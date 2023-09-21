sshepard

Thesis

Regional bank shares have fallen year to year, offering enticing investment opportunities. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), the biggest U.S. bank outside the "Big Four," also had a steep stock price decrease in 2023 due to unfavorable developments for the local banking sector. USB has a diversified income composition and a sound capital structure. The company trades at a 46% discount based on the Excess Return Model and pays dividends with a tempting yield of 5.2%. In conclusion, I give USB a strong buy rating.

Q2 Results

USB offers lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. Additionally, it provides services related to credit cards, ATM and merchant processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage, and leasing.

On July 19, the bank announced its last quarter results, and the revenue and the bottom line fell short of expectations. The image below from the previous company report shows key performance metrics.

USB has a well-diversified revenue composition. As seen above, noninterest income represents more than 40% of total revenue. Despite declining revenues, noninterest income has risen last quarter. USB achieved impressive results comparing YTD 2023 and YTD 2022; the table below proves that.

Net Interest Income grew along with banks` revenue by 36.9%. However, due to increased expenses and provisions for credit losses, banks` EPS has dropped from $1.97 to $1.87.

USB generates a large portion of net interest income (NII) as a bank, yet a respectable 40% of its revenue comes from non-interest sources. The bank becomes more resilient and less susceptible to changes in interest-rate cycles when it receives a significant amount of noninterest income. That said, I expect better results in the coming months.

Company Financials

The USB balance sheet is sound, given the banking sector turbulence that year. The table below represents the most important metrics I use to assess banks` health. The data is from the last financial report.

Asset ratios: assets structure Cash/Total Assets 10.2% Loans (total) /Total Assets 55% CRE /Total Assets 7.9% Mortgages/Total Assets 16.7% Securities HTM/Total Assets 12.7% Securities AFS/Total Assets 10.2% Liability ratios: capital structure Deposits (total)/ Total Liabilities 82% NIB deposits /Total Deposits 20% IB deposits/Total Deposits 80% Other liabilities/ Total Liabilities 4.4% Company bonds/ Total Liabilities 12.2% Equity/ Total Liabilities + Equity 7.7% Solvency ratios: Loans /Deposits 72% Cash/Deposits 13% Borrowings (inc. bonds)/ Total Assets 11.3% Click to enlarge

I have a few things worth mentioning. USB has a more than adequate cash-to-deposit ratio. Commercial real estate (CRE) exposure has been reduced, thus mitigating banks` credit risk. Held-to-maturity securities represent 12.7% of total assets, while available for sale is 10.2%. That said, USBs efficiently minimize the risk of being overweight with US treasuries in higher for longer rates environment.

Last but not least, deposits are dominated by interest-bearing deposits (IB). They constitute 80% of the total deposit base, while noninterest-bearing deposits (NIB) are 20%. This is positive for banks` liquidity risk due to limited withdrawals; however, that comes at the cost of reduced net interest margins. Given the current macro situation with rising uncertainties, I prefer to mitigate banks' liquidity risk to sacrifice profit margins.

Although last quarter's disappointing performance, USB is among the most profitable banks. The table below shows the metrics I use to estimate banks' profitability. The data is from the last financial report.

ROE 10.9% RoTE 17.1% RoCET 1 13.8% ROA 0.81% Click to enlarge

However, if we delve deeper, the net income margin is much lower than USB's five-year average and lower than the sector median for ROE and ROA. This results from the adverse macroeconomic environment with high-interest rates, which impacts both the economic activity and the quality of the loan portfolio. The current profitability issues are undoubtedly present but transitory and not long-lasting.

USB has a sound capital structure measured with Basel III metrics, as seen in the table below.

Capital (in billions of dollars): Regulatory Capital 60.4 Tier 1 capital 50.2 Common equity tier 1 (CET1) 42.1 Risk-Weighted Assets 472 Basel III Ratios: Regulatory capital ratio (Capital adequacy ratio) 12.7 % Tier 1 ratio 10.6 % CET1 ratio 9.1 % Click to enlarge

CET1 has improved from 8.5% to 9.1%. Nevertheless, I prefer to be above 10% regardless of the type of bank. However, considering the USB sound balance sheet, CET1 at 9.1% is still adequate.

USB currently offers dividends with a respectable yield of 5.5%. The table below compares USBs with similar-sized banks and their dividend metrics.

USB holds the middle ground on all parameters. Since the management's capital allocation has consistently shown to be prudent and efficient over time, I believe the dividend is safe.

Company Valuation

USB has been paying insignificant dividends for the last few years. To value the company, I use the Excess Return Model. I do follow Professor Damodaran's framework and its database.

Assumptions and inputs:

Risk-free rate equals the 5Y average of USA long-term Government bond Rate, 2.2%.

Growth rate, g, equals the 5Y average of the USA long-term Government bond Rate, 2.2%.

USA's equity risk premium is 5.0%.

USB's book value per share is $ 30.15 (Sept 21, 2023).

USB' unlevered Beta 0.98

USB Debt/Equity ratio 198%.

USA's effective tax rate is 25%.

USB ROE (TTM) 10.9%

1. Calculate Levered Beta with the formula below:

Levered Beta = Unlevered Beta * (1+D*(1-T)/E).

2. Calculate the discount rate (discount rate as the cost of equity) using the resulting value for leveraged beta. The formula I use is:

Cost of Equity = Risk-Free Rate + (Levered Beta * Equity Risk Premium).

3. Calculate Excess Returns using WAL's ROE, Book Value, and Cost of Equity:

Excess equity return = = (Stable Return on equity - Cost of equity) x (Book Value of Equity per share).

4. Calculate Excess Returns Terminal Value assuming perpetual constant growth and stable cost of equity:

relExcess Returns Terminal Value = = Excess Returns / (Cost of Equity - Expected Growth Rate).

6. Calculate the Value of Equity.

Value of Equity = Book Value per share + Terminal Value of Excess Returns.

For USB, I get the following results:

Terminal Value of Excess Returns Per Share = $ 35.43

Intrinsic value per share = $ 65.58

Current market price = $ 34.41 Sept 21, 2023

USB offers a significant margin of safety at its current price. Considering the quality of the bank and generous dividends at that price, it is a steal. Compared to its peers, USB is not expensive either. I compare SUB with the following banks:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Using Price to Book and Price to Sales is cheaper than the rest. A synergy between relative valuation and company valuations offers great entry opportunities with lower downside risk.

Risks

USB has operations in 25 states. Thus, macroeconomic environment changes, such as inflation and unemployment rates, impact the bank's performance. Economic downturns make it harder for borrowers to repay loans, lowering the quality of USB's loan portfolio.

A bank balance sheet proves its management's ability to control credit and liquidity risks. USB loans portfolio is well diversified across different types of borrowers, thus mitigating banks` credit risk. Besides, USB has more than sufficient cash-to-deposit and cash-to-asset ratios, so it has a reliable liquidity buffer.

The market risk, I think, is already priced in because investor confidence in the U.S. financial industry has been low since March. One of the facts that deepened investors' concerns is Moody's recent credit rating reduction for several regional banks. The other event that hurt investors' expectations was the downgrading of the United States' credit rating.

Despite this, the current negative perception of the US banking sector represents a great buy opportunity. It might take several quarters for regional banks and the financial industry to experience a positive shift in public opinion, which would then spur the stock price of USB to rise.

Conclusion

USB has a diverse range of products, making it an excellent one-stop shop for customers needing financial services. The bank has an excellent balance sheet with adequate cash-to-deposits and cash-to-assets ratios. USB has reduced its exposure to CRE loans, and its loan portfolio is well diversified between mortgages, C&I, and credit cards. Despite last quarter's disappointing results, looking at the big picture, USB revenues and interest income are growing. On top of that, USB has a long history of paying generous dividends. Using the Excess Return Model, USB is undervalued by 46%. In conclusion, USB is an excellent bank offering respectable and safe dividends for sale at a steep discount. The verdict is a "Strong Buy."