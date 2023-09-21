Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Darden Restaurants: Another Trade Following Fiscal Q1 Earnings

Sep. 21, 2023 3:43 PM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)
Summary

  • Darden Restaurants, Inc. stock has returned to its previous buy point after rallying and offers an opportunity for traders to buy on the dip once again.
  • The company saw growth in sales and comparable sales in fiscal Q1 2023, with Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse performing well.
  • Darden Restaurants offers a dividend yield of 3.5% and has a healthy forward outlook, with manageable debt and strong guidance for fiscal 2024 earnings.
Darden Restaurants To Acquire Ruth Chris Parent Company For $715 Million

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is a stock for which we previously outlined a rather successful trade back in the spring. While the stock rallied to just a few points under the possible target, some nice

This article was written by

We are VERY proud to have created thousands of WINNERS, helping them learn the markets and grow their money. We are the team behind the top performing investing group BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.

The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing investing group service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. We also teach investors how to hedge their portfolios. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours and provides daily market commentary.

Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DRI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

