Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

StoneCo: Heading In The Right Direction Amid Challenges

Sep. 21, 2023 11:03 AM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE)CIOXY, PAGS
Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
186 Followers

Summary

  • StoneCo's stock value has plummeted by over 90% compared to its all-time high in February 2021.
  • The decline in stock value is attributed to macroeconomic and microeconomic factors, including increasing interest rates in the US and suboptimal capital allocation.
  • StoneCo's second-quarter results show significant cost improvements and improved profitability, positioning the company favorably for capturing additional market share.
  • Trading at a forward P/E ratio 75% lower than its historical average, StoneCo seems to hold promising growth prospects, particularly as risk aversion diminishes.

Close up of a male"s hand paying bill with credit card contactless payment on smartphone in a cafe, scanning on a card machine. Electronic payment. Banking and technology

AsiaVision

In the financial sector, Brazilian company StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) operates as a payment services provider, with services such as credit and debit card payment processing, software, banking, and other services to online and physical merchants.

A little over two years

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
186 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.