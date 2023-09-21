Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Albertsons And Kroger Will Not Likely Merge As Planned

Sep. 21, 2023 8:00 PM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI), KR4 Comments
J.G. Collins profile picture
J.G. Collins
2.68K Followers

Summary

  • Kroger/Albertsons merger faces skepticism from Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan due to her experience analyzing a prior grocery merger.
  • The merger could create a monopsony, a single buyer, in the market for grocery workers in small towns and urban food "deserts".
  • There are enormous political barriers to a merger from a pro-union, pro-worker, Biden Administration concerned with "equity".
  • This deal should be abandoned and Kroger and Albertsons should work an entirely new deal with its divestiture partner, C&S Wholesalers, that would create another large competitor, but exploit economies, and so survive regulatory scrutiny.
Black woman, customer and grocery shopping cart in supermarket store, retail outlet or mall shop. Female shopper pushing trolley in shelf aisle to buy discount groceries, sale goods and brand offers.

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

We've written about the Kroger/Albertsons merger since it was first announced as "breaking news". In May, we expressed our doubts about whether the merger could be effected.

This is to update and reiterate that view.

The recent announcement that Kroger (

This article was written by

J.G. Collins profile picture
J.G. Collins
2.68K Followers
Before establishing The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy, J.G. Collins spent some 30 years building a career in executive and consulting financial roles, with a particular emphasis in business taxation. His experience spans work for Fortune 100 companies, one of the former “Big Eight” international accounting firms, and client service for large middle-market public accounting firms. He has advised domestic and foreign clients in the tax-efficient structuring of legal entities, effective tax rate planning, mergers and acquisitions, corporate reorganizations, treasury operations, financial instruments, international taxation, tax accounting under GAAP, state and local taxation, and sales and miscellaneous taxes. He has managed countless federal and state tax audits to successful resolutions for clients. His experience spans a diverse array of industries, including private equity, motion pictures and music entertainment, fashion, real estate, publishing, technology development, retail, and oil and gas. Mr. Collins conceived and branded the specialty industry entertainment practice of one of the nation’s leading accounting firms and oversaw the business tax marketing program for business enterprises of another large regional firm. Mr. Collins’ marketing collateral and published articles have been extraordinarily well received because of his ability to present intricate and complex aspects of tax, business, policy, and politics in clear, concise, easily understandable prose devoid of jargon and irrelevant detail. An astute, data-driven observer of business, politics and economics, Mr. Collins has advised political candidates and public officials on campaign, political and policy matters for more than two decades, and has twice been a delegate to his political party’s national quadrennial convention to nominate the American president. His expertise as a champion debater and orator in his student days, along with his savvy marketing expertise, has allowed Mr. Collins to coach private and public sector executives and candidates on public speaking, speech writing, message development and successful business presentations. Campaign collateral he developed for political campaigns has been used in university courses as an “excellent example of persuasive campaign advertising”. Mr. Collins holds degrees in Economics and Accounting from the Stern School of Business, New York University. His elective coursework included a number of political science courses, including International Politics, International Organizations, European Politics and other more basic political science courses.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management only as of September 19, 2023, and will not be revised for events after this document was submitted to Seeking Alpha editors for publication. Statements herein do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward-looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers. We associate with principals of Technometrica on survey work in some elements of our business.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

a
andrewj4442
Yesterday, 8:37 PM
Comments (58)
You underestimate Rodney's and Gary's abilities. The merger will go through as planned. It's a great plan that expands opportunities in multiple directions. 🖋📃🧮
d
daviry2367
Yesterday, 8:35 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.82K)
A very poor headline which to me implies some new specific company or governmental pronouncement, which of course is not provided. This is the type of headline that diminishes the SA brand. I don't fault the conclusion, just the way it was presented.
J
Jerlyn111
Yesterday, 8:19 PM
Comments (413)
That’s your opinion and whether right or wrong, the problem is Chairperson Khan is a Socialist and so is President Biden and that’s too bad for the U. S. And BTW, believe it or not I’m a Democrat. They are ruining the incentive to work hard to get ahead in this country.
Carson7 profile picture
Carson7
Yesterday, 8:08 PM
Comments (3.66K)
You seem to be shooting from the hip with your analysis. It’s an inch deep and a mile wide…
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.