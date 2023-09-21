Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF: Tesla's Other Shoe Hasn't Dropped Yet

Sep. 21, 2023 10:00 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA), TSLYF, GM, LCID, RIVN
Summary

  • YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF uses a combination of call and put options to trade Tesla stock without actually owning the shares.
  • The ETF uses a synthetic covered call approach, meaning it outperforms Tesla when the stock rises slowly but underperforms it when it rises quickly.
  • The single biggest determinant of the Fund's performance is still Tesla stock, and investors may lose significant principal if the stock declines significantly.
  • Current near-parity in EV/gasoline prices may not last, as EV inventory has already normalized but gas cars have not yet.
  • Lifetime savings calculations for EVs disregard certain additional costs which eat considerably into savings. I am avoiding Tesla and TSLY pending further clarity on cost savings.

EV charging station for electric car in concept of green energy and eco power

Blue Planet Studio

With the recent Federal Reserve announcement that their dot plot is at least contemplating remaining higher for longer, we continue to see a certain amount of dislocation in the auto market, which is so influenced by those rates. As

Max Greve is a graduate of Northwestern University with a quadruple major in History, Economics, Political Science, and International Studies. Max is a full-time writer and in addition to stock market trends also writes articles on government, current events, macroeconomic trends, and last but not least, the ongoing inefficiencies of professional sports.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

