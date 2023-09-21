Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Atlas Copco Is Top Tier, But Macro Expectations May Be Too Aggressive

Sep. 21, 2023 4:20 PM ETAtlas Copco AB (ATLKY)IR, VACNY
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.13K Followers

Summary

  • Atlas Copco shares continue to outperform, but the macro environment for short-cycle industrial companies is becoming more and more challenging.
  • The Compressor Technique business, which generates half of the company's operating profits, may face weakness due to slowing industrial production across the globe.
  • The uncertainty in the semiconductor equipment sector creates risks for Atlas Copco's Vacuum Technique business; orders have held up better than some comps so far, but the outlook is murky.
  • Atlas Copco will be fine as a company and the long-term prospects are attractive, but I do see a risk of underperformance given where the valuation is today and potential macro-driven headwinds.
Interior Compressor Station

westphalia

It’s not uncommon to see the shares of cyclical companies, particularly well-run cyclical companies that have made investors a lot of money over the years, be slow to respond to deteriorating underlying end-market conditions. That sets up a situation reminiscent of old

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.13K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.