Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

The September FOMC meeting

The FOMC left the Federal Funds rate unchanged at the 5.25-5.50% level, with an indication that another 25bpt hike is likely coming by the end of 2023. This decision was widely expected.

However, this was a hawkish "skip" because the Fed also increased the expected Federal Funds rate by 50bpt for 2024 and 2025, despite expecting the core PCE inflation to moderate.

Specifically, these are the FOMC expectations, based on the dotplot from the Summary of Economic Projections:

FOMC September 2023 SEP

It's all about the neutral rate now

First of all, the real neutral rate is the interest rate at which inflation is at the 2% target, and GDP is at the potential. When the real Federal Funds rate is at the neutral level, it's neither restrictive nor stimulative.

During Fed Chair Powell's press conference after the September FOMC meeting, Steve Leisman of CNBC asked:

...if you're going to project a funds rate above the longer-run rate for four years in a row, at what point do we start to think, hey, maybe the longer rate or the neutral rate is actually higher?

Powell replied:

So, it may-it may, of course, be that the neutral rate has risen. You do see people-you don't see the median moving, but you do see people raising their estimates of the neutral rate. And it's certainly plausible that the neutral rate is higher than the longer-run rate. Remember, what we write down in the SEP is the longer-run rate. It is certainly possible that-you know, that the neutral rate at this moment is higher than that. And that's part of the explanation for why the economy has been more resilient than expected.

Essentially, Leisman asked about the FOMC projection for 2026. As the SEP dotplot shows, the core PCE returns to the 2% target, and yet, the federal Funds rate stays at 2.9%, which is above the 2.5% long run rate - thus still restrictive.

To place this discussion within the context, the Fed uses a version of the Taylor Rule to determine whether the policy stance is sufficiently restrictive, based on the Taylor 1993 study, and the cornerstone of the Taylor rule is the real neutral rate or R-star.

Based on the Fed's SEP, the Fed currently assumes that the long run Federal Funds rate is 2.5%, and given the 2% inflation target, the neutral rate (or R-star) is assumed to be 0.5%.

Leisman questions whether the neural rate has increased to 0.9%, given the 2026 projection, and Powell confirms that the neural rate has likely increased. This is a very important point, because the real Federal Funds rate must be sufficiently above the neutral rate for the policy to be sufficiently restrictive. Thus, a higher neutral rate implies a higher Federal Funds rate.

Nick Timiraos of The Wall Street Journal also questioned Powell about the real rate:

Chair Powell, both you and Vice Chair Williams have indicated that sufficiently restrictive will be judged on a real rather than nominal basis, implying some scope for nominal rate cuts next year provided further compelling evidence that price pressures will continue to subside. Is the FOMC focused on targeting a real level of policy restriction? And can you explain what would constitute enough evidence that will allow the FOMC to normalize the nominal stance of policy while keeping real policy settings sufficiently restrictive?

Powell replied:

I mean, yes, we understand that it's a real rate that will matter and that needs to be sufficiently restrictive. And again, I would say you know-you know sufficiently restrictive only when you see it. It's not something you can arrive at with confidence in a model or in various estimates, you know.

Thus, Powell confirms that the Fed is targeting a real Federal Funds rate in relation to the real neutral rate to determine whether the policy stance is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to the 2% target.

What's the neutral rate of R-star now?

The recent study by the Dallas Fed looked at the historical levels of a neutral rate. Prior to the Great Financial crisis, the neutral rate was around 2%, which is in-fact an assumed R-Star in the Taylor 1993 study.

Since 2010, based on different measures of inflation, the neutral rate has been decreasing towards the 0.5% level, as the Fed currently assumes, and even below 0% in some measures during the Covid19 crisis. However, recently, the neutral rate has been rising, with some estimates well above 1%.

The chart below from the Dallas Fed study computes the R-star measures of the inflation-expectations-adjusted 3-month rate five to 10 years out. In their words, this "medium-run horizon provides a notion of the terminal rate toward which the central bank policy rate ought to converge".

The Dallas Fed

So, why is the neutral rate rising? The Dallas Fed suggests: "The medium-term r-star may reflect possible impacts of longer-lasting factors-hypothetically including U.S. government fiscal stimulus permanently increasing the supply of safe assets, the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war and financial-asset sanctions reducing the global desire to hold U.S. assets."

Implications

The key implication is that a higher real neutral rate pushes all nominal interest rates higher, across all maturities.

As I stated in my Fed meeting preview, the "Fed's pause in September is a premature pause, and it will be punished by the bond market". So, after the Powell press conference and the discussion about the real rate, interest rates spiked (TLT) (SHY), and the stock market tanked (SPY) (QQQ).

Higher real interest rates are bad news for the stock market (SP500), especially the overvalued tech stocks. First, of all, the relative attractiveness of stocks diminishes with higher yields, especially given that the S&P 500 is trading at a PE ratio of 20. Second, higher yields reduce the present value of future cash flows, thus compressing the valuations. Finally, higher yields are very likely to eventually cause a deep recession, which is why Powell stated that "the soft landing is not the baseline scenario".

Most importantly, if the Fed is really targeting real rates, the policy stance is not sufficiently restrictive yet, and more hikes are likely needed.

The Taylor-rule tool allows to plug in the Taylor 2% assumption of the real neutral rate, the Fed's SEP 0.5% assumption of the real neutral rate, and the Laubach Williams model R-Star.

Thomas Laubach and the New York Fed President John Williams in 2003 defined the r-star or the neutral rate as "the real short-term interest rate consistent with output converging to potential, where potential is the level of output consistent with stable inflation" and created their own version of the model to compute R-star - the Laubach-Williams model.

All assumptions of R-star suggest that the policy stance is still not sufficiently restrictive, and the nominal Federal Funds rate should be between 5.8-6.3%, which means 2-3 additional hikes.