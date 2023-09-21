rrvachov/iStock via Getty Images

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) just announced that it will be exiting its office portfolio on an accelerated timeline, first by spinning off its mostly U.S.-based office assets into a separate company (called Net Lease Office Properties) and then selling the remaining European office properties directly from its balance sheet. In this article, we will review the details and management's stated rationale for making this move and then share our own analysis and takeaways. Ultimately, we believe that this move does more damage than good to our original WPC investment thesis, but still believe that the stock is a Strong Buy after it sold off aggressively following the news.

W. P. Carey Office Asset Disposal Plan Summary

The details of and rationale for WPC's proposed exit from its office properties are explained in depth by management here, but here are a few key points:

WPC wants to derisk the portfolio by exiting its office assets, a sector that is facing stiff headwinds right now.

WPC wants to liquidate its non-core office assets as soon as possible to facilitate faster growth in its core industrial property business.

WPC believes that its stock will earn a better valuation multiple from the market without owning any office assets and that the even greater percentage of industrial/warehouse properties in its portfolio will help it to re-rate closer to where industrial REITs trade. This better cost of capital will, in turn, enable it to grow faster, creating more long-term value for shareholders.

It also is using this strategic move as an excuse to cut its dividend in order to retain more cash flow to reinvest in new properties.

The proposed timeline is to complete the spin-off in November. Meanwhile, the portion of its office portfolio remaining on its balance sheet will be sold as soon as opportunistically possible, with a focus on completing the asset sales by early to mid-2024. The goal seems to be to balance getting a decent price for its office assets while eliminating office exposure as quickly as possible in order to earn a higher valuation multiple from the market.

Our Assessment Of WPC's Move

The market clearly did not like this announcement, nor did it buy management's rationale in their special call to discuss their plan and answer analyst questions:

Was this sell-off justified? First and foremost, we believe that the stock was materially undervalued even before this sell-off because we think that interest rates are likely to begin declining next year and therefore the stock should command a better multiple once the interest rate trend shifts.

That being said, we do agree with Mr. Market that this announcement hurts the investment thesis for the following reasons:

It ends WPC's lengthy (roughly quarter century) streak of being a very dependable annual dividend grower. Investors buy WPC for the very dependable and attractive dividend along with the belief that it will grow consistently - even if slowly - over the long term. The dividend cut that is coming as part of this move destroyed a lot of investor confidence that management prioritized this aspect of the stock. Yes, we understand management's rationale that they want to retain more cash flow to fuel more growth in an environment where their cost of capital is elevated, but at the end of the day, people buy WPC primarily for its dependable yield, not for growth. As a result, the hit to its valuation that comes from the dividend cut may very well negate any re-rating benefit that it may receive from becoming office property-free. Many income-oriented investors will likely prefer WPC's peers such as Realty Income (O), which has its impressive dividend growth streak intact. While management may be correct that WPC will command a higher valuation multiple from the market once it exits its office properties, we think that exiting its office properties right when interest rates are likely at their peak and sentiment on the office space is extremely poor is a subpar capital allocation decision. We expect that the spun-off company will see its stock price plummet quite rapidly and do not expect WPC to get particularly attractive terms on the rest of its office portfolio given that it plans to sell those assets under a fairly constrained timeline. As a result, much of - if not all of or even more than - the value they unlock by getting the office properties off of their balance sheet will likely be destroyed in the return that the company and investors ultimately get for the office properties. The nature and timing of this office property exit comes across as very desperate and short-term oriented. Given the fairly lengthy terms and investment-grade tenants that WPC enjoys in its office properties, it seems odd to us that they are rushing to exit these properties so quickly. It's not like a bunch of these properties were vacant or about to become vacant, nor was the company facing financial distress that would have motivated them to try to generate some additional liquidity (in fact, it just earned a credit rating upgrade from S&P to BBB+). Why the rush then? Couldn't they have simply sold off the properties from within their balance sheet just like they are proposing to do now through the spin-off company, maintained the dividend, and simply stated that due to an elevated cost of capital, they are going to slow the dividend growth even further until capital market conditions improve?

Investor Takeaway

WPC just lost a lot of our respect as management has pulled the rug out from under the feet of conservative dividend investors. WPC was known for being a slower-growing, but conservatively run triple net lease REIT that offered a bond-like, attractive dividend yield. The office portfolio was not a highlight of the portfolio, but the market knew that it was shrinking meaningfully over time and those assets were at least occupied with many quality investment-grade tenants and had fairly lengthy lease terms on them.

The company had finally exited the asset management business, was about to get through the expiration of its U-Haul leases and sale of its hotel portfolio, and hopefully was going to benefit from interest rates peaking and eventually declining even as its same-store growth was elevated due to recently high inflation rates flowing through to its lease escalators.

However, it wasn't meant to be, as WPC management decided to hastily move to exit its office portfolio entirely and will likely destroy a lot of shareholder value in the process. All of that being said, we remain bullish on the stock at these prices as it trades at a large discount to its historical average P/NAV and P/AFFO multiples, likely offers an attractive dividend yield even after the upcoming cut, and continues to have a strong balance sheet and high-quality real estate portfolio. As a result, we remain long the stock and may buy some more shares ourselves depending on how the stock price performs moving forward.