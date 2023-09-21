Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MicroStrategy: Buying Its Bitcoin Macro Strategy

Summary

  • MicroStrategy has employed a bitcoin macro strategy which is either going to make or break the company.
  • Due to bitcoin's characteristics, the odds that MicroStrategy continues to outperform the market by a wide margin is a more probable outcome.
  • MicroStrategy's core business is not growing aggressively, but it affords various strategies to the company that complement it's Bitcoin strategy.

Bitcoin is overlooking Wall Street in downtown Manhattan.

I've been wanting to write an article about MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) for a while. This is one of my favorite companies and has been ever since they embarked on their Bitcoin strategy. I really admire the CEO of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor. Why? I

I focus on a wide variety of stocks but I prefer to write about oil and gas companies at this time. That said, if I think there is a reason to write about it, then I enjoy studying new companies and learning about new opportunities. I am a graduate of Texas Christian University where I have obtained both my bachelors and my MBA. I am also a published author. You can find my book on Amazon called "Bitcoin, Christianity and History." I will warn you that I've been told it is NOT light reading. However, it will give you some insight behind my logic and methodology. They won't teach you this in college.You can also learn something about my methods at my website. I have free and subscriber only research articles there. However, at this moment, the website is still being built and accumulating research.Thanks for reading my articles!

jsantmyer profile picture
jsantmyer
Today, 2:29 PM
I am impressed by your knowledge on a subject matter that most of us do not have.

The concept of this being an arbitrage opportunity that we can avail ourselves of simply by investing in MSTR is appealing. IMO, You are the first that has done a good job in explaining why MSTR was acquiring all of this bitcoin in the first place. which actually makes some sense.

I do hold a small position in the company which I bought when I thought it was simply a long position waiting for an increase in the value of bitcoin to increase share price.

I am glad to hear there is more depth to the CEO’s investment thesis that has never been explained before. Hell, I might even add to my position now!
Wez profile picture
Wez
Today, 2:06 PM
Your admiration is misplaced, Saylor is a proven fraud and apparently has found a new demographic of people to con.
