W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is a high-quality real estate investment trust, or REIT, with a positive track record. The company has become a Dividend Aristocrat over the last year, but that status will be pretty short-lived: The company announced a strategic repositioning including the spin-off of some office properties, and in the same presentation/release, the company stated that the dividend would be "reset" to a lower level. While the dividend yield should still be attractive going forward, the dividend growth track record will be destroyed -- investors won't like that.

Getting Rid Of Office Properties

W. P. Carey is a real estate investment trust that invests in triple-net leased properties. These are oftentimes acquired in sale-leaseback transactions and have oftentimes very long lease terms and attractive escalators, in many cases inflation-linked (sometimes with a cap). Long lease terms and locked-in escalators are attractive, and the triple-net lease business model is attractive as well, as the tenant is responsible for higher expenses when it comes to taxes, insurance, and so on. These expenses have been rising due to inflation and other factors, but W. P. Carey was insulated from these headwinds.

While many of the REIT's properties are industrial assets, such as warehouses, logistics properties, and so on, the company also owns some office properties. Due to work-from-home trends, office properties have not been the best asset class to be in the recent past -- many office REITs are struggling, especially those that are exposed to weak markets (e.g., San Francisco) or those that own lower-grade assets where demand isn't very high.

W. P. Carey is not an office REIT, and from what I can see, it isn't regarded as an office REIT by most investors. Still, there is some office exposure, and that can be a drag on a range of metrics. Occupancy rates will generally be lower for office properties compared to industrial properties going forward, for example. Same-property rent growth, lease spreads, and so on should also perform better for W. P. Carey's non-office properties, compared to the company's office portfolio. In other words, by getting rid of its office properties, W.P. Carey will be able to boost its organic growth going forward, and different kinds of metrics should improve across its company-wide portfolio.

W. P. Carey also believes that it will be able to benefit from a lower cost of capital going forward, and that investors will be willing to pay a higher valuation for its shares once the office portfolio is gone, all else equal. That makes sense to me -- investors will likely prefer a REIT with no office exposure compared to a REIT with some office exposure.

W. P. Carey plans to exit the office property market via a combination of asset sales and a spinoff. In a just-released strategic update, the company showcases its plans to put 59 office properties in a new REIT called Net Lease Office Properties, the ticker for this new REIT will be "NLOP." This REIT will likely be spun off around November 1, thus a little more than a month from now. W. P. Carey's other office properties, 87 in total, will be sold throughout the next three to six months.

While the portfolio that will be spun off is smaller compared to the portfolio that will be sold when it comes to the number of properties, the portfolio that will be spun off is larger in terms of revenue generation. The 59 properties that will be put into NLOP generate $141 million of rent per year, or well above $2 million per property.

In contrast, the 87 office properties that W. P. Carey plans to sell generate a combined rent of $77 million per year, or less than $1 million per property. I thus believe that it is fair to state that the "better" office properties will be the ones that W. P. Carey spins off, while the weaker office properties will be sold directly. We don't know yet about the sales proceeds for these properties, of course, but I doubt that W. P. Carey will generate huge sales proceeds.

The proceeds that W. P. Carey will generate via the asset sale will go into debt reduction, which makes sense in a rising rates environment. The spin-off will also help W. P. Carey in reducing its debt load, as WPC plans to pass around $170 million in mortgage debt to NLOP, while NLOP will also pass around $350 million of cash back towards WPC. In total, this spin-off should thus allow WPC to reduce its debt by more than $500 million, before accounting for proceeds from the sale of the other office properties that will not be spun off. All in all, WPC plans to maintain a healthy balance sheet and believes that its rating will not change following these transactions -- currently, WPC has a BBB+ / Baa1 credit rating.

A "Stealth" Dividend Reduction

While the new dividend has not been declared yet, W. P. Carey has put the information about a dividend reduction in its strategic update. On page 12 of the presentation, we see the following:

The last paragraph states that WPC plans a "dividend reset" that will see the company pay out around 70%-75% of adjusted funds from operations going forward.

The company guides for adjusted funds from operations of around $5.25 for the current year, which would mean a dividend of $3.67 to $3.94 per share per year. Today, WPC pays out $4.28 per share per year. The dividend reduction would thus be meaningful, but not drastic -- this is not a 50%, 60%, or 70% dividend cut.

Of course, it is not guaranteed that WPC will generate similar funds from operations once the spin-off has passed and once WPC has sold its remaining office properties. In fact, it seems likely that funds from operations will decline to some degree following these transactions. This would mean that the dividend would be lower than $3.70 to $3.90 per share. We don't know yet what the profits of "core" WPC, or WPC following the office transactions, will look like. However, since its office portfolio makes up around 15% of total assets, let's assume that AFFO declines by 15% as well. In that case, WPC could generate around $4.50 in AFFO next year, assuming no organic growth. With a payout ratio of 70%-75%, investors could be looking at a per-share dividend of $3.25. That would mean a more pronounced dividend reduction compared to today, but still, WPC would pay out more than three-quarters of what they are paying out right now. With shares trading at $60 per share right here, the dividend yield would still be in the 5.5% range.

Of course, we don't know exactly what future profits will look like, thus there is some uncertainty when it comes to WPC's dividend. But to me, it looks like the dividend yield will still be very meaningful in the future, even following the dividend reduction. It is unlucky that WPC will destroy its Dividend Aristocrat status so shortly after gaining it, but WPC could still be a nice income investment once these things shake out. The dividend yield will still be very meaningful, the dividend safety will be improved, higher retained cash flows will allow for faster business growth, and without its office portfolio, WPC's company-wide organic growth will be stronger as well.

Takeaway

Office properties are unloved and can be a drag for a company that is not office-focused. Getting rid of the office portfolio thus makes sense for W. P. Carey Inc. The dividend reduction is unfortunate, but not a disaster -- I will continue to hold my WPC as an income investment, as the yield will still be nice and since the improved growth outlook could result in better dividend growth in the long run.