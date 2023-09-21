Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Market Thinks The Fed Hasn't Done Enough

Sep. 21, 2023 1:13 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, NDX, DJISPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, COMP.IND, INDU3 Comments
Mott Capital Management profile picture
Mott Capital Management
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Fed decided to hold off on a rate hike in September, with expectations of only 2 rate cuts in 2024.
  • Some FOMC members believe the neutral rate is higher than previously thought, according to the rise in the central tendency of the long run rate.
  • Based on the bond market's reaction in less than 24 hours, it seems clear the Fed hasn't done enough.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Holds Meeting Of The Financial Stability Oversight Council

Alex Wong

Unsurprisingly, the Fed decided to skip the rate hike in September. The dot plot came in much more hawkish than expected, as the Fed now only sees two rate cuts in 2024, which is down from 4 rate cuts in June. More surprising

This article was written by

Mott Capital Management profile picture
Mott Capital Management
35.52K Followers

I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on long-only macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.

I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

H
Husky returns
Today, 2:02 PM
Premium
Comments (48)
Thanks for this spot on analysis. Love your work. I have been asking for months about what would happen if federal funds stays at 5.5% for the LT because inflation is too high. Under that scenario, it seems the 10 year yield needs to rise into the 5% to 6% range or even higher. Indeed, this is what Larry Summers and others have been warning us about for the past few months. Larry indicated two months ago that the 10 year will definitely go above 4.5% and potentially much higher. I am interested in what folks think here because it has profound implications for all CEFs, but especially for leveraged funds that use fixed income instruments. How many of these funds have successfully navigated a significant rate hiking cycle that lasts for a couple of years? I am concerned that many of the funds so often covered on this site are going to be headed for ver difficult times.
J
JCCIII
Today, 1:57 PM
Comments (7.88K)
Good read, and I agree; yes, higher for longer. I think it is pretty obvious that the Fed is now on an every other meeting schedule for interest rate adjustments, meaning there will likely be a 25 bps increase in Nov and perhaps the first meeting of 2024. After 2 more increases, they will probably just hold until after the 2024 elections, so as not to be accused of being political (though they will be, anyway).
m
mwmarkwill
Today, 1:30 PM
Investing Group
Comments (751)
Very well done!
