Plug Power: Plant Delays Are Another Hit To Management's Reputation

Sep. 21, 2023 1:05 PM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)4 Comments
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
2.32K Followers

Summary

  • Plug Power is focused on building a hydrogen ecosystem and has several hydrogen plants under construction.
  • These plants are needed for the company to reverse its negative gross margins.
  • PLUG's poor track record and delays in plant construction make it difficult to have confidence in its future success.

forklift with pallets inside a warehouse.

tiero/iStock via Getty Images

Back in April, I wrote that I'd stay away from Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) until it can better prove itself. Since then, the stock is down about -7%, while the S&P is up about 6%. I reiterated that stance

Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

g
greenway
Today, 2:06 PM
Comments (892)
I agree that this stock is quite speculative. While it has loads of potential, management has pushed back the start of liquid hydrogen production in the Georgia plant several times. First, it was at the end of January, then March, then June, then August, now the end of September. Perhaps the complexity of doing something for the first time played a part, but management is responsible for incorporating some leeway in their plant production estimate.

With Plug Power’s original statements of 200 tons/day of green hydrogen production or commissioned by YE 2023 now seemingly unachievable, their statements of 500 tons/day of green hydrogen production by YE 2025, just a little over two years from now, is not a sure thing at all. Management credibility will continue to erode unless PP can hit their plant opening targets and reach its revenue projections. Q2 revenue was fine, but Q3 and Q4 revenues remain to be seen.
Steve Rozenblat profile picture
Steve Rozenblat
Today, 1:39 PM
Comments (199)
While I agree, this has been disappointing for the stock, it's not unexpected when building first of it's kind pilot plants. However by the time we see improvement in margins or more plants coming online that stock price will have moved. While this is a speculative play, I think getting in under $8 is a good gamble.
Jack.Bolander profile picture
Jack.Bolander
Today, 1:25 PM
Comments (3.35K)
The Analyst outing into Rural Georgia in 100 degree weather to see a delayed Hydrogen plant was a Public Relations Fiasco .

More delays at the upcoming Mega-Symposium would be even worse.
Jack.Bolander profile picture
Jack.Bolander
Today, 1:20 PM
Comments (3.35K)
Just last week I posted possible NEGATIVE CATALYSTS that could negatively affect the share price :

"Bad News like : IRA delay; Georgia Plant delay; DOE Money delay will all affect PLUG's Q results and Share Price.
