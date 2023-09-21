Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Fed Crash Just Started

Sep. 21, 2023 10:42 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJI7 Comments
Summary

  • The Fed's decision to hold off on raising rates was widely expected but uncertainty about the economy and future monetary policy persist.
  • Economic activity is slowing, with concerns about high mortgage rates and a slowdown in the housing market.
  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have already pulled back from their recent highs and the correction could intensify in the coming weeks.
  • Higher mortgage rates, slowing consumer spending, and higher lending rates are all contributing to a challenging economic environment.
  • I'm looking for a correction bottom around 4,150-4,200 in the SPX. However, the market could overshoot to the downside in a worst-case scenario, bottoming around 4K.
Bear Market

DNY59

The Fed Has Spoken - Rates will remain unchanged for now. However, "higher for longer" is not something the market wanted to hear. It is optimistic that the FOMC decided to hold off on raising rates at its latest meeting. Yet, this outcome

