Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

W. P. Carey: Dividend Gets Whacked

Sep. 21, 2023 11:49 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)75 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • W. P. Carey Inc. plans to reposition its portfolio by spinning off some office properties and selling others.
  • The company believes that getting rid of office properties will improve its organic growth and attract higher valuations from investors.
  • The strategic repositioning includes a "dividend reset" that will lower the dividend payout, but the dividend yield will still be attractive.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

System hacked warning alert on notebook (Laptop). Cyber attack on computer network, Virus, Spyware, Malware or Malicious software. Cyber security and cybercrime. Compromised information internet.

PUGUN SJ

Article Thesis

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is a high-quality real estate investment trust, or REIT, with a positive track record. The company has become a Dividend Aristocrat over the last year, but that status will be pretty short-lived: The

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
49.21K Followers
Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He is an active author on Seeking Alpha since 2014.    
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 1% of bloggers (as of August 1, 2023). 

Jonathan is interested in income stocks and value stocks primarily but does also follow some growth stocks. 

If you want to reach out to Jonathan, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (75)

o
omghcarman
Today, 1:04 PM
Premium
Comments (424)
Wow! They just raised the dividend. I own at average cost of $73.79.
r
rammbler65
Today, 1:01 PM
Premium
Comments (993)
Looks like a disaster. I recently started buying some REITS on the dip but I'm questioning the decision after the recent plunge in their prices and this news. I considered WPC but fortunately decided not to buy. I bought ADC but sold for a loss. I have O, NNN and VICI, all now down in the 4-10% range. Are their dividends at risk?

This has been an absolutely crazy market. First, banks got whacked and now REITS are getting whacked. Any attempt at buying decent dividend paying stocks has been a horror show.
ComputerBlue profile picture
ComputerBlue
Today, 1:03 PM
Premium
Comments (7.88K)
@rammbler65 risk premium of equities at 20yr lows..no surprise
B
BTM
Today, 1:03 PM
Premium
Comments (1.45K)
@rammbler65 REITs can’t be owned while interest rates are rising. Painful lesson to learn. Many analysts claimed that REITs would do well during rising inflation but that has not been true
w
wpinkjr
Today, 12:56 PM
Comments (287)
thanks for the info. closed out my options
J
Jim Investor
Today, 12:56 PM
Comments (414)
Awful news. I remember reading that the ridiculously slow rate of dividend increases for WPC over the past few years was only a temporary thing and that the dividend increases would soon accelerate. Obviously that wasn’t true…
T
To go box
Today, 12:54 PM
Premium
Comments (23)
Part of the value, to me, was trust in the dividend.

Sold.
P
PreCambrian
Today, 12:46 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.72K)
Not a good time to sell office properties. They should stick it out unless the spinoff is just loaded with junk. WPC now down to my buy in price of $59. I am not going to buy more WPC because I don't want any NLOP.
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 12:45 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.13K)
Office space will rebound. I don't know what to make of these shenanigans. I just added a bit today on the dip. I'll probably hold and sell the spinoff like I did with ONL. Hopefully this makes for an even more stable company moving forward, but I generally don't agree with selling at the bottom re: office space.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 1:03 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.32K)
@Charliedon'tsurf selling ONL was the right move for sure. All the best
Agbug profile picture
Agbug
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (5.42K)
I don't know if the funds I re-deployed from selling $WPC a month ago are going to do any better, but I'm happy to have dodged this bullet. glta
Q
Qshare
Today, 12:43 PM
Comments (50)
How much annual divi grow is possible after the cut? I’m expecting 3,25 divi after they cutting it. It will take 10 years to get the same amount.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 1:00 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.32K)
@Qshare depends on future growth rate, but mid single digits could be achievable. All the best
b
boog3
Today, 12:42 PM
Comments (839)
Dividend reset. Office property will pay a dividend. You can keep the spin-off and collect the dividend or sell and put it somewhere else. Hopefully at the same rate. Just like O. Other properties will be sold and reallocated. I would guess the sum of the total dividends will be the same. Your choice to keep or sell. My interpretation. Interesting to see why the new company will pay.
B
BTM
Today, 1:00 PM
Premium
Comments (1.45K)
@boog3 They have already said, or it has been reported that the spin off will not pay a dividend initially.
W
Whiterabbit66
Today, 12:38 PM
Comments (3.97K)
It really pisses me off that WPC didn't in the last year or so mention they were considering doing this. Instead they continued to raise the dividend and send a different message to investors. I have owned WPC over a decade and if the share price goes back above $60 then I will sell. Lost a ton of respect and trust in management with they way this has been handled.
D
Dollarsandcents
Today, 12:35 PM
Comments (3.93K)
Somewhere Richard Kinder is smiling. He is hoping that WPC's announcement

warrant shareholder to say they have been WPCed.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 12:58 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.32K)
@Dollarsandcents not quite as catchy hehe. All the best
r
rbow
Today, 12:32 PM
Comments (1.92K)
A wise move that most investors did not foresee, Many still overrate office REITs, that market has gotten weaker for a number of reasons.
w
windinwillowz
Today, 12:26 PM
Premium
Comments (273)
WPC management chose the easy way out. Shareholder suicide in the form of a spin-off. Management gets to start over by calculating future bonuses based on a higher-growth base, or at least a base they forecast will be higher growth without the drag of office space. Moves like this are why I don't trust REITs. Management games the system by throwing shareholders under the bus any time a few extra pennies of bonuses can be grabbed.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 12:50 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.32K)
@windinwillowz I don’t think that’s the reason for the spin off but who knows. All the best
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 12:26 PM
Premium
Comments (11.81K)
Risky:

“Real estate is typically very sensitive to changes in interest rates, which can affect property values and occupancy demand.”
www.schwab.com/...
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 1:05 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.32K)
@OverTheHorizon the sensitivity also holds true once rates head lower again. All the best
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 12:17 PM
Comments (6.86K)
Unfortunate. Will be ugly for a while…if $55 breaks…hello Covid lows.
m
miragesfz
Today, 12:15 PM
Comments (316)
I suspect much of this down movement has to do with the spin off NOT being tax-free. While its a small portion of anyone's holdings overall, not being tax-free is a concern and people are probably liquidating some positions because of that and not wanting the office property company. It may be a buy here on the dip.
D
Dollarsandcents
Today, 12:23 PM
Comments (3.93K)
@miragesfz - not too sure about that. Selling to avoid paying taxes on the spin-off would be cutting your nose to spite your face. Depending on one's cost basis, the sale of WPC would generate a bigger taxable event.
m
miragesfz
Today, 12:48 PM
Comments (316)
@Dollarsandcents not true - people may be using it as an opportunity to recognize a loss in their overall investment
b
boog3
Today, 12:15 PM
Comments (839)
If they are going to reduce dividend why would they have raised it last week.
B
BTM
Today, 12:26 PM
Premium
Comments (1.45K)
@boog3 Because management is not smart. The divy is being cut. 100% guarantee. The only question is by how much
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 12:48 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.32K)
@boog3 the timing is a bit weird, true. All the best
w
windinwillowz
Today, 1:04 PM
Premium
Comments (273)
@boog3 Because they are clueless turds who don't know what they are going to do from one minute to the next. They could have continued to sell office properties opportunistically, but instead they chose to trash the share price suddenly by dumping the entire portfolio at once, as this provides a more favorable baseline for their bonuses going forward. The shareholders get shafted with a taxable spin-off. I made a lot of $ owning individual real properties, but I lost a lot after I switched to REITs.
h
hopeneverdies3036
Today, 12:15 PM
Premium
Comments (184)
Thanks for the timely update. Good strategic move. Short term adjustment for long term advantage.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 1:05 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.32K)
@hopeneverdies3036 glad you liked the article! All the best
Honymon profile picture
Honymon
Today, 12:14 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7)
In light of current news and outlook, what you paid for your shares should not dictate the decision to (not) sell, purely emotions in that case. Now if it (news) makes you want to buy more after some thought go for it.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 1:01 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.32K)
@Honymon that is a good point, past purchase price should not be a deciding factor. Apart from tax considerations maybe. All the best
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.