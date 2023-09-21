Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
One Liberty Properties: 9.2% Yield, 111% Dividend Coverage, Industrial Properties

Sep. 21, 2023 1:06 PM ETOne Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP)
Summary

  • One Liberty Properties has kept its quarterly distributions stable and currently yields 9.2%.
  • The REIT is going heavy on new industrial properties as it disposes its retail properties to become a more fully industrial REIT.
  • A 111% dividend coverage against fiscal 2023 second quarter AFFO renders the current distributions safe even with the Fed maintaining a hawkish stance.

Aerial drone view on distribution center. Logistic and transport concept

jackaldu/iStock via Getty Images

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, in line with its prior payment and for a 9.2% annualized forward yield. The industrial properties heavy REIT has dipped by 19% over

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in OLP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

M
MsMsmak
Today, 2:05 PM
Comments (379)
Yup. These guys have been in the business a long time, and their dividend history is impeccable. They've own a huge piece of the pie too, and eat their own cooking, so I trust they will continue to produce results.
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 1:59 PM
Comments (12.82K)
Long $OLP and agree, adding on the dip as well. Bea
