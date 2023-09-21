SVIX: Steer Clear As Volatility Ramps Up Post-Fed, Risky Seasonal Trends

ryasick

It’s late September, and the VIX really should be back … at least in the high teens, right? Putting the classic rock ballad lyrics to the side and focusing on price action, the VIX jumped to above 16 following the Federal Reserve’s decision to leave its policy rate unchanged at the September 20 FOMC decision date.

It was considered a “hawkish pause” as no hike came about this time, but central bankers are more likely to increase the Effective Federal Funds Rate target at the November 1 meeting. Moreover, fewer rate cuts are now priced in for next year. After the VIX printed sub-13 last week, the volatility index could finish at a 1-month high over the coming days.

I see the VIX going higher based on a breakdown in some key equity markets and a more bullish VIX chart. Moreover, the next few weeks are prime time for volatility to spike, at least according to history. Investors should then pounce on what could be a trend of lower volatility from mid-October through year-end, in my view.

Thus, I have a near-term sell rating on the -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX) and would look to potentially stop and reverse that short play in a few weeks.

CBOE Volatility Index (VIX): Holding Low-Teens, Bouncing Post-Fed

For background, according to the issuer, SVIX seeks to provide the daily investment results of the Short VIX Futures Index (SHORTVOL), which inversely tracks a theoretical portfolio of VIX futures contracts. This index calculates its daily settlement price based on the Time Weighted Average Price (TWAP) during the last 15 minutes of the regular equity trading session.

In short, SVIX’s goal is to move inverse the VIX on a 1-for-1 basis each day. As of September 20, 2023, SVIX is the top-rated Trading—Inverse Equity ETF per Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ranking system, but that is largely due to the fact that it is not inverse a traditional long-equity index, but rather the stock market’s volatility.

SVIX features a strong average daily average volume of nearly 1.7 million shares and a tight intraday bid/ask spread earns it a solid A- liquidity rating from Seeking Alpha. Its expense ratio is high, however, at 1.47% and the fund does not pay a yield. With total assets under management of $102 million, the fund which launched early last year has gained assets and attention for its robust relative performance.

Digging into the portfolio, SVIX holds a short position in VIX futures contracts expiring in both September and October of this year, but most of the exposure is in the outer month. As Macrotips Trading highlighted back in July, SVIX can be thought of as the new “XIV” which was the fund at the heart of “Volmageddon” in early 2018. So, there’s risk with the fund if a new volatility regime takes shape. With muted volatility trends so far this year, SVIX has produced impressive returns, but that can change quickly as long-time investors know. Over the last year, while the VIX has fallen from about 30 to 16, SVIX has returned more than 160%.

SVIX: Portfolio Profile & Trading Data

Seeking Alpha

SVIX is now without volatility, however. Take a look at this view showing drawdowns since its early 2022 inception. Drops of around 30% or more are common.

SVIX Historical Drawdown: Significant Downside Moves Seen

Koyfin Charts

Working to the benefit of the ETF is a VIX forward curve that remains in contango. This means that the fund’s short positions in near-dated contracts profit from the natural time decay as it sells contracts at relatively expensive prices and then buys them back at relatively cheaper prices. There is so-called “wrong way” risk with this product, however, as when volatility spikes, the shape of the VIX futures’ term structure moves to a state of backwardation, and the fund must then sell low and buy high – this is another important risk for prospective investors to consider.

VIX Term Structure: Currently in Contango (Bullish For SVIX)

VIX Central

Seasonally, the VIX tends to rally now through mid-October, according to data compiled by Callum Thomas at Top Down Charts. Investors must be nimble, however, as October and Q4 tend to produce strong returns for stocks after a bearish beginning.

Bullish VIX Seasonal Trends Late September-Early October

Top Down Charts, Isabelnet

Where Might the VIX Go?

If the spot VIX climbs into the high teens, it could foster a new higher-volatility regime for the next few weeks during this often-rough stretch for stocks on the calendar. Notice in the chart below that the VIX has not settled above its 200-day moving average since March – a jump into the 20s could lead to a quick spike into the mid to high 20s based on the overall trend.

VIX: A Close Above the 200dma Could Be Bullish for Volatility, Bearish for SVIX

The Bottom Line

I have a sell rating on SVIX for the next few weeks. It may work again come later in Q4 when bullish seasonality kicks in for stocks. While this high-cost fund has robust momentum today, there are key risks to consider.