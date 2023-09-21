Alibaba: Red Dragon Turns Green, Time To Buy
Summary
- Leading indicators suggest a potential recovery in the Chinese economy.
- Chinese equities are cheap and supported by the PBoC, making it a good time to buy.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a safe bet on China with strong revenues and attractive valuation, making it a good investment opportunity.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Pragmatic Investor get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Thesis Summary
Sentiment around China has hit an extreme low in recent weeks, following the collapse of some major commercial real estate companies and surprisingly soft economic data.
Nonetheless, more recent data seems to suggest China could be on its way to recovery. Leading indicators and GDP forecasts signal the worst could be behind China.
Chinese equities are cheap here, and given the coming support from the PBoC, this could be a good place to buy.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is perhaps the best way to go long China, given its size and robust revenues. In my last article, I talked about how Alibaba had done well to turn things around following its latest earnings report.
The price today is not far off where it was then, but today, Alibaba also has the backing of the PBoC, and an economy that could have left its worst days behind it.
Due to this, I am moving BABA to a strong buy.
China could be turning things around
Chinese woes began in early August as property developer Country Garden failed to pay investors. The company has been forced to restructure, and creditors recently approved a $9 billion debt restructuring plan. Other names in the industry have also faced trouble, but with the help of the PBoC, the situation seems to have stabilized.
Following these events, the PBoC has shifted into a much more accommodative policy stance. The Central Bank cut its rates last month. It recently rolled over its medium-term policy loans to provide further liquidity.
On top of this, the Chinese government has also signaled it will support markets in other ways, for example, by cutting stock trading fees.
While this policy support might not be enough to justify investing in Chinese stocks, we have seen some encouraging economic data in recent weeks.
Industrial Production has recovered back above its long-term trend line. Also, the most recent GDP forecasts have been revised upwards, with GDP forecast to increase by 1.2%.
The CEIC Leading indicators are signaling a reversal too.
All these measures are, in my opinion, a good indication of where Chinese equities could move in the next few months.
The dust has settled in China, and though it's clear that the economy will struggle long-term, its equity market seems undervalued.
BABA: A "safe" bet on China
Alibaba Group Holdings is one of the largest Chinese companies by market cap. BABA has done well in recent months despite economic headwinds, and this was reflected in its last earnings report.
The company showed discipline in its operations, increasing its profitability while also expanding its operations abroad. International commerce, for example, grew to a 29% increase versus last year's first quarter.
In my opinion, Alibaba is a relatively safe way of betting on China since it is perhaps the most well-known company in the country. Furthermore, the company also has exposure to many other Asian geographies, making its revenue even more robust.
Looking at the valuation, it is hard not to be enticed.
Even by historical standards, accounting for the fact that Chinese equities trade at lower valuation multiples, BABA looks attractive here. The PEG, in particular, which is 0.16, is very compelling.
Technical Analysis
BABA stock has reached a key technical level, which is why I think this is a compelling risk/reward entry:
The structure of the May lows isn't impulsive, but this could be an initial wave (i) in a diagonal. After reaching over $100, we have pulled back, and are now just above the 78.6% retracement. If we were to break below this level, I'd expect BABA to make new lows, meaning we'd probably go below $77. However, this could be a good spot for a reversal.
The RSI is nearing oversold levels on the daily, and we have some volume support coming in, as shown by the Visible Range Volume Profile.
Risks
Although BABA has a compelling fundamental and technical outlook, I believe there's significant risk when investing in China. My main concern right now would be that the PBoC fails to deploy enough liquidity to support markets. The issue here is that the bank is also trying to support the value of the Yuan, which could limit its monetary expansions.
Takeaway
In conclusion, I think there's some room for Alibaba Group Holding Limited to appreciate here. This would definitely catch many by surprise, but there is strong evidence that China's worst days could be behind it. Understandably, a lot of investors will want to stay away from China, but for those looking to gain some exposure, even if it's just for a trade, Alibaba is the best way to do so.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Macro moves markets, and this is what I do at The Pragmatic Investor
Join today and enjoy:
- Weekly Macro Newsletter
- Access to our Portfolio
- Deep dive reports on stocks.
- Regular news updates
Start your free trial right now!
This article was written by
I am an economist and financial writer specialising in building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will preserve and increase wealth in the long term.
Having been born in Spain, to an English family, with extensive work experience in the US, and now living and travelling across Latin America and Asia, I believe this gives me a unique understanding of the global economy.
Only by investing in multiple assets around the globe can investors be truly diversified and protected from the ever-present risks posed by economic cycles and geopolitics.
My Links:
Investing Group: https://seekingalpha.com/checkout?service_id=mp_1401
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUNZ28Ydsumo0P8FZ9OtquA
Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/7JVmqZUVhe1vvgDCstNBBJ
Substack: https://jamesfoord.substack.com/
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments