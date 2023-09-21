Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Going Against The Grain - Recent Additions To My Income Compounder Portfolio

Sep. 21, 2023 12:51 PM ETVIASP, OCCI, USOI, NXG1 Comment
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
2.66K Followers

Summary

  • Retirement planning is crucial as thousands of people reach retirement age every day.
  • The decumulation phase requires a shift in mindset towards generating sustainable income.
  • I shares my method of holding high-yielding securities to continually grow the future income stream.

stack of silver coins with the chart in Passive income financial concept and financial investment business stock growth. finance freedom concept.

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

It seems like every day I read multiple articles about saving for retirement, or planning for a financial future in retirement, and how much money do you need to retire? If that sounds like an exaggeration (or perhaps due to my

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
2.66K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIASP, USOI, NXG, XFLT, OCCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Today, 1:06 PM
Premium
Comments (1.81K)
Thanks for the article. Is USOI kind of like JEPQ where it can still generate the big dividends as long as their is sufficient volatility, even though the share price might be in a steady decline? Or is it more aligned with the share price, meaning as share price rises, the dividend rises?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.