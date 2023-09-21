Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Don't Board CSX Corp.

Sep. 21, 2023 3:32 PM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)1 Comment
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.86K Followers

Summary

  • CSX Corporation shares have dropped 6.4% in the past three months, making them a less risky investment.
  • Traffic figures for CSX Corporation remain low, down 5% from 2018 levels. Alongside this, financial performance has been soft.
  • Although the shares are cheaper, investors are receiving significantly less income than they would in government bonds. Taking on more risk for less return makes no sense.

Rail Workers Union Rejects Contract, Strike Possible Next Month

Spencer Platt

It’s been a little over three months since I recommended people avoid CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), and in that time, the shares are down about 6.4% against a loss of about ½% in the S&P 500 (

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.86K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

TommyIrish profile picture
TommyIrish
Today, 4:10 PM
Comments (17.79K)
"It’s been a little over three months since I recommended people avoid CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), and in that time, the shares are down about 6.4% against a loss of about ½% in the S&P 500 (SP500)."

Nice, but then again CSX doesn't seem all that expensive.

OR cheap, for that matter.

Looks like a hold to me at 16 Price-Earnings ratio.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.