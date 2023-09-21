Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Fed Will Ease Only After The Market Breaks

Sep. 21, 2023 12:10 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX)SPY, VOO2 Comments
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.67K Followers

Summary

  • The belief that the Fed can prevent market losses is misguided; easing only occurs after substantial declines.
  • Fed-driven rallies over the course of the bull market since 2009 have only come after an average 25% market fall and from an average P/E ratio of around 12x.
  • The current market and macro conditions are worse than the 2000 and 2007 market peaks, suggesting potential for even more brutal declines.

US large cap stocks have been supported over recent years by the widespread belief that any weakness will lead to the Fed easing monetary policy, which will prevent any meaningful sustained decline and drive further gains. The market's swift recovery

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.67K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX, SPY, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

R
Randywhitewasabada&s
Today, 12:42 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (730)
Spot on and great recap of what has happened in the past. It can’t be ignored. Not only do I think Stu is right but I suspect if he really let it all hang out what he REALLY thinks is going to happen is worse than what he describes COULD happen.

Just a guess but my guess is hang on baby it’s gonna be a wild ride. I think what bothers me more than anything is how many people I know making 200 grand a year that are struggling. If they are struggling I can’t imagine what the average middle class or lower middle class is going through and the future certainly is concerning.

I guess I will be either right or wrong but my whole life 2 plus 2 has equaled 4 but it sure seems like this time around it’s different than any market I’ve seen since paying attention starting in about 1974.

Silver, gold, leap puts out to 2025 and SH to cover my small 20 percent position in “stocks”.

Yep I missed 80 percent of the last run up but Im sure not going to play around with this market with ALL the things that I see that still say 2 plus 2 is 4.

Common sense is how I look at it. The last time the market buried me was the tech bust in 98-2000.

Won’t happen to me again.
H
HenryBL
Today, 12:29 PM
Premium
Comments (92)
I think there are several major differences to previous periods. Firstly, while in previous periods monetary policy was the main instrument today we have massive fiscal policy all aimed at capital investment which will generate $trillion+ more capex in the economy. So we have a battle between restrictive monetary policy and expansionary fiscal policy (driven by national security concerns as well as a return to Keynesian economic growth policy). Therefore, a hard recession seems very unlikely and therefore company earnings may stay robust. Secondly, China and India are forecast to contribute much more to world GDP growth than US so what happens in these markets will also impact US company earnings, bearing in mind that China is bigger or close to size of US market for many large companies and India is large and booming market. I therefore think a smaller market correction with a soft landing is mostly likely outcome but we will have structurally higher inflation which is the price of China policy and stimulating much needed investment in the US (eg in crumbling infrastructure).
