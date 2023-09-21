Ahmani Vidal

Investment Action

Based on my current outlook and analysis of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), I recommend a buy rating. I expect management to execute as they guided, driving improvement in Tinder's payer net adds performance and the app back to double-digit percentage revenue growth. Doing this should lead to a re-rate in multiples back to 14x adj EBITDA (the low end of its historical trading range, -1 standard deviation) in the near term.

Basic Information

MTCH is an online dating service provider, most commonly known for its Tinder app, which is now being used globally. Other than Tinder, MTCH also owns dating sites such as Match, Hinge, OkCupid, etc. As of 2Q23, the business has 7.7 million American payers, 4.4 million European payers, and 3.5 million payers from APAC and other regions, summing up to a total of 15.6 million payers. Consequently, this led to a total revenue figure of $816 million in 2Q23, of which Tinder is the largest revenue driver, representing more than half of the total ($474 million). Growth since the merger with Tinder back in 2017 has been solid, bringing revenue from $1.3 billion to $3.1 billion in FY22. The business is also profitable, generating a positive adj. operating income (AOI) margin of 30+% over the past few years.

Review

MTCH announced its 2Q23 results in early August, and they were excellent, exceeding the company's own revenue and profit projections. 2Q23 key figures were revenue growing by 4.4% to $829.6 million and AOI growing by 5.5% to $301 million. Due to the impressive results, management raised their revenue forecast, suggesting an acceleration in revenue in FY23. For context, FY23 revenue is guided to grow between 8 and 9%, which is a steep acceleration from the 4% revenue growth in 2Q23. The management has also changed the commentary on the 2023 AOI outlook from flat to improved margins.

Author's work

Growth has picked up by 500 basis points sequentially, marking a turnaround after three quarters of really weak top-line performance (1% in 3Q22, -2.5% in 4Q22, and -1.4% in 1Q23). In spite of the fact that this is significantly less than MTCH's typical revenue growth of the mid-teens, I remain confident that the rate of growth will pick up speed in the near future. There are several variables involved. First, I have high hopes for Tinder's future under the leadership of new CEO Bernard Kim, who has made reorganizing the executive team and achieving double-digit (DD) percentage revenue growth his top two priorities. While Tinder's growth was 5.7% in 2Q23, the call indicated that the month of June saw 8% growth, indicating that there were improvements within the month. If things keep getting better, we might see DD% expansion in 3Q.

Second, I have an optimistic view of online dating and believe there is significant future growth potential for dating apps like Tinder because of its massive user base. Management highlighted strong operating momentum at the Communication and Technology Conference 2023, citing the introduction of weekly subscriptions and the continuing impact of price optimizations. The most intriguing conclusion to draw from this is that Tinder is in high demand among new users, particularly among Generation Z. It was heartening to see Tinder maintain its popularity among the younger generations, who will eventually become the primary drivers of adoption. Management plans to increase marketing efforts in September, so I anticipate continued quarterly growth acceleration. Adoption should be boosted not only by the marketing push but also by the imminent release of both new features and a premium subscription tier.

Last but not least, aside Tinder, Hinge is quickly rising in popularity and is also experiencing rapid growth. As of 2Q23, Hinge has a quarterly revenue of $90 million, which was a 35% y/y growth. I expect this growth momentum to continue as Hinge's management claims that the app's revenue growth will significantly accelerate in 3Q23, resulting in $400 million in revenue for FY23. The expansion was propelled by rising demand in traditional English-speaking markets as well as emerging ones. Although Hinge was not a homegrown brand, I believe this demonstrates the team's ability to recognize promising apps (brands) and implement a plan to optimize and expand those brands. When compared to Bumble App, where growth of 18% is expected by consensus in FY23, this expansion is especially impressive.

Apart from the favorable aspects, the primary concern that bears are emphasizing is the significant slowdown in net additions of paying Tinder users during 2Q23, which even turned negative. I counter this argument by suggesting that such a slowdown is expected when prices undergo substantial increases, particularly the sharp rise from January 2023 to July 2023, which exceeded 50% (Jan'23 price vs. July'23 price). Therefore, it would be premature to interpret the weakness in 2Q23 payer additions as a long-term structural issue.

The encouraging news is that it's likely that Tinder's losses in paying users reached their peak in 2Q, as indicated by management's guidance for sequential improvement, albeit still negative, with a potential shift to positive in 2024. In my perspective, the impact of price hikes should be less pronounced in FY24, given that approximately 50% of US payers have already transitioned to higher pricing, as mentioned in the call. Furthermore, upcoming product launches later this year, including the introduction of an ultra-premium tier priced at around $500 per month, are expected to attract more committed users.

However, I acknowledge that these viewpoints are my own, and it's important to recognize that this remains an area of concern.

Author's work

Valuation

Author's work

I believe MTCH can grow back to its historical mid-teens level as it executes as guided, such as rolling out new product features and a subscription plan to reignite Tinder's net payer growth, and also continues to execute on Hinge's growth. The group has historically shown an increase in AOI as the revenue base increases, which I expect to continue. As of 2Q23, MTCH is showing an incremental AOI margin of north of 40% based on my calculations, which suggests there is still room for margins to grow. I expect MTCH to see a recovery in multiples as MTCH shows that Tinder payers net adds are turning positive and the business is on track to reaching historical mid-teens growth.

Risk and Final Thoughts

The risk with MTCH is that online dating apps are somewhat getting commoditized, with a lot of similar apps coming into the market (Bumble, Badoo, etc.). If MTCH is not able to continuously roll out new features and stay relevant to users, it faces the risk of being outdated.

My final thought is a buy rating for MTCH. The company, primarily known for its Tinder app, has shown resilience and potential for growth. MTCH boasts a substantial user base and a solid financial track record, with 2Q23 results exceeding expectations. Although recent revenue growth was below historical levels, several factors suggest a positive outlook. New CEO Bernard Kim's leadership and initiatives are expected to drive Tinder's growth, especially among Generation Z users. Additionally, the popularity and rapid growth of Hinge add to the company's promising trajectory. However, it's essential to acknowledge the concern of a slowdown in net additions of paying Tinder users during 2Q23. I argue that this is a natural reaction to significant price increases and expect a potential turnaround in 2024, aided by reduced pricing impact and upcoming product launches, including an ultra-premium tier.