When it comes to investing, the large majority of my investments are in dividend paying stocks, ETFs, or Index Funds. I like the idea of passive income and I have a goal of amassing $100,000 in annual dividend income.

However, that does not mean I only invest in dividend paying investments. Nope, not at all, I have plenty of non-dividend paying stocks, which is part of my strategy to have a diversified portfolio which includes growth stocks.

So to begin, why do companies pay dividends in the first place?

When you are a shareholder of a stock, you have an ownership percentage and Dividends are a way to share profits amongst their shareholders. Other ways to do this is through share buybacks as well. Companies that pay dividends can still reinvest in their business, I know this is a major misconception with new investors.

However, not all companies pay dividends and for good reason. Companies that are firmly in growth mode depend on high investment dollars back into the business in order to sustain growth.

Today, we are going to look at two companies that are still reinvesting large amounts of cash back into the business. However, growth won't always be the focus, and when things slow, I believe both of these companies will eventually pay a dividend.

2 Future Dividend Stocks

Future Dividend Stock #1 - The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

This might be cheating a bit because The Walt Disney Company for years was already a dividend paying company. DIS started paying a dividend in the 90s, but it was not consistent until year 2000 through 2019. After the final 2019 dividend payment, management halted the dividend to focus on growing other areas of their business, particularly Disney Plus.

Just a few months after Disney+ launched at the end of 2019, the world entered unique times with a global pandemic keeping many confined to their homes, which worked out perfectly for the streaming service.

Disney+ got a huge start due to this and saw their subscribers quickly grow year in and year out through Q4 of 2022 and topping out at over 164 million subscribers. Since then, the number of subscribers have decreased for three straight quarters down to 146.7 million subscribers.

By the end of 2022, Disney had surpassed Netflix (NFLX) in terms of the number of subscribers, albeit it included not just Disney+ subs but also Hulu and ESPN+ subs as well.

All this to say, Disney has been hard at work at not only growing their Disney+ brand, but they are also hoping to turn a profit with the streaming service as well, something they plan to do by 2024.

So, right now it is imperative for Disney to be reinvesting back into the expansion of Disney+ as well as getting their parks and resorts back on track, which means currently, a dividend should not be a priority.

However, that does not mean I do not expect one soon. With Disney+ expected to turn a profit next year, I could see Disney being in a position to pay a dividend by the year 2025

Let’s take a look at the Cash Flow statement right now to see what type of FCF numbers Disney is generating right now.

Through the first 9 months of the company's fiscal year, Disney has generated $1.5 billion in free cash flow, a substantial increase from the same period a year ago. In the chart above, you can see just how much the company has been reinvesting aggressively back into the business, spending $3.6 billion so far this year in capital expenditures and $3.8 billion over the same 9-month period in fiscal year 2022.

We fully expect subscribers to level out for Disney+ moving forward, but the parks and resorts segment of the business has lagged. This area of the business tends to be a huge moneymaker for the business, so if they can turn things around, Disney could see even more in free cash flow in the near-term, which could have management think about reinstating its dividend of the past.

Meanwhile, the stock has been punished falling from a high of $118 at the start of February 2023 to now trading closer to $80, that's roughly a 30% drop from its prior 52-week-high. This is a stock that nearly reached $200 back in 2021.

Analysts are largely bullish on the stock at these levels, with the street having an average 12-mo PT of $108, implying more than 31% upside from current levels. The street high has a PT of $145 which is extremely bullish.

Future Dividend Stock #2 - Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon, unlike Disney, has never paid a dividend, so this would be entirely new territory for the business. If you ask most people, they would say Amazon is first and foremost an e-commerce retail giant, which is not wrong, but they are much more.

Looking at the chart below which is as of Q2 2023, you can see they earn revenue from a multitude of different businesses:

Online sales is a large portion of the entire business, but it is also a low margin business. When it comes to Amazon, most investors focus more on AWS first, as this is not only a fast growing piece of the business, but also the most profitable segment of the business. There are many different segments in which the company generates revenue.

Amazon continues to pour money into all aspects of the business, as they continue to grow. One new venture they are getting involved in is within the healthcare industry.

Given all that, it makes sense that the company continues to plow its cash generated back into different areas of the business, as prior investments have been accretive to the business with the stock averaging 20% growth over the past decade.

Over the trailing 12 months, Amazon generated an impressive $7.9 billion in free cash flow, which was actually an outflow during the same period last year. After paying down its debt and lease obligations, the company still has nearly $2 billion in FCF remaining to reinvest, pay a dividend, or repurchase shares, if they so choose. Obviously, right now, the answer has been to reinvest, but I can see AMZN taking a similar path to Apple (AAPL) when growth slows some, but free cash flow starts piling higher.

Over the past 12 months, shares of AMZN have climbed 10% to a market cap of $1.4 Trillion, slightly underperforming the S&P 500.

Analysts are also high on the stock, rating it a BUY with a 12-mo PT of nearly $170, which implies 23% upside from current levels.

Investor Takeaway

Both of these companies are still in growth mode in terms of putting their cash to good use. That is the key, otherwise, rather than just throwing money at high-risk investments, investors would likely see cash distributed as a dividend in that case.

If I had to choose, I would say Disney is likely to pay a dividend before Amazon, but I do think, down the road, we will eventually see both of these companies paying dividends as growth levels out, but we will have to wait and see.

In the meantime, I think both of these stocks are a buy, but for very different reasons. As we saw above, DIS shares have been sliding, but they are now trading in extreme value territory with plenty of upside if and when the parks and resorts segment turns it around. Amazon on the other hand has been firing on all cylinders, but still has a lot of growth moving forward at a decent valuation, when compared to other big technology companies.

