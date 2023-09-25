Pavel Muravev/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is a popular stock amongst investors, especially dividend investors. MLPs are very popular with investors because of their generous dividends, or distributions to shareholders. I'm fond of them, as I used to hold its peer Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) in my portfolio once upon a time. With so much uncertainty going on right now, I like everyone else is looking for stable, income-producing stocks to park our money for the time being. The market has been very volatile lately; some sectors more than others. T-bills and other alternatives are very attractive right now as they are safe investments for the near term.

And while that is great, I'm always on the hunt for growing stocks I can hold for the long term. Readers might say, "If you think these stocks are so safe, then why don't you hold?" That's a fair question, but us analysts can't hold every stock simply because it's a good investment. I sure wish I could hold them all, but that's not the case. But what we can do is recommend great stocks for our readers. I might not be able to take advantage, but you can. That's how I like to think when I research and analyze some of these stocks. ET is a stock that has had some controversy with a dividend cutback in 2020, but since then has been on the path to growth. It's not a dividend aristocrat like EPD, but the MLP has been making major moves that I think will reward investors in the future. Let's get into what I like about ET and why I think it deserves a spot in your portfolio.

The Business Structure

ET provides energy-related services. They "own and operate 125,000 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines, have three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities in Oklahoma. The company was formed in 2002 and was privately held until its IPO in February 2006. They're also ranked one of the top 50 largest corporations in the United States on the Fortune 500 list by revenue."

It has "one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets" in the country, with a strategic, nationwide footprint in all of the domestic major production basins. Their core operations include "complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, NGLs, and redefined product transportation and terminalling assets". Their expansive and significant pipeline stretches across 41 states currently. In short, they transfer approximately 30% of U.S. natural gas, and 35% of U.S. crude oil produced.

Focused On Growth

Energy Transfer has been focused on growth, which is expected to be favorable for increased customer activity in 2024 and beyond. The company has been making strategic acquisitions lately, with Lotus Midstream and the recent acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) announced last month. With these, ET extends its position in the value chain deeper into the Williston and Delaware basins. Additionally, it also added 3,000 miles of crude gathering and transportation pipelines that extend from Southwest New Mexico across the Permian Basins of West Texas to Oklahoma. These are expected to be immediately accretive to cash flow and distributable cash flow going forward.

Below is ET's distributable cash flow over the last 3 years. The MLP has posted some impressive growth in DCF since COVID. In 2022 cash flow was slightly lower but CAPEX was roughly 20% higher than the previous year due to growth and expansion. CAPEX is expected to come in at $2 billion for the full year, significantly lower than the last several years. Furthermore, management stated the MLP plans to conduct quarterly increases to the common distribution for an annual of $0.01. Although not huge, it's still a raise every 3 months, which is impressive in the current macro environment.

Significant Insider Buying

Over the last year, ET has experienced some pretty significant insider buying. According to SimplyWallSt, their CEO bought over $1.3 million worth of shares in the past month. Their Executive Chairman bought almost $39 million worth in the past month! And a total of $115.7 million since the beginning of 2023. I believe this speaks volumes of the expected growth of the company going forward. And even though insider buying is not a surefire way of knowing if a company is a good investment or not, I think it's a major sign of confidence and shows that they are bullish on the stock. Again, I consider ET a dividend stabilizer, so I don't expect enormous growth going forward, but I am expecting single-digit growth.

Superior Total Return Vs S&P

Over a 1 and 3-year period, Energy Transfer has outperformed the S&P pretty handily, returning 27.5% compared to 14% for the S&P. In the last 3 years, it significantly widened the gap, returning a whopping 200% compared to just 35.44% for the latter. But looking further out in a 5 & 10-year period, the S&P doubles ET's total return at 52% and 163% respectively.

In comparison with its peers EPD and Kinder Morgan (KMI), the MLP also posts some impressive numbers, returning 200% over 3 years compared to 110% for the aristocrat Enterprise Partners and 60% for KMI.

Attractive Valuation

ET offers investors a double-digit upside from its current price to analysts' price target of $17. Although trading close to its 52-week-high, I think the stock is undervalued with a P/E of 11.5x compared to the peer average of 13.4x. Management stated that they are targeting an annual growth rate of 3% to 5% going forward. I decided to go with the lower 3% due to economic uncertainty. With a 10% expected annual return and a $1.28 dividend next year, this brings me to a price slightly above analysts' at $18.28. In the past month the stock is up almost 7%, so investors should be cautious in the near term. But even with the recent run-up in price, I think the stock remains attractive here. They also have a forward P/E ratio of 9.9x, further solidifying my analysis.

Risks

Although I mentioned a lot of great things the company is doing, especially with the recent acquisitions and growth, one huge factor lingering over the MLP is its debt load. Over the last decade, ET has seen its debt double from $23 billion to $48 billion. This debt was used to fund its growth, but in the current high interest rate environment, this is something investors should be wary of. Management has been on top of paying down debt in recent quarters, bringing it down to their targeted range of 4-4.5x. They also had $2.36 billion in liquidity under revolving credit facilities at the end of Q2.

Another risk is lower quarterly natural gas and NGL prices, which declined 70% and 45% respectively year-over-year, which weighed on the company's earnings. But the debt load is something investors should keep an eye on in the coming quarters. As the company continues to focus on its growth projects, the debt can become a major concern in the near term as rates are expected to remain higher for longer, and fewer cuts in 2024.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer is a stable, undervalued MLP that offers investors a double-digit upside to its price target. The company has been focused on growth in the last two years and expects acquisitions to be immediately accretive to DCF. The stock has seen its price appreciate in the last month, but I still think the stock is undervalued. Management seems to agree with me as seen by the enormous insider buying in the MLP recently. Investors with a long-term outlook on the stock could have another EPD on their hands in the future if the company continues growing over the long term. Although debt remains a concern in the near to medium-term, I rate ET a buy.