JPST: Short-Dated Bond Fund That Fails To Compete (Rating Downgrade)

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF is a fixed income ETF with low volatility and attractive risk analytics.
  • However, JPST fails to compete with other corporate bond funds in terms of compensating investors for credit risk.
  • Furthermore, the short end of the Treasury curve now yields more than JPST, with outright Treasuries or funds like SGOV providing for higher 30-day SEC yields.
  • Retail investors need to ensure they get compensated for corporate risk in today's rates environment where short term risk-free yields are extremely compelling.

One person leading marathon

Orbon Alija

Thesis

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is a fixed income exchange-traded fund. We have covered this name before, back in 2022, when we assigned a Buy rating:

The fund has had a positive total

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

