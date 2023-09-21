Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cisco To Acquire Splunk - We Move To Distribute Rating On SPLK Stock

Sep. 21, 2023 11:56 AM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK), CSCO2 Comments
Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Splunk executed a successful turnaround from perpetual license model to subscription sales with the help of Silicon Valley activist investors.
  • Cisco plans to acquire Splunk for $157/share in cash, which we believe offers an opportunity to realize gains in SPLK stock.
  • We move to a Distribute rating on SPLK. We sold our personal account Splunk LEAPs at the open and intend to sell our SPLK common stock holdings by the close of September 21.
Connection together puzzle pieces.

amgun/iStock via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPLK, ADSK, DDOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff personal accounts hold long positions in SPLK, ADSK, DDOG. Those accounts intend to sell their SPLK holdings by the close of trading on 21 September 2023.

Comments (2)

k
knoxmarlow
Today, 12:19 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.43K)
What’s the next Splunk? Meaning M&A target, not functionality. LOL
Cestrian Capital Research profile picture
Cestrian Capital Research
Today, 12:36 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.43K)
@knoxmarlow We think PINS is a target. (Disclosure, long PINS).
