Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JD Sports Fashion Plc (JDSPY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Sep. 21, 2023 11:58 AM ETJD Sports Fashion Plc (JDSPY), JDDSF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.55K Followers

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCPK:JDSPY) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 21, 2023 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Higginson - Chair

Regis Schultz - CEO

Pete Fox - Head of Investments

Conference Call Participants

Richard Chamberlain - RBC

David Roux - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Kate Calvert - Investec

Jonathan Pritchard - Peel Hunt

Eleonora Dani - Shore Capital

Warwick Okines - BNP Paribas

Alison Lygo - Numis

Andrew Higginson

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the JD Interim Results. I do feel slightly overdressed here this morning, I must remember to give a call and work out what the dress code is next time. It's been an incredibly busy first half. And I have to tell you that the pace at JD is quite extraordinary. As Chairman, of course, I stand above this and sort of my pace is a bit less, but it's interesting to see. We continue to make really great progress and the -- on the plans that were outlined at the Capital Markets Day, I mean it is hard to think that the Capital Markets Day was only in February this year. And so the pace that we've been going at since is extraordinary.

We've continued to build the infrastructure within the business and the foundations have been further strengthened, I think. Regis has continued to build out his top team with new CFO, new CTO, we've got a new group legal counsel. The governance program we've got in place has been forging ahead. Pete might be able to talk to you a little about that. He's been very central to that.

We've added three new Neds to the Board to add some deep PLC experience to a very good Board. And we've continued with things like disposing of the fashion brands. We've announced our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.