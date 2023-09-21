Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia: Correction Phase Is Not Over

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.22K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's strong quarterly results did not lead to a bullish rally in the stock, as most of the future growth has already been priced in.
  • Big Tech companies, including Google and Amazon, are increasing their chip development efforts and could pose a challenge to Nvidia's dominance in the AI chip market.
  • Nvidia stock is currently trading at a high valuation compared to its projected revenue in 2030, making it difficult for the stock to outperform in the near term.

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) posted blockbuster results in the recent quarter, but this did not lead to a bullish rally in the stock. NVDA stock is a classic example of an excellent company at an unacceptable price. Since the

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
7.22K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

P
Paul Johnson 22
Today, 1:00 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
Are you serious ? This is the leading semi conductor company in the world dominating a market opportunity that we have no concept of it’s TAM. All we know is that it’s beyond anything we have experienced before in technology advancement for the world.
alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 12:57 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.32K)
NVDA is so far ahead in AI chips AND software AND training AND support that it is a decade or more ahead of any competition in chip development. Other companies are like Intel, trying to catch up.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.