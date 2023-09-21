ISerg/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I decided to go with a very catchy title. While I obviously like some attention for my articles, I'm not using clickbait. I honestly believe that Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is the best 9%-yielding stock money can buy right now.

On June 20, I wrote an article titled 10% Yield And Outperformance - Has Energy Transfer Become Unbeatable? Since then, the stock has returned 11%, lowering the dividend yield to 9% for new investors.

Hence, I considered going with the title Buy 9%-Yielding Energy Transfer Before It's Too Late. However, that would have been a bit too much. It would also suggest that the stock might go up without any corrections.

I cannot promise that.

What I can say is that Energy Transfer has become a high-yielding gem. After having issues in the past, causing the company to cut its distribution (dividend), it's now back on track. Its dividend is back at an all-time high, funding is secured (to use Elon Musk's famous words), and it benefits from a massive bull case consisting of high global energy needs and the search for yield.

Among midstream companies with a market cap of more than $5 billion, Energy Transfer has the highest yield (9%).

Given its improved fundamentals, dividend safety, and strong business, I honestly believe that ET is the best place for investors seeking a 9% yield. Not just in the energy industry.

Now, before we continue, I need to mention that Energy Transfer is a Master Limited Partnership ("MLP"), which means that the company is not a traditional C-Corp. These companies are tax-exempt if 90% of their income comes from qualifying resources - it's a bit like REITs. Hence, MLPs issue K-1 forms.

For some investors, this has tremendous benefits. However, it also means that some foreign investors may not be able to buy ET.

ET shares are called units, and their dividends are called distributions. To avoid confusion, both terms may be used in this article. So please forgive me if it's not entirely correct.

Goldman Makes The Case For Midstream

What's great about capitalism is that we can choose how to invest our money.

For example, when dealing with the energy sector, there are three main ways to get the job done.

We can buy upstream companies that produce oil and gas. When picking the right stocks, investors can benefit tremendously when commodity prices rise. Nowadays, a lot of these companies offer special dividends. These can exceed 10%. However, due to commodity risks, investors are prone to significant free cash flow volatility.

companies that produce oil and gas. When picking the right stocks, investors can benefit tremendously when commodity prices rise. Nowadays, a lot of these companies offer special dividends. These can exceed 10%. However, due to commodity risks, investors are prone to significant free cash flow volatility. Downstream companies turn oil into gasoline - to put it in the most simple terms possible. These companies aren't necessarily dependent on the price of oil but the spread between the prices they pay and the prices they charge to customers - the crack spread. These companies also tend to come with decent yields, albeit often in the mid-single-digit range. These companies have less cash flow volatility than upstream players. However, they are still highly volatile.

In this case, I left one segment out: midstream.

Midstream companies connect upstream companies to downstream companies. They are the operators of pipelines that allow oil, gas, and many related products to flow from seller to buyer. This often also includes terminals to export energy and chemicals to overseas buyers. Midstream companies have low free cash flow volatility, as they ship products based on fees. It doesn't matter too much for them if oil trades at $90 or $100. What matters is that prices are high enough to keep sellers from cutting production. Also, mild recessions aren't an issue. Full-blown recessions causing buyers to reduce demand would lower potential volumes. Nonetheless, midstream companies are the safest place to be in energy - at least when it comes to buying income.

Here's an overview of how contracts are often structured:

Last year, Goldman Sachs (GS) came out with a presentation making the case for midstream companies.

Although I usually don't use comments that old, it needs to be said that everything Goldman mentioned is still valid.

For example, midstream fundamentals are the healthiest on record.

Higher energy prices have supported faster earnings growth and healthier clients. Also, to add my own comment, shifting global geopolitics has caused North America to become an even more important export nation.

Before the pandemic, most midstream companies were still aggressively expanding their networks. Most are still expanding, but we're now at a point where most companies are self-funding operations, as past investments have resulted in strong free cash flow. Hence, the chances of dividend cuts are also much lower.

In general, midstream companies are in much better shape compared to a few years ago.

Also, because midstream companies are not directly dependent on oil and gas prices, they have a subdued correlation to crude oil.

Using Goldman Sachs data, we see that midstream has the highest correlation with global infrastructure stocks and value equities.

This brings me to Energy Transfer.

What's ET?

With a market cap of more than $40 billion, Energy Transfer is a giant.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company is a highly diversified midstream player operating a number of key segments, including equity investments in companies like Sunoco LP (SUN), which is engaged in motor fuel distribution to dealers and customers, operating a number retail stores.

USD in Million 2021 Weight 2022 Weight Crude Oil Transportation and Services 17,442 25.9 % 25,980 28.9 % Investment in Sunoco LP 17,571 26.1 % 25,677 28.6 % Natural Gas Liquid and Refined Products Transportation and Services 16,989 25.2 % 21,414 23.8 % Intrastate Transportation and Storage 7,307 10.8 % 6,954 7.7 % Midstream 2,620 3.9 % 4,114 4.6 % All Other 3,065 4.5 % 2,863 3.2 % Interstate Transportation and Storage 1,802 2.7 % 2,185 2.4 % Investment in USA Compression Partners, LP 621 0.9 % 689 0.8 % Click to enlarge

For example, in its biggest segment, the company's operations cover pipeline and trucking transportation, operating terminals, and acquisition and marketing services. ET operates approximately 11,315 miles of crude oil pipelines and has equity interests in various pipeline systems. Revenue generation is through tariffs and crude oil acquisition and marketing activities.

Energy Transfer also manages around 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and owns storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma.

Their services involve transporting natural gas from production sources to end-users and storage facilities. Revenue is generated through capacity reservations, actual gas transportation, fuel retention fees, and gas sales to customers.

Furthermore, Energy Transfer operates a substantial network of nearly 20,000 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines, serving customers across the United States. This segment provides pipeline and storage services regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC").

Energy Transfer

Additionally, Energy Transfer's subsidiary, Lake Charles LNG, is involved in LNG import and export activities. This allows the company to benefit from what may be the biggest secular trend in energy: LNG exports, especially in light of the war in Ukraine.

Roughly 90% of the company's EBITDA is fee-based, which means commodity fluctuations have a minimal impact on its earnings.

Energy Transfer

On top of that, the company is about to close the acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP).

Last month, Crestwood and Energy Transfer entered into a definitive merger agreement. Energy Transfer will acquire Crestwood in an all-equity transaction valued at approximately $7.1 billion, including debt and preferred equity securities.

Energy Transfer

Each Crestwood unitholder will receive 2.07 common units of Energy Transfer for each Crestwood common unit.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, resulting in Crestwood unitholders owning about 6.5% of Energy Transfer's outstanding common stock.

One of the reasons why Crestwood is so upbeat about the merger is because it offers Crestwood unitholders several benefits, including ownership of 6.5% of Energy Transfer's common units, access to Energy Transfer's diversified and integrated asset base, and increased distribution per unit.

Energy Transfer

Additionally, Energy Transfer's strong financial position, including an investment-grade balance sheet, provides Crestwood unitholders with the potential for accelerated distribution growth and cost savings through lower capital costs.

Energy Transfer

Bear in mind that ET has a net leverage ratio of less than 4x EBITDA and an investment-grade credit rating of BBB-. The company's target leverage range is 4.0 to 4.5x EBITDA. Below this range, it will use buybacks to distribute additional cash.

The ET Dividend (Distribution)

Most investors like consistently rising dividends - preferably with decent yields.

This is what ET's distribution history looks like:

Data by YCharts

Like many of its peers, the company cut its dividend during the pandemic. Uncertainty and economic risks were just too high. Also, most MLPs were not as mature as they are today.

Now, ET is back. It is now paying $0.31 per unit per quarter. This translates to $1.24 per year. As units trade at $13.90, this gives us a yield of 8.9%.

The company targets to spend more than half of its distributable cash flow on distributions with the aim to grow this payout by 3% to 5% per year. That's a great proposal, as it would protect investors against average inflation rates and have a major impact on an already juicy yield.

Energy Transfer

This dividend/distribution is well-protected by a rock-solid business.

During the second quarter earnings call, the company discussed the significant increase in adjusted EBITDA in the NGL and refined products segment, reaching $837 million in 2Q23, compared to $763 million in the same period in the previous year.

This boost was mainly due to higher transportation, storage, and terminal services margins driven by increased volumes and higher rates.

The company also highlighted the growth in transportation volumes on owned and joint venture NGL pipelines, which increased by 13% to a record 2.2 million barrels per day.

In contrast, the midstream segment saw a decline in adjusted EBITDA, amounting to $579 million in 2Q23 compared to $903 million in 2Q22, mainly due to lower natural gas and NGL prices and increased operating expenses.

Energy Transfer

The company also provided updates on the Lake Charles LNG project, the Nederland and Marcus Hook export terminals, and the Mont Belvieu expansion, projecting the addition of up to 250,000 barrels per day of export capacity.

It also highlighted recent developments, such as the placement of the Grey Wolf and Bear processing plants in the Delaware Basin into service and the Gulf Run pipeline's utilization. Midstream will receive roughly 40% of the company's 2023 growth capital of $2 billion.

Energy Transfer

Additionally, ET emphasized its focus on alternative energy initiatives, such as carbon capture and storage projects, CO2 pipeline endeavors, and potential ammonia facility development discussions.

With all of this in mind, this year, the company aims to spend $3.3 billion on CapEx. Roughly $2 billion of this is growth CapEx.

The great news is that analysts expect the company to end up with $5.7 billion in free cash flow. This translates to a yield of 13%.

This number is expected to gradually increase to $6.4 billion in 2025 (14.6% yield).

So, even after taking care of both maintenance and growth CapEx, the company has complete dividend coverage. It even has room to boost its yield to 11-12% without having to risk cutting the dividend.

Also, because the company's leverage ratio is near the lower bound of its target range, the company does not need to prioritize debt repayments.

If anything, investors could soon benefit from both a high yield and buybacks.

Valuation & Total Return

When looking at the ET stock price, we need to incorporate its dividend (total return). Without the dividend, the stock looks like dead money. Including the dividend, we see that everyone who bought after 2015 would have made money.

Data by YCharts

Bear in mind that compounding an almost double-digit yield really adds up over time!

Over the past twelve months, ET shares have returned 28%, beating the S&P 500, the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), and the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).

Data by YCharts

I expect outperformance to continue as the market figures out how great of a deal this 9%-yielding MLP is.

As I said in the introduction, I truly believe that ET offers the best ultra-high-yield on the market.

While I do not want to use this as an argument to get people to rush into ET, I do not believe that the company will yield 9% much longer.

Also, among the biggest midstream companies (both MLPs and C-Corps), the company has the lowest forward valuation. I expect that gap to be closed over the next 12 to 24 months.

Data by YCharts

The current consensus price target is $17.30. This is 24% above the current price.

The only reason why I do not own ET is because I'm not yet at the stage of my life where I'm focused on income over growth. While I believe that ET will outperform a lot of dividend growth equities as well if inflation remains sticky, my main focus is on upstream companies. I'm very bullish on oil and prefer special dividends, at least for the time being.

Takeaway

Energy Transfer stands out as a high-yielding gem in the energy sector, offering a peer-beating 9% yield.

Despite past challenges, the company has re-established its dividend at an all-time high, supported by secure funding and a compelling bull case driven by global energy demands and the quest for yield.

Positioned as a midstream industry leader with a market cap exceeding $40 billion, ET operates an extensive network of pipelines and assets, catering to both natural gas and crude oil markets. With a focus on fee-based revenue and strategic acquisitions, ET demonstrates resilience against commodity price fluctuations.

The impending acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners further bolsters its position.

Backed by a strong financial foundation and plans for steady dividend growth, ET presents an attractive opportunity for income-focused investors, likely to outperform in the foreseeable future.

