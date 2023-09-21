Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Neutral Rate Is Rising - And That's Bad News For Stocks

Sep. 21, 2023 1:21 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)QQQ, SHY, SPY, TLT2 Comments
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.67K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Funds rate remains unchanged, but another rate hike is expected by the end of 2023.
  • The Fed increased the expected Federal Funds rate for 2024 and 2025, despite expecting inflation to moderate.
  • The neutral rate, or R-star, may have increased, suggesting the need for higher interest rates in the future.
  • Higher interest rates are likely to compress stock market valuations.
  • The Fed's policy stance is still likely not at a sufficiently restrictive level as the real neutral rate is increasing.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Holds News Conference On Interest Rates

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

The September FOMC meeting

The FOMC left the Federal Funds rate unchanged at the 5.25-5.50% level, with an indication that another 25bpt hike is likely coming by the end of 2023. This decision was widely expected.

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.67K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

dbirrellr profile picture
dbirrellr
Today, 2:26 PM
Premium
Comments (30)
finally there's something new creeping out of JP's talk show. Subtle, not voluntarily spoken-out but as a result of a good question. Thank you Damir for providing the magnifying glass
R
Randywhitewasabada&s
Today, 2:05 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (732)
Dam as I’ve said before.

You know your business.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.