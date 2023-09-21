The Market Thinks The Fed Hasn't Done Enough
- The Fed decided to hold off on a rate hike in September, with expectations of only 2 rate cuts in 2024.
- Some FOMC members believe the neutral rate is higher than previously thought, according to the rise in the central tendency of the long run rate.
- Based on the bond market's reaction in less than 24 hours, it seems clear the Fed hasn't done enough.
Unsurprisingly, the Fed decided to skip the rate hike in September. The dot plot came in much more hawkish than expected, as the Fed now only sees two rate cuts in 2024, which is down from 4 rate cuts in June. More surprising than that was that the central tendency of the long-run rate rose, suggesting that some FOMC members are starting to believe the neutral rate is higher than previously thought.
Powell commented two times during the press conference that the neutral rate for the economy may prove to be higher than thought. But it seems clear that the Fed isn't quite sure where the neutral rate is. If the Fed isn't sure where the neutral is, then how can the Fed be sure that policy is sufficiently restrictive to achieve its 2% inflation target?
The Market Forecasts Even Higher Inflation
At least, at first blush, it doesn't seem like the inflation swap market thinks monetary policy is sufficiently restrictive. Because headline inflation swaps now expect CPI to be above 3% for the next 6 out of 7 months. CPI Swaps now see headline CPI above 3% in September, October, December, January, February, and March. The astonishing part is that on September 19, just one day earlier, Headline CPI was expected to be below 3% in January, February, and March. Indeed, it is not what one would expect to see if the market thought the Fed was over-tightening.
Not Restrictive Enough
Additionally, we have seen rates across the entire nominal yield curve move beyond October 2022 highs, which shouldn't be surprising, as this has been my main focus for months. Because the economy has held up better than expected, inflation has remained stickier than predicted, and commodities like oil and gasoline have risen. This has sent ETFs like the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) to fresh 52-week lows.
In the meantime, real yields have also exploded higher, with the 10-year real yield now trading at 2.1%, which again points to higher nominal rates over a longer period, and that monetary policy at the current level doesn't seem to be restrictive enough to sufficiently bring inflation down to the Fed's 2% target.
The TIPS curve is now trading easily above 2%, and one has to think this is the market's way of saying that rates are not sufficiently restrictive and the Fed's targeted rates for beyond 2024 are too low.
This is because 10-year break even's are rising and trading back to 2.4%. Inflation expectations should be falling at this point, with nearly 550 bps of rates in the past 18 months; if the market believed the Fed was restrictive, inflation expectations should fall, but instead, they are rising. The market seems to be signaling that the Fed hasn't raised rates enough and that the Fed's projected policy path will not be restrictive for long enough.
Pain For Stock Yet To Come
So what appears to be happening now is that the bond market will do the work for the Fed. Bond rates in nominal and real terms will keep rising until they have reached a point where they ring out all of the inflation, and unfortunately, that means that the yield curve will have to re-steepen, with the 10-year rising to the 2-year. That won't be a recessionary signal either; that will be a bear steepen-er and a painful process for the equity market.
Mainly because following the May FOMC meeting, the equity market had it stuck in its head that the Fed would start to cut rates aggressively in 2024. Back then, the Fed Fund Futures saw December 2024 rates at around 2.87%; today, those same contracts trade at 4.77%, 190 bps higher, yet stock prices are higher than in May.
The equity market either ignored or forgot about the most significant risk, which I have noted, which wasn't a recession but higher Fed Funds rates and, more importantly, higher rates at the back of the curve, and that is precisely what we are now seeing take place.
This means that stocks should fall because, at the end of the day, if all yields rise, the stock market's earnings yield also needs to increase. The earnings yield of the NASDAQ 100 has been steadily falling despite the 10-year real yield steadily rising since April. But it seems stocks finally woke up because, since the end of July, the earnings yield of the NASDAQ has again been increasing with the 10-year real yield.
But the bigger question is the spread between stocks and bonds, which narrowed to just 1.7%, a level not seen since the mid-2000s. The spread doesn't have to widen by much to inflict severe pain on the NASDAQ 100. If the spread widens by 110 bps to 2.8%, which is where it was in May, it could result in a more than 20% decline in the Nasdaq 100. Even at the April spread of 2.8%, it would still be well below its historical average of 4.4% over the past ten years, which would still be 260 bps higher.
If the Nasdaq 100 earnings yield rose from its current 3.75% to 4.85%, it would be like the P/E ratio falling to 20.6 from its current 26.7, equal to a decline in the P/E ratio of 22.7%. If the Nasdaq 100 earnings yield climbs by 260 bps to 6.35% from the current 3.75%, that would be like the P/E ratio falling to 15.7, which means the multiple contracts are 41%.
Just by looking at how the bond market is responding to the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, it seems crystal clear that rates want to go higher, and higher rates mean lower prices for almost everything, yes, stocks, too.
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on long-only macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
