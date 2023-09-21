Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unlocking Potential: 3 Retail Stocks Poised For Growth

Sep. 21, 2023 4:15 PM ETCROX, ONON, VITL
Summary

  • This article provides short summaries of the three companies that we believe have meaningful upside catalysts in the next 2-3 years.
  • On Running has a long growth runway ahead, reminding us of Lululemon five years ago.
  • There has been a noticeable shift in behavior with consumers willing to pay for quality eggs, and Vital Farms is the category leader.
  • Crocs is one of the most profitable footwear companies worldwide, popular among kids and teenagers, and it now trades at less than 8x forward P/E and 7x forward EV/EBITDA.

Indian man making a mobile payment in small business boutique

visualspace/E+ via Getty Images

This article covers the three stocks in the consumer and retail sectors that we believe offer meaningful upside potentials, albeit with different catalysts. First, On Running (ONON) is a growth machine that is on

This article was written by

DX2 Capital profile picture
DX2 Capital
495 Followers
DX2 Capital is a New York-based global long/short equity fund that primarily invests in growth companies, based in Asia, North America, and Latin America, that are shaping the world or have the potential to become future market leaders. The fund invests across all market cap spectrums and focuses on the technology, financials, and retail sectors.We believe in a balanced portfolio with global diversification. We focus on risk-adjusted return measured by Sharpe and Sortino ratios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VITL, ONON, CROX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

