Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GLD: 2 Key Indicators Point To Higher Gold Prices

Sep. 21, 2023 4:54 PM ETSPDR® Gold Shares ETF (GLD)SLV3 Comments
Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
3.73K Followers

Summary

  • SPDR® Gold Shares ETF has experienced a stagnant period for three years, but investor metrics suggest a large price advance is imminent.
  • Combined investment activity by money managers and producers point to higher prices for gold.
  • Increasing put option purchases in the GLD ETF indicate a positive sentiment and support the view that gold is ready to move higher.

Gold Coins in the Economic and Financial World

manyu ng/iStock via Getty Images

This is a follow-up to last year's long-term buy signal in gold, "Investor Activity In GLD Suggests A Price Breakout."

Just like silver, gold has essentially gone nowhere for three years. On September 18th, 2020,

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
3.73K Followers
Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

f
fanopack
Today, 5:09 PM
Comments (510)
The precious metals run-up is six months away. It's always six months away.....I've been saying this for years and haven't been wrong yet.
g
gregory44300
Today, 5:07 PM
Comments (329)
Do you mean a gold price target of $2500 (vs $250?) TY.
Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
Today, 5:20 PM
AnalystPRO
Comments (231)
@gregory44300 I'm using $250 on GLD as the target
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.