Energy Transfer: Insider Buying Signals The Stock Is A Buy

Sep. 25, 2023 10:00 AM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)
The Dividend Collectuh
Summary

  • Energy Transfer has experienced significant insider buying in the past month.
  • Using the DDM model, I think the stock is undervalued.
  • The MLP has seen its debt load grow in the last decade but has been focused on paying it down and has ample liquidity.
  • ET has outperformed the S&P in total returns in the last 1 and 3-year periods.

Development of successful economic growth in 2023, 2024 concept. Businessman forecast analysis plan profit chart with pen and increase of positive indicators. Economy recovery after falling

Pavel Muravev/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is a popular stock amongst investors, especially dividend investors. MLPs are very popular with investors because of their generous dividends, or distributions to shareholders. I'm fond of them, as I used to hold its

The Dividend Collectuh

The Dividend Collectuh
Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Ptcamd77 profile picture
Ptcamd77
Today, 10:13 AM
Pump time after a move.
The Dividend Collectuh
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:09 AM
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and subscribe. Also let me know in the comment section what you think of ET and what stocks you’re buying right now.
B
BigLou99
Today, 10:09 AM
Thanks for your service (from another Navy vet). Good article.
The Dividend Collectuh
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 10:10 AM
@BigLou99 thanks for reading and commenting. Glad you enjoyed 🫡
