Ian Tuttle

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is widely recognized as a gaming sensation, particularly among younger audiences. It has garnered the attention of investors, especially during the metaverse craze. However, there's a need to pause and reflect on whether its valuation and ambitious plans are grounded in reality.

1. Investment Thesis

My research suggests that solely evaluating the company's financial performance may not provide a complete representation of the stock's intrinsic value. Roblox faces six major qualitative challenges that could impede its future capacity to efficiently allocate capital and, consequently, yield returns for its investors.

Should these qualitative concerns materialize, they present an unfavourable risk-reward scenario for Roblox stock. This perspective is further supported by my relative stock valuation, indicating a notable potential downside when juxtaposed with peers in the entertainment sector.

2. The 6 Qualitative Challenges

2.1. Unlikely To Attract Top Developers

Roblox imposes hefty charges on its developers. As mentioned on pg.16 in the latest 10-k form, they first take a cut of 30% to 70% on sales within the platform, depending on whether Roblox acts as the distributor. Then, when developers convert their Robux (the platform's virtual currency) to actual money, they're met with a significantly undervalued Developer Exchange (DevEx) rate.

To purchase 30k Robux, a user would spend approximately $360. However, a developer cashing out the same amount receives less than $100, equating to $0.0035 per Robux. This disparity in the DevEx exchange rate means users pay almost three times more to buy Robux than what developers receive upon selling.

Although the developer payouts keep increasing with an expected $800 million in payouts to developers in 2023 according to the 1H23 report, my view is that attracting top developers to boost competition and improve the user experience will take much more than that.

2.1.1. Roblox From A Developer's Perspective

Imagine you're an enthusiast with a unique game idea or feature. You dedicate countless hours to craft and fine-tune your creation on Roblox's platform. Upon launch, you garner users who buy into your offering, and after Roblox's deductions, you amass 30k Robux.

To cash out, you navigate the Roblox DevEx system, undergoing an account review. Upon clearance, you'd anticipate a fair conversion of your hard-earned Robux to actual cash. But there's a twist, illustrated in the figure below.

Roblox platform in a nutshell (Andreas Eliades)

Related to the issue of underpaying developers: in response to a Reddit post of a Roblox creator complaining about developer plugins now costing Robux to purchase, crazyman32, the (unverified) developer of one of those plugins gave the following response:

Reddit

Roblox has also charged users high fees for unspecified reasons.

2.2. Low-Quality Content

By adopting the “Make Anything. Reach Millions. Earn Serious Cash” slogan (changed to "Make anything you can imagine" in 2021), Roblox encourages its community to generate content for its platform. This strategy has led to an influx of low-quality content.

Roblox proudly highlights the 5.6 million experiences available on their platform, complemented by 3 million developers. Considering a significant portion of these developers are from their user base, over half of which are under 17 (see 4.1.), it suggests that much of the content is produced by inexperienced developers/creators.

After spending two weeks on the ROBLOX platform, I had a few observations regarding its content quality. As both an investor and a past gamer, I was curious to dive in and understand its appeal firsthand. While my viewpoint is based on a limited and personal experience, I found the overall quality lacking. Graphics ranged from poor to decent, and gameplay often felt like a less polished version of other popular games. Additionally, the platform's non-competitive nature means it lacks the potential for e-sports and the associated marketing and monetization opportunities that come with it.

2.3. Single Platform, Zero Diversification

Contrary to what I consider established, high-quality gaming companies like Activision Blizzard (ATVI) which have several strong franchises to bring in revenue (e.g. Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Warcraft, etc.), Roblox's offerings are focused on its one and only ROBLOX platform. This undiversified approach poses significant risks to investors.

Games and trends go in and out of favour all the time and when Roblox's time comes it won't be pretty, they have nothing to fall back on. The most concerning part is that the company's management has no plans to create a separate platform.

Low diversification essentially means high volatility. As a growth stock, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Today, Quote & News is primarily driven by its user base retention and expansion, and increasing bookings. Any indication of stalling on the way to hit the 1 billion user target or user spending will cause significant pain to investors.

2.4. Utopian Expansion Plans

What is worse than having no capital to fund your business's growth? Having it and deploying it unproductively, focusing on the wrong things.

To evaluate the company's prospects it is important to understand where they are heading and utilizing their resources. Burning too much cash to create or improve services that do not add value to the user, unlock new sources of revenue and improve profit margins will eventually stagnate the company.

Roblox's management has outlined a four-part growth strategy in its 2022 annual presentation:

Expand Internationally Reach All Ages Become A Daily Utility Build A Vibrant Economy

I will discuss the last three, which I believe to be problematic.

2.4.1. Reach All Ages

Roblox's initial expansion can be attributed to its strong appeal to younger demographics, as evidenced by 61% of its users reporting an age under 17 years old as of FY22.

Roblox FY22 Report

In my view, the transition to an all-age platform is unlikely to happen as Roblox is structurally not built for mature audiences. Let's take a look at the most popular games or "experiences" on the ROBLOX platform.

Most played Roblox games worldwide (Statista)

Brookhaven RP, the most played game on ROBLOX, resembles The Sims, a successful real-life role-playing video game franchise. The second biggest game, Adopt Me!, revolves around players pretending to be parents adopting children, or virtual pets.

As mentioned on pg. 3-4 of the 2Q23 transcript, the management labels ROBLOX as an all-age platform that no longer requires aging-up. At the same time, it's evident that the most popular experiences cater more to younger users than to mature audiences, often serving as a precursor to "the real thing".

Roblox’s initiatives to reach all ages like launching voice chat, facial animation, and collaborating with international brands and celebrities such as Gucci, Netflix, and Lil Nas X are not convincing either. Adding features and initiating partnerships are not materially improving the company's offerings and user experience.

2.4.2. Become A Daily Utility

Relying on the Play-Work-Learn-Connect vision seems overly ambitious and, for now, isn't a dependable growth strategy for investors in my opinion. I am not convinced that people will want to teach, learn or work on Roblox.

Before you dismiss my perspective, consider the likelihood of your employer mandating that, henceforth, a portion or all of your work and meetings must be conducted in Roblox; I find this implausible. Internally, Roblox is reportedly pushing for internal corporate meetings on the ROBLOX platform.

Roblox has yet to make significant strides in its Work-Learn-Connect mission. The platform's approach to 'learning' from the Roblox Developer Conference seems more aligned with entertainment tailored for children than genuine education. True learning necessitates focus, repeated practice, and proper rest, rather than constant distractions.

And yet, this is the narrative the management keeps pushing. My view is that play and only play is the obvious reason why most people would consider the ROBLOX platform, which introduces elements of connectivity as in many multi-player games.

2.4.3. Building A Vibrant Economy

The issue here is clear: Developers' pricing on the Roblox platform can diverge significantly from what a user would consider fair value. This is because just like the crazyman32 example (see "2.1. Roblox From A Developer's Perspective"), developers receive a little of what users pay.

During the Roblox Developer Conference on September 8th 2023, Roblox's leadership presented several key developments.

First, they proudly discussed 'limiteds', unique Roblox items available for sale on their platform. They noted that 80% of these items appreciate in value post-purchase. However, they didn't address the emergence of black markets for these items, many of which are rife with scams. Furthermore, they overlooked the fact that Robux earned from marketplace trading is only convertible to real money by the original creator and not by ordinary users/traders as disclosed in the FY22 report.

Second, Roblox plans to enable developers to introduce subscription-based experiences in exchange for Robux, granting them a more consistent revenue stream.

Third, the launch of ROBLOX on Sony's (SONY) PlayStation platform is likely to drive up Daily Active Users ("DAUs") and Bookings in the short term.

Lastly, a particularly intriguing development I'm keenly observing is the introduction of in-game advertisements. Developers and creators can advertise within their experiences for a fee. Should this feature gain momentum, it could significantly boost Roblox's (RBLX) top and bottom line growth.

2.5. Surprisingly Unprofitable

Despite bringing in hundreds of thousands of USD by selling what should be low-cost, highly scalable digital content, Roblox continues to be unprofitable.

In their latest earnings report (1H23), RBLX reported that the Total Costs and Expenses were 145% of revenue, up from 129% for the first half of 2022.

Table 1: Income Statement Cost breakdown from Roblox Corporation's 1H23 half-year report.

1H23 ($) Percent of Revenue (%) 1H22 ($) Percent of Revenue (%) Revenue 1,336,110 - 1,128,341 - Cost of Revenue 313,870 23% 278,789 25% Developer Exchange Fees 348,283 26% 290,270 26% Infrastructure and Trust & Safety 436,083 33% 299,590 27% R&D 590,856 44% 389,519 35% G&A 193,771 15% 136,448 12% Sales and Marketing 57,083 4% 55,603 5% Total Cost and Expenses 1,939,946 145% 1,450,219 129% Click to enlarge

"Infrastructure and Trust & Safety", "R&D" and "Developer Exchange Fees" are exceptionally high and problematic in my view.

Developer and Exchange Fees have decreased from 42% of Revenue in 2Q20 to 24% in 2Q23. However, this isn't inherently positive. For Roblox to remain enticing for skilled developers, these expenses need careful balancing. Offering a smaller portion of the total revenue to developers through high fees and disadvantageous exchange rates might deter top developers.

Due to its predominantly kid audience, Roblox needs to spend a lot on moderating and painstakingly reviewing its content leading to persistently high Infrastructure and Trust & Safety costs and therefore capped profitability.

Research and Development costs (R&D) jumped from the already high 35% to 44% in the latest reporting period. One has to question the justification behind the nearly $100 million monthly R&D costs for the ROBLOX platform during 1H23. Real-time avatar face animation? Not convinced.

A considerable chunk of the R&D expense consists of Stock-Based Compensation (SBC) which amounted to $397 million, up from $259 million in 2022. Also, shares outstanding have increased 3.4% in the last 12 months.

Statista

It is worth noting that due to the company's reliance on mobile gaming and therefore the Android and iOS ecosystems (78% Mobile vs. 20% Desktop, FY22), Roblox is required to pay a substantial amount of each dollar spent on Roblox (~23.3%) as fees to Google (GOOG) and Apple (AAPL).

2.6. Highly Discretionary Revenue Stream

In FY22, more than 60% of the user base consisted of dependents, meaning individuals who spend on the platform without earning the money themselves. In case of a recession or any sort of significant downturn in the economy, I expect Roblox's highly discretionary revenue to be hit particularly hard as people cut spending from unnecessary entertainment, especially those outside high-income countries.

3. TLDR

First, while the company holds a significant cash reserve of $2.12 billion, I believe that the company is deploying its capital unproductively to fund growth strategies that resemble the metaverse hype of 2021.

Second, although the company is projected to pay a record $800 million to developers in 2023, practices like 30-70% fees and absurdly low cashout DevEx rates lead me to believe that top game/content developers will avoid Roblox as their platform of choice, which leads to the next issue, low-quality content.

With Roblox's content predominantly sourced from its younger user base, it's no surprise that many Roblox Experiences lack quality. While this might suffice for younger users, it hardly appeals to more mature and high-spending demographics.

Fourth, Roblox is surprisingly unprofitable. It suffers from high R&D, Infrastructure and Development, and other costs, as well as increasing Stock-Based Compensation. Despite outsourcing most content production and imposing steep fees and exchange rates on developers, the company continues its cash burn. That would not be a problem if the capital was deployed productively to expand the company's offerings and diversify its revenue streams however, this is not the case.

The company is undiversified, relying on its one and only ROBLOX platform to bring revenue. Lacking diversified revenue channels, the RBLX stock remains vulnerable to the downside, depending on the platform's ability to attract and monetize more users.

Lastly, an often-overlooked factor is the potentially highly discretionary nature of Roblox's revenue. Given the platform caters primarily to minors, its revenue and ability to monetize might be hindered significantly at the next economic downturn.

4. Relative Stock Valuation

After its IPO in 2021 Roblox (RBLX) was briefly the most valuable gaming company in the world. Even after declining roughly 80% in market value from its peak, it is still amongst the most valuable gaming companies in the world, in between Electronic Arts (EA) and Take-Two (TTWO). Contrary to Roblox, both of those companies are cash flow positive and benefit from diversified revenue streams.

Statista

In the last 3 years, Roblox grew its Revenue at an outstanding CAGR of 63.6%, and EPS at a 52.8% CAGR. Although impressive, these numbers were boosted by the stay-at-home COVID-19 mandates. As a result, investors anticipate a slowdown in such rapid growth rates in the upcoming period.

Table 2: TIKR Entertainment Industry Comparative Valuation where NTM = Next Twelve Months, TEV = Total Enterprise Value, REV = Revenue and MC = Market Cap.

TIKR

Due to the factors I discussed- including the undiversified nature of the business, surprising unprofitability, unproductive capital deployment, and highly discretionary revenue sources - I estimate that Roblox will trade in terms of Total Enterprise Value to Revenue at a 0.5-1 Standard Deviation below the industry mean.

Using an estimated 1H24 Revenue of $3.69 billion, a 1-year discount rate of 6%, and a 1.67x to 2.50x NTM TEV/REV multiple, I concluded a fair market value of $6.82-9.55 billion, assuming constant cash balance and interest-bearing debt.

Consequently, the estimated fair share price of the RBLX stock based on my analysis and assumptions ranges between $11.06 to $15.48.

5. What Would Turn Me Bullish

5.1. Company-Owned And Curated Experiences

Roblox should shift from solely depending on its community for content creation to directly owning the platform's top-tier experiences. By doing so, the company can better manage content quality and user retention, ensuring that Robux is primarily spent within company-curated experiences.

This can be achieved either through acquisitions of Roblox Experiences or by fostering in-house content development. Such strategies can lower operating costs like "Developer and Exchange Fees", and attract developers on the platform with the prospect of exiting with a handsome Roblox buyout.

Without this change, the virtual currency, Robux, is likely to continually exit the platform under terms that aren't favourable for Roblox or its developers/creators.

5.2. Export Content Moderation Solutions

Content moderation is a big deal and core to Roblox's mission of "building an immersive platform for communication and connection, with safety and civility at its foundation, that simulates the real world". With the advent of scalable AI & ML systems, Roblox might be able to innovate and export scalable content moderation solutions which could bring in more revenue and improve profitability while mitigating Infrastructure and Trust & Safety costs.

5.3. Diversification of Revenue Streams

Instead of promoting the ROBLOX platform as an all-age platform, I would like to see the company double down on what has made it successful (i.e., the younger audience) on the current platform and create a separate platform focused on attracting more mature, high-spending audiences.

6. Roblox Developer Conference Notes

After going through the developer conference that took place on the 8th of September 2023, a couple of things stand out. First, too much focus on insignificant things like avatars, in-game voice chat, and Roblox calls. Second, Roblox is too slow in adopting services and features that should have been there e.g., Real-Time Stats and Error Reports, Audience Breakdown Dashboard, etc.

I am also sceptical of references to Roblox as an 'innovative company'. In my view, the technology that Roblox is working on or brought forward is not innovative or significant for the industry. It is usually already done by others in a similar way, and long overdue.

7. Bottom Line

My research leads me to believe that Roblox's qualitative issues combined with the overpriced stock price based on my relative market valuation exhibit an unfavourable risk-reward profile for the stock.

There may be short-term potential for increased stock volatility on the upside, especially if Roblox gains traction on the Sony PlayStation platform. However, when looking at the medium to long-term outlook, the fundamentals appear less promising.

It's essential for investors to pay close attention to specific indicators which may highlight these challenges. I anticipate potential issues to manifest in either a decline in user monetization, as evident in metrics like ABPDAU ("Average Bookings per Daily Active User"), or a slowdown in the platform's userbase growth, noticeable in the DAUs ("Daily Active Users") figures—not necessarily both simultaneously. Another concern is the company's Return On Invested Capital (ROIC) which I believe will underperform when compared to industry standards, and a potential shortfall in expected Free Cash Flow.

Given these observations, I've initiated my coverage of Roblox with a 'Sell'.

8. Final Note To The Reader

I truly value the perspectives of my readers and fellow investors. If you hold a differing viewpoint or spot any gaps in my analysis, I invite you to share your feedback; it only serves to enhance and refine my investment thesis. Furthermore, I'd appreciate any suggestions on what you'd like covered next, whether that's a deeper dive into certain facets of Roblox or insights into other companies. My mission is to deliver comprehensive evaluations of companies, delve into market trends and predictions, and build a well-informed investment strategy from the ground up. Your input is instrumental in achieving that. Thank you for your time and engagement!