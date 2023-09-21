Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Street Is Giving Valeo Very Little Credit For Its EV And ADAS Progress

Sep. 21, 2023 2:42 PM ETValeo SE (VLEEY), VLEEFBWA, VTSCY
Summary

  • Valeo's shares have underperformed on weak margins and worries about softening auto sales, but the company is outperforming peers and winning significant orders to fuel future growth.
  • The company has seen healthy growth in its electrification and ADAS offerings, with strong demand for its camera and software solutions in particular.
  • Margins are still weak due to R&D investments and launch costs, but management expects improvement as major EV and ADAS projects launch in the coming years.
  • Valeo shares look significantly undervalued even factoring in weak near-term margins, but rerating seems tied to investor confidence that those margins will meaningfully improve in 2025 and beyond.
Owning shares in French auto parts supplier Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY)(OTCPK:VLEEF)(FR.PA) continues to be an exercise in frustration, as the Street continues to focus on short-term challenges in the business at the expense of any sort of holistic or

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.13K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

