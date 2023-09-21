manyu ng/iStock via Getty Images

This is a follow-up to last year's long-term buy signal in gold, "Investor Activity In GLD Suggests A Price Breakout."

Just like silver, gold has essentially gone nowhere for three years. On September 18th, 2020, SPDR® Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) closed at $176.70. Three years later, it's at $180.48. That’s a gain of just 2%. However, we believe investor metrics suggest this stagnant period for GLD is ending and a large price advance lies ahead.

Five Year Chart of GLD with Relative Strength (The Sentiment King)

This is a five-year chart of GLD. The horizontal, red line highlights the three-year period of little to no price gain. The upward slanted red line to the right graphically represents our forecast for GLD. We expect a rally of approximately 40%.

The green curve at the bottom plots the relative strength of GLD. It's currently mid-range, with a reading of 53.40 (black circle). We believe the price consolidation of the last three years presents a solid base for GLD to move higher. The question is, "when?" The following indicators will demonstrate why we believe the rally, which really started last October, is ready to resume.

Combined Investment Activity by Money Managers and Producers Point Higher

The chart below graphs the Sentiment King Long Term Buying Index for Gold. It's made by combining the COT investment positions of money managers and gold producers. It is generally positive when money managers are relatively short the market and gold producers long, and this indicator reflects when those two conditions exist, and to what degree.

The green zone represents when our calculations of their combined investment positions are bullish for gold, while the red zone is when they’re bearish. This indicator provides long term buy and sell signals; it's not a short term indicator.

Long Term Chart of GLD and the SK Gold Buying Index (The Sentiment King)

The arrow on the right points to last year's October buy signal. We've also circled where the ratio is now. While the ratio is no longer at an extreme, it has been rising over the last few months and is still relatively high after the eight-month rally.

To us, this means last October’s long term buy signal is still very much in effect and higher prices lie ahead. We believe the following two indicators also support the view that GLD is ready to move higher.

Put Option Purchases in GLD are Increasing

The "puts to calls" ratio was invented by Martin Zweig in 1971, and it's been used by market analysts as a contrary opinion indicator for over 50 years. It compares how many put options are being purchased compared to call options. Since put options are bets that prices will decline, a high ratio is actually positive for prices. We've written about the "puts to calls" ratio for the stock market in numerous articles over the last twelve months.

The classic "puts to calls" ratio divides put contracts purchased by call contracts. The CBOE compiles these amounts daily for over 3,000 stocks and ETFs. We then form a twenty-day moving average of the results to gain a long term perspective. That's what is graphed in the chart below.

Puts to Calls Ratio of GLD (The Sentiment King)

It's easy to see that relative peaks in the ratio, which represent increased put buying compared to call buying, usually occur before the price of GLD increases. We've indicated these past peaks with black arrows. The second arrow on the right points to last October, which confirmed the strong buy signal given by the previous indicator.

The ratio hit 1.5 a month and a half ago, which is the highest ratio in the last four years. The current ratio is circled in black, and it's still at a very high number compared to past peaks. To us, this is very bullish.

Besides forming a ratio of the number of put and call option contracts purchased, we've also found it beneficial to form a ratio of the amount of money going into puts compared to calls. Specifically, the amount of money going into directed calls versus direct puts. This takes out of the equation put and call purchases that are based on hedging or income and not on the direction of the market. This ratio of directed money is shown in the next chart.

The amount of money going into directed puts compared to directed calls is still at a very high level. These two indicators confirm to us there is still too much bearish sentiment, which is always positive for higher prices.

Puts to Calls Ratio of Directed Premiums (The Sentiment King)

Summary

The price of gold has been stagnant for three years. Two metrics of investor expectations - the Commitment of Traders to data for gold futures and high amounts of put buying in GLD - strongly suggest this trading range is ending, and that gold is ready to break out in a major move higher. In fact, we think history will show that the start of the breakout was actually last October.

This would align gold with the strong buy signal we just gave on silver. We believe a price target of $250 over the next twelve months is easily achievable, which would be a gain of approximately 40%.