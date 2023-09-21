ACI Worldwide Revenue Growth Rate To Decline While Operating Results Worsen
Summary
- ACI Worldwide, Inc. provides payment processing services globally.
- The company offers a range of software and digital payment solutions to banks, billers, and merchants.
- ACI Worldwide revenue growth rates are declining and earnings results are worsening.
- I remain Neutral on ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the near term.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) provides a range of payment processing services for clients worldwide.
I previously wrote about ACIW with a Hold outlook.
ACIW's revenue growth is declining to barely positive, earnings results are worsening, and macroeconomic conditions are questionable.
I reiterate my Neutral [Hold] rating on ACIW for the near term.
ACI Worldwide Overview And Market
Established in 1975, ACI, a Coral Gables, Florida-based company, specializes in offering software and digital payment solutions to banks, billers, and merchants worldwide.
The firm's President and CEO, Tom Warsop, has been with the company since 2015 and previously held the position of Group President at Fiserv.
ACI's primary offerings encompass:
- Merchant acquiring.
- Digital payment issuance.
- Enterprise payments.
- Real-time low-value and high-value transactions.
- SWIFT messaging.
- Omni-channel payment processing.
- Fraud management.
- Third-party software.
ACI acquires clients through a combination of channel partners and its dedicated sales team.
With a varied client base of over 80,000, ranging from large corporations to middle-market and smaller businesses, ACI offers a wide range of software and services to meet their needs.
Per a 2019 market research report, the payment processing services industry is predicted to reach $62.3 billion by 2024 with an estimated CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2024.
The primary drivers of this growth are the increasing number of merchants seeking comprehensive payment processing solutions and the entry of new market players with innovative technologies.
Key competitors in this space include:
- PayPal.
- Global Payments.
- Block.
- Visa.
- Jack Henry & Associates.
- Paysafe Group.
- Naspers Limited.
- Others.
ACI Worldwide Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has declined seasonally per the chart below; Operating income by quarter has varied but trended lower:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended lower in recent quarters; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have varied with no discernible trend:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have fluctuated with significantly negative results in recent quarters:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP).
In the past 12 months, ACIW's stock price has risen 8.81% vs. that of the Global X FinTech ETF's (FINX) fall of 7.58%:
For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $132.4 million in cash and equivalents and $1.1 billion in total debt, of which $86.8 million was categorized as the current portion due within 12 months.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was an impressive $119.1 million, during which capital expenditures were $14.0 million. The company paid $25.7 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For ACI Worldwide
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
2.6
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
16.7
|
Price / Sales
|
1.9
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-5.2%
|
Net Income Margin
|
5.4%
|
EBITDA %
|
15.4%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$2,560,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$3,550,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$133,130,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$0.65
(Source - Seeking Alpha).
Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:
Based on the DCF, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $18.40 versus the current price of $23.36, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued.
Commentary On ACI Worldwide
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q2 2023's results, management highlighted the firm result being ahead of previous guidance.
ACIW's Biller segment 'is continuing to see real traction', with another 'very large' Biller client signed just after the end of the quarter.
The company was one of the first to process payments on the newly-live FedNow instant payments network, and management sees opportunities in this area.
However, total revenue for Q2 2023 fell 5.0% year-over-year and gross profit margin dropped by 3.4%.
Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue declined by 1.3% YoY, a positive signal, but operating income decreased by 23.3%.
The company's financial position is moderate, with ample liquidity but significant long-term debt. Free cash flow generation is substantial.
Looking ahead, 2023 full-year revenue consensus estimates indicate potential growth of only 2.0% over 2022.
If achieved, this would represent a decline in revenue growth rate versus 2022's already low growth rate of 3.74% over 2021.
Given the firm's worsening earnings results, drop in revenue growth, and troubling macroeconomic environment, my outlook on ACIW remains unchanged at Neutral [Hold].
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments