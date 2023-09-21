Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Roblox: Numbers Do Not Paint The Whole Picture

Sep. 21, 2023 10:18 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)
Andreas Eliades profile picture
Andreas Eliades
7 Followers

Summary

  • The majority of Roblox's revenue comes from a particularly discretionary source: the entertainment of non-earning and dependent children.
  • Despite outsourcing content production, imposing substantial fees, and offering its developers less-than-favourable DevEx rates, Roblox remains unprofitable.
  • Roblox spends heavily on unrealistic growth vectors, such as turning their platform into a Work-Learn-Connect platform.
  • Roblox is undiversified, relying on the ability of its one and only ROBLOX platform to attract and monetize users, with no diversification plans in sight.
  • Relative to its peers in the entertainment sector, Roblox stock appears to carry a premium valuation.

Roblox Developer Conference 2019

Ian Tuttle

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is widely recognized as a gaming sensation, particularly among younger audiences. It has garnered the attention of investors, especially during the metaverse craze. However, there's a need to pause and reflect on whether its valuation and ambitious plans

This article was written by

Andreas Eliades profile picture
Andreas Eliades
7 Followers
Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) researcher and retail investor forming investment thesis through independent thinking, with a focus on fundamentals and by utilizing quantitative tools. Seeking contrarian bets with asymmetric risk/reward and medium-term time horizons (2-5 years).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.