WANAN YOSSINGKUM

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) have seen a relatively solid public debut. Investors are attracted to the strong top-line growth of the business, which runs at >50%. Moreover, the business has made real gains on the bottom line, as real profits are reported, with this combination making investors rightfully upbeat here.

At a near 12 times sales multiple, Klaviyo is not cheap, but these are by no means multiples which were seen during the crazy in 2021, certainly as profitability has been achieved already. This looks comforting, yet fearing the continued changes in the competitive landscape, I am a bit cautious here.

Help Drive Businesses To Grow

Klaviyo was founded in 2012 with a goal to allow businesses to use technology to capture, store, analyze, and use their own data of customers to drive valuable outcomes. The platform essentially allows for businesses to bring first (own) data to both create and deliver highly personalized consumer experiences across digital channels.

The platform has seen quite some adoption, in fact, 130,000 customers use its solutions which are specifically focused on integrating data layers with marketing applications. With personalized experiences getting more important and third-party data being more expensive and less reliable, the best is, of course, to use the customer's own data to harvest the best possible outcomes.

Typical applications to think of include SMS, e-mail marketing, and the likes with many billions of profiles created and messages sent to customers. Of course, the company is not alone in offering such solutions as it competes against the likes of specialized firms like Mailchimp and Braze, as well as more broad-based peers like Adobe (ADBE) and Salesforce (CRM).

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Klaviyo sold 19.2 million shares at $30 per share, topping the preliminary offering range in which shares were expected to be sold between $27 and $29 per share. Some 11.5 million shares were sold by the company, with the remaining shares offered by selling shareholders, as the public offering raised the company $345 million in gross proceeds. Of course, this excludes potential proceeds from the green shoe overallotment option.

With a total of nearly 252 million shares outstanding following the offering, the company commands a $7.56 billion equity valuation, although this includes a more than half a billion net cash position, for an enterprise valuation of around $7.0 billion.

The company generated over $290 million in revenues in 2021 on which a substantial $79 million operating loss was reported. Revenues rose some 62% to $472 million in 2022 as operating losses narrowed to $55 million. This marked a dollar decrease in losses, but certainly, on a relative basis, the achievements were noteworthy.

The company saw continued momentum so far in 2023. First quarter sales rose some 57% to $156 million as the company posted an operating profit of nearly a million (comparing to a $12 million loss in the same period a year before). Second quarter sales growth slowed down to 51%, yet a near $165 million revenue number already works down to a $660 million run rate, implying that the business trades around 10 times sales.

Moreover, quarterly operating profits rose to $7 million, a substantial amount as this fact and >50% growth rate justify a high valuation. It should be mentioned that stock-based compensation expenses run at just a few million per annum here, and this likely will jump post the IPO, the extent of which is still unknown.

Shares of Klaviyo have risen to $33 at the moment of writing, which makes that the enterprise valuation comes in closer to $7.8 billion. This has pushed up the valuation to nearly 12 times sales and a not-so-meaningful profit multiple, but at least the business is profitable.

Final Words

I must say that I am interested in Klaviyo, Inc., as reported growth looks decent while real operating leverage is seen as well. That said, there are some question marks as well, as I fully expect some operating deleverage following the public offering as the business likely will see higher stock-based compensation charges from here.

Risks, other than the valuation, include the pace of growth, and closely related to that, of course, the competitive and technological position in which the company operates. Moreover, the company relies heavily on integration and open gates with third parties. This, in particular, includes customers who use Shopify, combined responsible for a percentage in the high-seventies in terms of revenues.

Quite frankly, it has been the valuation risk in combination with rapid changes in the competitive field which make me a bit cautious and not willing to engage here, although I am eager to place Klaviyo, Inc. shares on the watch list. I look forward, amongst others, to seeing how stock-based compensation and growth will evolve post the public offering.