It’s been a little over three months since I recommended people avoid CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), and in that time, the shares are down about 6.4% against a loss of about ½% in the S&P 500 (SP500). While this gives my fragile ego another thing to brag about in hopes that you ignore my losers, I have a more pragmatic reason for revisiting this business. Shares that are trading at $31.30 are, by definition, a less risky investment than those same shares when they’re trading hands at $33.50, so I thought I’d review the name again. I’ll decide whether or not it makes sense to buy these shares by reviewing the latest financials, looking at traffic figures, and reviewing the valuation.

Welcome to the “thesis statement” portion of the article. It’s in this section where I present you with more than you get from the title and bullet points, and less than you get from the entire 1,500 word screed below. I’m going to continue to eschew these shares in spite of the drop in price. The reason for this is that traffic remains sclerotic, and is still down about 5% from 2018 levels. This is a troublesome development for a firm that gets paid to haul stuff. Although I’m somewhat bothered by the increase in debt levels, and lowered profitability, I’m comfortable with the dividend coverage, and would be willing to buy the stock at the right price.

The problem is that we’re nowhere near the “right price.” The dividend yield is way below the risk free rate at the moment, so investors who buy today are taking on more risk while being paid less than what they’d get in an alternative investment. This makes no sense to me, so I’m going to remain on the sidelines until valuations change materially.

Traffic Patterns

In order to put the current operations in context, I think it would be worthwhile to make a comment about traffic patterns. This company earns money by hauling stuff, and if it hauls less stuff, that’s troublesome for very obvious reasons. We see from the following graphic that traffic for the first 39 weeks of this year remains soft. Specifically, it was off by about 2.45% compared to the same period a year ago. Additionally, those of us nerds who track such things over time note that traffic for the first 39 weeks of 2023 is actually about 5% lower than it was in 2018. Such a drop in such a relatively short period of time is noteworthy in my view.

I think what look like bright spots in 2023 relative to 2022 are often simply “less bad,” but are still way below trend. For example, motor vehicles are up fully 16.4% in 2023 relative to 2022, but they are down by 16.5% compared to 2019, and 16.6% when compared to 2018. In other words, 2022 was in many ways a low hurdle, so we should not get too excited about any relative bright spots in my view.

CSX Traffic to Week 39, 2023 & 2022 (CSX investor relations)

Financial Snapshot

The most recent financial performance has been soft in my estimation. In spite of a $177 million, or 2.5% uptick in revenues from the same time last year, net income fell $54 million, or 2.7%. Additionally, the capital structure deteriorated, given that there’s about $1.7 billion more long term debt on the books today than there was at the end of Q2 2022. That increases risk, but it also increases interest expenses, which saw a 15% uptick from the year ago period.

The situation looks even more troubling when you compare the current period to the pre-pandemic era. Although revenue for the first six months of 2023 was about $1.33 billion, or 22% higher than the same period in 2019, net earnings are up by only $279 million. I’d say the company has recovered from the pandemic era, but it’s come out as a much less efficient machine.

All that written, at a payout ratio of only about 23%, I think the dividend is reasonably well covered here, and for that reason I’d be happy to buy the shares at the right price.

CSX Financials (CSX investor relations)

The Stock

If you’re a regular, you know that I’m about to drone on about the fact that, unless we have the resources of someone who refers to derivatives as “weapons of mass financial destruction” while happily selling puts, we very much do buy stocks and not companies. For instance, as I wrote above, CSX generates revenue by hauling (less and less) stuff. The stock, on the other hand, is a slip of virtual paper that gets traded around in the public markets and is impacted by the mood of the crowd, and that is affected by a host of things ranging from the ongoing appetite for “stocks” as an asset class, to central bank policies, to ever-changing views about the future profitability of railroads. These views change at a much more rapid pace than anything at the firm.

If you expected me to make this point and move on, prepare to have your expectations subverted, because that’s exactly what I’m about to do. Let’s imagine the tail of two CSX investors. One bought this stock on September 7th, and the other bought the stock less than 2 weeks later, on September 20th. The former is up about 6% since then. The one who bought less than a fortnight later is down about .6%. Not enough changed at the firm to account for this near 7% variance in returns. In case it wasn’t obvious, the person who bought shares when they were cheaper did much better.

This is one of the reasons why I try to buy shares cheaply. They come with less risk because they have far less to drop in price, and they offer greater potential reward, because it’s easier for the companies of these stocks to outperform the lower expectations that cheap shares imply.

My regulars know that I measure “cheap” in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, sales, and the like. When I last reviewed CSX, the P/E was about 16.3, and the dividend yield was about 1.27%. Fast forward to the present and the shares are about 3% cheaper, and the dividend yield has crept up about 10 basis points, per the following:

The problem, from my perspective, is that I don’t like negative risk premia. I fully acknowledge the “moat” with CSX Corporation, and I don’t think the dividend will be cut any time soon. The problem is that even if the dividend were doubled from current levels to yield 2.74%, the yield here would still be about 200 basis points lower than the 20-year Treasury Bond. Being paid less to take on more risk seems unwise to me, and for that reason, I’d rather continue to keep my assets parked in government bonds. Keeping assets tied up thusly gives me greater income, and great visibility than what I’d get from any stock, even one such as this with such a huge economic “moat.”