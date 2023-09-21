Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Labor Productivity: The Problem

Summary

  • Labor productivity growth in the U.S. has been slow, contributing to modest increases in wages and real wages.
  • Pay is ultimately tied to productivity.
  • The government's focus on stimulating consumer spending instead of business investment has led to slower growth in labor productivity and a slower economic expansion.
  • Government efforts to achieve higher wages and higher real wages are fighting against the underlying economics of the situation.
  • In a real sense, the federal government is fighting against itself.

Productivity Management and Improvement

olm26250

On September 20, I wrote about the fact that labor productivity had not been growing the way it had in the past and that this factor was contributing a great deal to the reality that wages, particularly real wages, were

John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

b
ble373
Today, 2:35 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (763)
I like and comment on your articles.
Having said that you lost me in your opening. The precept that Productivity is a correlation to wage growth seems to contradict most Labor negotiations I am familiar with.
Productivity is an employer's means to succeed past competition and become a sole widget, sole supplier. Wage expense is controllable only in regards that it influences enterprise productivity, quality, skills, availability and location. All an employer's control.
Wages too low works against productivity. Surely on quality and performance.
I think of how many Ferraris a day are being built.
Automation is not wages is my point I guess.
i
ithinking
Today, 2:29 PM
Comments (2.36K)
The Labor Productivity will be in permanent decline with the culture of "remote work" taking hold. In addition, the policies of the current administration towards union, social spending, etc. further decrease the labor productivity.
J
Jcastino
Today, 2:11 PM
Premium
Comments (206)
Well said Mr. Mason. USA productivity is declining. Thankfully innovation is keeping the USA’s head above water at this point. But if we don’t become more efficient, more jobs will move over seas.
I would like to add that owners, management and labor all need to work together with goals of: customer satisfaction, good working conditions and compensation fairness between all interested parties.
Sometimes unions are needed - but occasionally union zealousness damage relationships/environments between owner/management and labor. Which lessons innovation, quality control and sometimes communication that’s necessary to maintain a cohesive entity.
