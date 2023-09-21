Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dollar General: Has The Stock Become A Buffett-Style Fat Pitch?

Sep. 21, 2023 3:01 PM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)1 Comment
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
881 Followers

Summary

  • Dollar General Corporation is a large variety retail store targeting lower-income households in rural and underserved regions of America.
  • The company has seen earnings drop due to falling consumer spending and increasing COGS resulting in a 53% YTD selloff.
  • Despite these challenges, the company's profitability remains intact, and the selloff has created a buying opportunity for value-oriented investors.
  • I believe a real a potential undervaluation of 43% combined with negative market sentiment creates for a real Buffett-style fat pitch opportunity.
  • Strong Buy rating awarded to Dollar General Corporation.

Dollar General Misses Analysts" Expectations On Their Quarterly Earnings

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) is one America's largest variety retail stores. They target lower-income households across rural and underserved regions in America.

Recent struggles due to falling consumer spending and increasing COGS has placed

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
881 Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by Haavisto LTD.Five years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. Buffett style picks fit for the modern investor.I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions. Deep value investing and diligent company analysis is the cornerstone of my strategy.I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Tony Montana Munich profile picture
Tony Montana Munich
Today, 3:22 PM
Comments (1.03K)
Thanks for the good article,

im am invested since 10 years now and will hold it.
May be I will buy additional stock, it is $110 now....unbelievable...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.