Chip Somodevilla

Thesis Summary

The Federal Reserve has just concluded its two-day meeting, keeping rates unchanged but maintaining a hawkish tone and guiding for one more rate hike in 2023.

To the surprise of many investors, the market has done quite well, even in the face of QT and rate hikes. Therefore, we should probably expect it to do well as the Fed takes its pedal off the gas, right?

There are a couple of issues with this. First, the Fed may be limited in just how much it can ease liquidity moving forward. Secondly, a lot of the "hidden" liquidity from the last few months could disappear in 2024.

Ultimately, a lot of things are lining up that will make for a very challenging environment as we move into 2024.

Fed Says Maybe More

The Federal Reserve paused rates, something which the market could have celebrated, but instead, the market sold off on the news. This is because the Fed continued to press on its hawkish rhetoric and even signalled that another rate hike should be due in 2023, which the market was not pricing in before.

"Broadly, stronger activity means we have to do more with rates, and that's what that meeting is telling you," Powell said.

This is not only reflected in Powell's words but also in the Fed dot plot:

Fed dot plot (CME Watch)

There's no doubt about that. The US economy has been an example of resilience over the last six months. Plus, now there is the very real threat of commodities and even food, threatening the bullish narrative.

Crude, Sugar and OJ (TV)

As we can see, since March, oil (blue) has entered an uptrend, but this pales when compared to sugar (orange) and orange juice (light blue). Looks like food inflation is back with a vengeance.

The US's neighbours to the north are facing similar problems, which could signify things to come. Canada's inflation just came in, surpassing expectations and marking a third consecutive month of increasing inflation.

Canada Inflation (Trading Economics)

This has greatly increased the likelihood of a rate hike in October, which could be a clear sign of things to come in the US.

US and Canada interest rates (TV)

Canadian and US rates have been pretty in sync over the last cycle, and it's likely that Canada will lead the way into another rate hike.

What Happened To Liquidity?

A lot of investors have been wrong-footed, both about the direction of the market and inflation in recent months, but this all makes sense when we look at the other monetary forces at play here.

This has been a popular chart in recent months.

SPX and Liquidity (TV)

We can see that the S&P has continued to grind up, while liquidity, shown in blue, has trended down.

How did this happen? The explanation, in my opinion, is two-fold.

Reverse Repo (FRED)

Firstly, we have seen a substantial drawdown in the reverse-repo facility. This acts as a liquidity boost since it means banks are taking out cash from the Fed. As I've explained before, this is a big reason why the market more easily absorbed the recent Treasury debt issuance since reverse repo funds were used to soak it up.

BTFP usage (FRED)

And on top of that, we have the BTFP loans that the Fed issued to distressed banks. These have also acted as a form of "stealth QE".

However, these two tailwinds to liquidity will be drying up soon when the economy needs them the most.

The Charts Are Aligning

There's a bigger issue at play here. A 25 bps rate hike at this point isn't very relevant.

Jerome may be right in that more needs to be done to fight inflation now, but this is precisely because the Fed raises with one hand and cuts with the other.

The Reverse Repo isn't under the control of the Fed, though the increased usage could be attributed to the Treasury's very deliberate issuance of short-term T-bills to fund their General Account.

But through the BTFP, the Fed has re-injected liquidity into the market, and as I pointed out in my last article, this has eased financial conditions, which is why we are seeing "resilient disinflation".

So what now? One thing is clear: the Reverse Repo facility will be exhausted soon enough:

Meanwhile, the reverse repo daily outstanding levels have fallen from more than $2 trillion a day between June 2022 and the end of June this year to $1.5 trillion on Thursday. Money market trading firm Curvature Securities said in a research note this week that it's possible all the money will be out of reverse repos by the end of next year, returning the facility to where it stood just over two years ago.

Source: Reuters

This will be a big headwind for liquidity.

On top of that, the BTFP loans have a one-year maturity. What then? If banks are forced to pay them back, we will be back to square one. Alternatively, the Fed can roll these over, which would be equivalent to more QE.

So, by 2024-25, we will have no reverse repo left, the problem of banks resurfacing, and more problems piling on.

Corporate debt has significant maturities in the next couple of years.

Corporate debt maturities (Bloomberg)

Also, credit card delinquencies are spiking back up.

Credit Card delinquencies (NY Fed)

And let's not even talk here about the ticking time bomb that is commercial real estate.

The Federal Reserve should probably wait and see what happens rather than keep raising, but it risks losing face and the battle against inflation if it is seen to ease too soon.

Closing Remarks

My point here is that while there are reasons to believe disinflation will be sticky, the Fed is setting us up for much more pain down the road.

The way things are going, we might get a perfect confluence of factors that could lead to a deflationary recession. The effects of tighter monetary policy today will begin to be felt in the next 6-12 months, just as excess liquidity from reverse REPO dries up, BTFP loans mature, and consumers and corporations will need credit more.

Once we enter what could be described as a credit event, there will be no amount of cutting the Fed can do to solve the problem. Like in 2020, it will be back to playing fast and loose with QE. As has happened in previous cycles, monetary easing will come hand in hand with a market correction.