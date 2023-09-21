Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Match Group: Tinder Payers Net Add Should Start To Turn Positive

Sep. 21, 2023 10:50 AM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
597 Followers

Summary

  • MTCH has shown robust financial performance, with revenue and AOI growth exceeding expectations in 2Q23. This suggests a positive outlook for future revenue acceleration and improved margins in FY23.
  • Despite concerns about a slowdown in paying Tinder users, the company's initiatives, including new features, marketing efforts, and the growth of Hinge, present growth opportunities.
  • Based on my analysis, a buy rating is recommended for MTCH, with the expectation that management will improve Tinder's payer net additions and drive double-digit revenue growth, potentially.

Young man using a dating app

Ahmani Vidal

Investment Action

Based on my current outlook and analysis of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), I recommend a buy rating. I expect management to execute as they guided, driving improvement in Tinder's payer net adds performance and the app back to

This article was written by

I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

