price on an existing home is $407,000. So at $400k/house, INVH is worth $43.44. Today, the stock trades at $34 per share; this means the market is valuing INVH at $335,000/house.

Now, we know that based on its $544 million in rental income in Q2, it earned $2,189 in rent per house it owned. It had a 97% occupancy, so the average rent paid on a rented home was $2,288. Now, renters will do a comparison of the cost to own a home with the cost to rent a home when making a decision on whether to rent or buy.

At a 7.25% mortgage rate, if your point of indifference was an equal mortgage payment to rental payment, at $2,288, you could afford a $335,000 mortgage. At 20% down, that implies a home value of $419,000. At that price, INVH’s assets would be worth $46/share. This is the high end, as most renters would likely factor in property taxes and other expenses plus the mortgage to equal rent. Assuming they set aside $300/month for these expenses, the monthly mortgage payment equivalent is $1,988, or a $290,000 mortgage. At 20% down, that is a $363k home price, or $38/share for INVH.

Of course, selling a house also comes with costs, and selling the entire portfolio would also likely have a negative impact on local home prices. As such, I would expect INVH to trade at a discount to this theoretical $38-$46 valuation. Of course, if home prices were to rise more aggressively, this would lift INVH’s valuation and provide a tailwind to shares. Given these two methodologies, I would target INVH shares reaching the $36-38 area over the next 12 months, providing about 10% appreciation potential plus a 3% dividend, assuming single-digit rental growth and roughly flat home prices. INVH has also grown that dividend by nearly 20% per annum the past five years, and I would expect ongoing dividend increases of closer to 10% over the next several years.

With its attractive market positioning, INVH is a solid long-term investment, offering low double-digit return potential and steadily growing cash distributions.