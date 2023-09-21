The Fed Crash Just Started

DNY59

The Fed Has Spoken - Rates will remain unchanged for now. However, "higher for longer" is not something the market wanted to hear. It is optimistic that the FOMC decided to hold off on raising rates at its latest meeting. Yet, this outcome was widely expected. Unfortunately, uncertainty about the economy's well-being and future monetary policy could persist. The FOMC said tighter credit conditions will likely weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation, a negative dynamic for stocks and other risk assets in the near term.

Economic activity is already in slow motion, with the sluggish economy illustrating subpar growth. Moreover, there is increasing concern about ultra-high mortgage rates and the slowdown in the housing market. Bond yields continue surging, with the ten-year at its highest level in over 15 years. Tight monetary conditions constrict credit all around us, with credit card rates and other forms of credit continuing to rise.

Consumer spending should continue slowing, and the labor market could turn south. Inflation is also relatively high, well above the Fed's 2% target rate. The soft landing scenario is in danger, and the market's taper tantrum could worsen. We've already seen the S&P 500/SPX (SP500), Nasdaq (COMP.IND), and other significant averages pull back from their recent highs, but the correction could intensify in the coming weeks.

The S&P 500: 1-Year Chart

SPX (StockCharts.com)

We're coming up on the first anniversary of the new bull market. Since the new bull run started last October, the SPX surged by over 30% from trough to peak. The gains have been massive, with the market becoming significantly overbought. Now, we're seeing a pullback period, and if 4,350 support fails here, we're likely to fall back to the 4,150-4,200 SPX 10% correction range. We've seen a 5-6% pullback in the SPX thus far. Therefore, we're likely about halfway through the correction process, and the SPX should catch a strong bid around the 200-day MA before the selling stops.

The Nasdaq Composite: 1-Year Chart

COMPQ (StockCharts.com)

The Nasdaq's rise has been spectacular. This significant average spiked by about 45% from its bear market low level and has now been a two-month slump. Many tech stocks got ahead of themselves during the recent rise. Now is the time to give some ground back, bringing technical conditions and valuations back in line. If support at 13,250-13,200 breaks down, we could see a swift swoosh lower to around 12,500 support, coinciding with the 200-day MA in the Nasdaq. This selloff would bring the Nasdaq's total correction decline to 14-15%, creating substantial long-term buying opportunities likely putting a solid bid below the market.

The Fed to Proceed Carefully

Jerome Powell said - "We're in a position to proceed carefully." Unfortunately, while the Fed proceeds carefully, rates continue to surge. Also, the Fed still has a long way to go to bring inflation down to its 2% target level. Therefore, the Fed plans to keep rates higher for longer, implying the 10-year and other significant rates could continue higher in the near term. The "higher for longer" interest-rate dynamic could be highly detrimental to the U.S. economy and is a clear and present danger to stocks.

The Market Playing Chicken With The Fed

While there is about a 69% probability the Fed will hold off again at the November meeting, the FOMC's door is open to increasing interest rates again in the coming months.

Rate probabilities (CMEGroup.com )

Looking at the December meeting, the odds are almost 50/50. There's about a 55% chance that the benchmark rate will remain where it is now and about a 45% chance the Fed will introduce another 25-50 Bps increase by year's end. However, as we enter 2024, probabilities for more rate increases begin to slide, and odds of lower interest increase considerably in the second quarter of 2024 and the second half of the year. Still, the market is starting to price in higher interest rates for longer, threatening the soft landing scenario.

Soft Landing Scenario - In Danger

10-Year (CNBC.com)

Have you looked at the 10-year here? It's surged from about 0.5% to nearly 4.5% in three years. This spike is remarkable, taking rates from a record low to their highest level in sixteen years. This surge is shocking the economy, and we could see more pain ahead. We also see rate inversion, with shorter-term treasuries providing higher yields. This dynamic implies market participants are piling into longer-term treasuries due to economic uncertainty and fears that a soft landing scenario may not materialize. The Fed funds rate has gone from zero to 5.5% in a very short time frame, and credit payments all around us are moving higher.

Higher Servicing Payments All Around Us

Whether it's credit card debt, national debt, student loan debt, mortgages, car loans, or other debt, servicing payments are increasing. The consumer is stretched thin, and the U.S. economy is highly reliant on the consumer as it is a debt-based consumer economy.

The average APR for all new card offers is a staggering 24.5%. What? Who wants to pay almost 25% annually to buy things on their credit card? Probably no one, but unfortunately, many people will continue using their credit cards, dishing out remarkably high-interest payments.

Commercial bank interest on credit card plans has surged by about 43% since early 2022 (from 14.5% to 20.7%). The 30-year fixed rate mortgage in the U.S. has skyrocketed from a record low of 2.65% in 2021 to a whopping 7.2% (a 23-year high).

30-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Average

30-year fixed rate mortgage (Federal Reserve Economic Data | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

These figures are scary, and we're now dealing with higher mortgage rates than those that preceded the housing crash in 2006/2007. Therefore, if the Fed wants to trigger a crisis, it's moving in the right direction.

Housing Starts - Could Be a Problem

Housing starts (TradingEconomics.com )

Due to the skyrocketing mortgage rate environment, housing starts came in at only 1.283 million for August, well below the consensus estimate of 1.448 million. September's forecast has been lowered to 1.28 million. However, given the worsening housing market dynamic, we may see another miss, implying the housing market is in more significant trouble than previously expected. And why should it not be, considering that the 30-year fixed mortgage rate has nearly tripled since 2021?

The Consumer Could Feel More Pain

Consumer Sentiment

Consumer sentiment (TradingEonomics.com )

Due to the constricting interest rate dynamic, the consumer could be in the dog house for a long time. We've seen a sharp drop in consumer sentiment since the high-flying days before 2020 and 2021. While we saw a substantial low in early 2022, more pain will likely come unless the Fed starts lowering interest rates.

Credit Card Delinquency Rates Surging

Delinquency rates (Federal Reserve Economic Data | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Credit card delinquency rates at commercial banks are surging, increasing from a low of about 1.55% in 2021 to around 2.77% in Q2 2023. Also, the trend is higher here, and we could continue to see delinquency rates rise, leading to increasing bankruptcies and defaults. This dynamic is also worsening due to the Fed's constricting monetary plan.

And Inflation Remains High

CPI (TradingEconomics.com )

Despite the Fed's best efforts, inflation remains stubbornly high. We saw significant progress on inflation, and then we've seen regression in recent months. It's not a coincidence that the market put in a high in July, as inflation began backtracking around this time. Just when the 2% mark appeared close, we're back at 3.7% now. Unless inflation starts moderating again soon (like this month), the market may be in trouble as we move on.

Impact On Corporate Profits

The bottom line is that persistent inflation, a softer consumer, and a higher interest rate environment for longer may worsen corporate profits in future months. We've already witnessed earnings recessions in 2022, and we may get a double dip if something isn't done. Tighter lending standards continue to impact the cost of borrowing, leading to slower growth in the corporate sector. Also, elevated inflation continues weighing on margins. Additionally, consumer softness may lead to revenue declines instead of enabling sales growth. The Fed is putting many companies, especially cyclical names, in a tight spot. Therefore, the correction is warranted and could deepen in future weeks and months.

The Bottom Line: Here's What We Can Do

De-risking

We had opportunities to de-risk proactively with the market at higher levels. We could have opportunities to de-risk reactively as the market busts through critical support points. If the market moves decisively below near-term support, we can take profits in riskier and more volatile positions.

SPX: Crucial near-term support is 4,350.

Nasdaq composite: Crucial near-term support is 13,200.

Hedging Options

We had numerous opportunities to introduce a proactive covered call dividend "CCD" strategy by selling covered call options on specific stock holdings. Now, we could have reactive opportunities to introduce more CCD hedges if the market blows past crucial support points.

Moreover, we had numerous opportunities to implement select clear plays on riskier positions, and we can continue implementing collar play options advancing from here.

Increasing Dry Powder Reserves

Increasing dry powder is an excellent idea in times of uncertainty. Due to the Fed's heavy-handed approach, we face increasing economic uncertainty, inflation, and monetary policy uncertainty. Also, I'm referring to the Fed's ultra-fast tightening agenda and to the incredibly loose monetary policy in recent years that brought us to the mess we see today.

Buying High-Quality Stocks During The Pullback

Nonetheless, we should keep our eyes wide open for excellent buying opportunities for the long term. Some of my favorite stocks to buy in the next phase of the correction include Palantir (PLTR), AMD (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META), Tesla (TSLA), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and more.

Keeping Your Eyes On The Prize (The Long-Term Perspective)

Investing is a marathon - Not a sprint. Therefore, despite the near-term uncertainty, volatility, discomfort, annoyance, and anything else we may feel, it's crucial to maintain a long-term perspective. Although I have nothing against trading, I'm not a day trader or a swing trader. I have a long-term (5-10-year) investment horizon. Therefore, I look for the highest quality companies in the most promising sectors likely to outperform over the long term. I also look for quality, undervalued companies with a solid probability of turning around and moving much higher in the long run. I encourage everyone to keep a long-term outlook and avoid falling into the trap of thinking that investing is a short-term game.