U.S. Housing Feels The Squeeze From High Mortgage Rates

Summary

  • A tripling of US mortgage rates constrained both the demand and supply of housing, leaving existing home sales at post-GFC lows.
  • Mortgage rates will rise further in the wake of the market's reaction to yesterday's Fed forecasts, further constraining activity.
  • Our view remains that the strength in activity has been caused primarily by households running down pandemic-era accrued savings aggressively and borrowing more on credit cards.

Rising prices for real estate

gopixa

By James Knightley

Market acknowledges the risk of a final hike, but it will depend on the data

The Fed's messaging of higher for longer interest rates has been taken on board by financial markets, with the dollar strengthening

This article was written by

