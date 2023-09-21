Alex Potemkin

Overview

The idea of collecting income from my investments has always been cool to me. It always made investing more engaging and rewarding by collecting income from holdings. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) adds to that cool factor by enabling me to get a slice of income from owning the lender of some prime real estate in my hometown of NYC. I think that an mREIT (mortgage real estate investment trust) such as ARI should be considered in any investor's portfolio that values income.

ARI Investor Presentation

Despite the post Covid drop in share price, I believe that ARI presents a unique buying opportunity at the moment. The short term sentiment seems to be very negative on commercial real estate but letting short term sentiment cloud your judgement might be a mistake here. Even in the worst case scenario of a default, ARI is positioned to benefit because a default means that a property changes hands from the borrower over to the lender.

Strategy

Apollo Commercial Real Estate operates as a commercial mortgage REIT, primarily investing in mortgages secured by commercial real estate in the US and UK. ARI benefits from floating-rate loans, making it well-positioned to profit from rising interest rates. 99% of the loans they invest in are floating rate so as long as rates remain higher, we can expect ARI to be profitable.

We can see that ARI has a diverse collateral location around the US, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Sweden. New York City and the UK take up a majority of their collateral exposure.

ARI Investor Presentation

ARI also has prudent balance sheet management, with a conservative leverage at 2.x debt to equity. We can also see that ARI's collateral diversification consists of 18% office related loans. I believe this is a big contributor to the recent share price collapse. It seems that any and all REITs that had exposure to office buildings took a hit since more employers are allowing employees to work from home. The fear is understandable as we can see the shift firsthand: Office buildings are becoming less of a necessity in a lot of major cities, NYC being one of them.

ARI Investor Presentation

I think this pressure on commercial real estate has already been priced in, and we will see another boom within this decade. A lot of investors are letting the short term sentiment cloud their judgement. In the meantime, I am comfortable holding my shares and collecting a fat dividend while we wait out the recovery.

Lastly, ARI's hotel sector has continued to outperform pre-covid times based on cash flows. This alongside their efforts to expand and develop other parts of their portfolio, such as the development of a multifamily tower in Brooklyn, reinforces that ARI is positioning itself for a strong future when the market recovers.

ARI Supplemental Financial Results

Dividend

As of the latest declared dividend, ARI offers an eye-watering dividend yield of 12.8%, and its dividend appears to be well-covered by its earnings. The company's dividend is expected to remain sustainable and even grow, given the favorable conditions with high interest rates. ARI has outpaced the required $0.35 distribution for several quarters in a row now. As recent as 2Q23, there were plenty of cushions to cover the distribution as the quarter's distributable earnings per share came in at $0.46.

ARI Supplemental Financial Results

ARI's cash flow and earnings are on an upward trajectory, supported by its strategic focus on lending in an environment with rising interest rates. Recently, the Fed confirmed that they do not plan to cut rates anytime soon. So this may mean a larger window of opportunity for mREITs like ARI to benefit from a higher rate environment. Since a majority of the loans they invest in are floating rate, ARI is likely to continue raking in the profits. It's simple math: higher interest rates results in those on the lending side pulling in more cash flow.

ARI Investor Presentaion

ARI is also trading at a huge discount to their book value of $14.80. Comparing the current price to book value, ARI is trading at a huge 30% discount.

Proactive Management

The risk of owning ARI lies in the commercial real estate market, which, as you've seen after the pandemic, seems to dislike any REIT exposed to office buildings. On the most recent earnings call, we were reassured that ARI has a focus on liquidity as an extra layer of precaution during these unusual times.

Shifting to the right side of our balance sheet, ARI continues to maintain robust liquidity and has access to additional capital from the company's various secured financing facilities. ARI's lenders remain actively engaged in the sector with ongoing dialogue around in place or potential new financing. ARI continues to diversify the company's lender base and expand sources of capital having entered into a new secured borrowing facility during the quarter with a new counterparty. - Stuart Rothstein - President and Chief Executive Officer

This can be reinforced by ARI's conservative lending policy. Their policy can help mitigate risks associated with potential defaults, allowing it to acquire and sell properties at a profit. Investors should be aware that ARI's success is tied to the interest rate environment; however, the company is well-prepared to thrive in high-interest-rate conditions.

Conclusion

ARI presents an opportunity to invest in an mREIT with strong earnings and a well-covered dividend. The company currently trades at a 30% discount to book value and also offers a huge yield of 12.8%. I plan to collect some nice dividend income while I await the REIT market to correct. ARI's capable management team has delivered consistent growth in distributable earnings and book value.

Lastly, ARI's proactive management helps alleviate any stress because they are maintaining a focus on liquidity and conservative lending practices. They do this because it mitigates potential risks associated with the commercial real estate market in these unusual post-pandemic times. While ARI's profitability may be linked to interest rates, it is well-prepared to thrive in a high-interest-rate environment.