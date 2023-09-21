Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EM Small-Caps: Attractive Valuations And Dividends

Sep. 21, 2023 9:20 AM ETDGS
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.1K Followers

Summary

  • In the pursuit of returns, investors are constantly asking what they potentially missed.
  • In this piece, we highlight drivers of relative performance.
  • For investors focused on valuations, emerging markets small-cap dividend payers appear worthy of a second look.

Businessman set goals analysis charts and graphs, development and growth of growing global economy, set goals based on big business valuations. concept of strategy vision for the organization

Noppharat Tanjamras /iStock via Getty Images

By Lonnie S. Jacobs & Bradley Krom

In the pursuit of returns, investors are constantly asking what they potentially missed. Narrow market leadership in U.S. large caps all but guaranteed outperformance relative to small caps. In the EAFE (Europe, Australasia

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.1K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.