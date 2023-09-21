Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I'm Convinced Energy Transfer Is The Best 9%-Yielder On The Market

Sep. 21, 2023 10:29 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)8 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Energy Transfer stands out as a top 9%-yielding stock, boasting improved fundamentals, dividend safety, and a diverse midstream portfolio.
  • Backed by Goldman Sachs insights, the midstream sector offers stability, with ET's strong financial position and impending Crestwood merger enhancing growth prospects.
  • ET's robust dividend policy, combined with substantial free cash flow and potential for buybacks, positions it for significant total returns, presenting a compelling investment opportunity.
Neun Prozent auf weißem Hintergrund. Isolierte 3D-Illustration

ISerg/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I decided to go with a very catchy title. While I obviously like some attention for my articles, I'm not using clickbait. I honestly believe that Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is the best 9%-yielding stock

Comments (8)

K
Kraken11
Today, 11:11 AM
Comments (215)
There was an article on SA yesterday warning of an ET dividend cut. The whipsawing is truly breathtaking on this site!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:15 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.84K)
@Kraken11 I haven't read it. It's nonsense.
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (12.88K)
@Leo Nelissen
“I haven't read it. It's nonsense.”

It may be nonsense, but you should at least read things before dismissing them.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:20 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.84K)
@houtex I've read too many articles that claimed the same. They often focus on the net income payout ratio, ignoring that it's all about cash flows. I've also read way too many articles that overestimate how important commodity prices are.
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 10:54 AM
Comments (6.86K)
Yes sir, solid article as always. I’m guessing Jeff Currie was a big contributor on that presentation.
D
Dan S8606
Today, 10:39 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (103)
Great information, thank you. - long ET.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:41 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.84K)
@Dan S8606 I appreciate that. Thank you for stopping by!
