Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Toyota: Sell This Dead Cat Bounce

Sep. 21, 2023 11:40 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM), TOYOF4 Comments
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
2.78K Followers

Summary

  • Toyota Motor Corporation is a leading automotive company, selling vehicles in approximately 200 countries with North America as its largest market.
  • Toyota's financial performance has shown stagnation over the past decade, with almost no revenue growth and shrinking profitability ratios.
  • The stock is currently overvalued by approximately 18% according to a discounted cash flow analysis.

Toyota футов - 86 II концепции

Sjo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Toyota's (OTCPK:TOYOF) cars are well-known for their longevity and high quality, which makes them good value for money. And that was the primary reason why the company's cars consistently were global bestsellers yearly. However, the

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
2.78K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

T
Talking Bull
Today, 12:47 PM
Comments (558)
You are likely underestimating several key factors:

1 - Timeline for sufficient charging infrastructure buildout to support higher percentages of EVs.
2 - Availability of key materials and production capacity for current battery technologies.
3 - The high cost floor for EVs relative to ICE alternatives. Limits the rate of "transition".

These are physical limitations and not easily overcome in any sort of accelerated timeline.

Toyota may be wise in playing the long game and allowing its biggest competitors to burn through mountains of cash figuring out how to make EVs profitable. Then just copy what they do - better and cheaper.
s
skipharthun
Today, 12:23 PM
Premium
Comments (199)
I disagree. Toyota is probably the best of the automobile manufacturers. Their quality is a legendary. Conservative management. Many of the vehicles run 500,000 miles with basic care. Don't bet against Toyota.
H
Hamilton County
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (252)
2 days late.
J
Joe00
Today, 12:08 PM
Premium
Comments (4)
I thought your article was well written but didn't mention Toyota's nonunion advantage. The charging infrastructure, at least in the Midwest and California, is not close to supporting EV's. There are very limited charging stations. Battery replacement costs approach $30,000 for some models and the initial price is above the long-term savings (if any).
I've owned 3 Camry's (2 hybrid) and 5 Lexus's (2 RX's and 3 LS's). Quality and resale value continue to dominate the market.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.