The Bank Of England's Tightening Cycle May Well Be Over

Sep. 21, 2023 8:55 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
Summary

  • The Bank of England has kept rates on hold, but today’s vote was close.
  • What’s very clear, though, is that the Bank is leaving all options on the table for November.
  • Barring any unpleasant surprises in the next round of wage and inflation data, we suspect the tightening cycle is now over.

Bank of England headquarters - City of London

By James Smith

The Bank of England has voted to keep rates on hold, and we suspect that means the tightening cycle is now over. What’s striking, though, is just how close the decision was, with a 5-4 split on the committee between

From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

