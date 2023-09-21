Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Moving Beyond COVID: A Conservative Options Income Strategy For Moderna

Sep. 21, 2023 2:55 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)GLAXF, GSK, SNY, SNYNF
Stanford Chemist CBO profile picture
Stanford Chemist CBO
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Analysts have soured on Moderna's prospects, despite recent good news in its drug pipeline.
  • This put spread strategy risks $4.53 to make $0.47 in 121 days.
  • The full premium is earned if MRNA remains above $75 on January 19th, 2024.
  • Looking for option income ideas that focus on capital preservation? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Cash Builder Opportunities. Learn More »

U.S Marines On Okinawa Receive Coronavirus Vaccination

Carl Court

This is the third bullish put or put spread idea that we've conducted on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), the COVID-19 vaccine maker. The first put idea was the $80 put expiring July 15, 2022. This put generated $2.67 in option

Interested in more income ideas?

Check out Cash Builder Opportunities where we provide ideas about high-quality and reliable dividend growth ideas. These investments are designed to build growing income for investors. A special focus on investments that are leaders within their industry to provide stability and long-term wealth creation. Along with this, the service provides ideas for writing options to build investor's income even further.

Join us today to have access to our portfolio, watchlist and live chat. Members get the first look at all publications and even exclusive articles not posted elsewhere.

This article was written by

Stanford Chemist CBO profile picture
Stanford Chemist CBO
251 Followers

I am a scientific researcher by training who has taken up a passionate interest in investing. I provide fresh, agenda-free insight and analysis that you won't find on Wall Street! My ultimate goal is to provide analysis, research and evidence-based ways of generating profitable investing outcomes with CEFs, ETFs, dividend stocks, and options. My guiding philosophy is to help teach members not "what to think", but "how to think". This account is affiliated with the Stanford Chemist contributor account and publishes content for the Cash Builder Opportunities service. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MRNA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.