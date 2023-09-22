yuelan/iStock via Getty Images

Peakstone Realty's 10-Q for Q2 2023 reads, in part:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting remote and hybrid work practices, demand for office space nationwide has declined and may continue to decline. While we have seen some positive recent movement in return-to-office mandates from employers, office utilization remains down materially relative to pre-pandemic levels.

This is a well-established fact, and bodes ill for any company with a large investment in office buildings. Unfortunately, Peakstone has huge exposure to office real estate.

Meet the company

Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty (NYSE:PKST) is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 2008 as Griffin Realty Trust, PKST is a new kid on the block. It went public as a REIT on April 13 of this year.

Peakstone owns 73 properties, totaling 18.2 msf (million square feet) of rentable industrial and office space, 96% of which is leased, with WALT (weighted average lease term) of 6.5 years. The portfolio is currently generating just a little over $200 million in ABR (annual base rent), and 64% of ABR comes from investment grade tenants, according to the company.

Going forward, PKST seeks assets that are:

modern, high-quality buildings with market-leading specifications,

in difficult-to-replicate locations or high-growth markets,

essential to tenant operations, and

facilities the tenant has a significant investment in.

Although the company deals only in industrial and office properties, it divides its reporting into 3 segments:

Industrial (19 properties totaling 9.0 msf and 24% of ABR), Office (35 properties totaling 5.7 msf and 56% of ABR), and Other (19 properties totaling 3.5 msf and 20% of ABR) .

Turns out the "Other" segment is also office and industrial properties, although these are designated as "vacant and non-core," according to the company's August investor presentation (pages 5 and 6). Going forward, PKST is focused on acquiring industrial properties only, while selectively disposing of its office holdings. The company has closed on 8 dispositions totaling $300 million this year.

The company's quarterly report does not specifically say what its plans for the "Other" assets are. If they are going to keep them, then leasing is a major near-term challenge.

Thanks to this unusual classification scheme, PKST management is able to claim that the 19 properties in its "Industrial segment" are 100% leased with a 6.6 year WALT, and the 35 properties in its "Office segment" are 99% leased with a 7.9 year WALT.

"Industrial Segment"

For the most part, these are relatively new buildings (average age 13 years), rated 4 stars or better in quality by CoStar, and averaging just under 0.5 msf. Of the ABR from this "segment," 74% comes from tenants with investment-grade balance sheets.

In 2026, 10% of the ABR in the "Industrial segment" leases terminates, and in 2028, another 18%. No leases terminate in 2027, and only 3% in 2025.

The "Industrial Segment" of the company is not well-diversified in the tenant base, with three companies (Amazon (AMZN), RH (RH), and 3M (MMM)) each accounting for more than 10% of ABR, and Samsonite's lease, which contributes 8% of ABR, expiring by the end of 2024. The top 10 tenants in this segment account for nearly all the ABR (82%) for this segment.

PKST management's way of segmenting its business makes it a little harder to determine how much of the company's total ABR a given company contributes, but if my math is correct, Amazon's share is 4.1% (17% of 24%).

Three markets account for nearly 50% of PKST's "Industrial segment" ABR:

Chicago (18%)

Columbus, Ohio (16%)

Stockton/Modesto, California (15%)

"Office Segment"

These buildings are still newer (average age 11 years), but not quite the same quality as the "Industrial segment" portfolio, with 78% of rentable square feet in buildings rated 4 stars or better.

For the next 3 years, lease expirations in the "Office Segment" are negligible, but become significant in 2027 (13% of ABR) and formidable in 2029 (23% of ABR).

40% of the ABR from this segment comes from corporate headquarters, and another 33% from R&D, lab, or data/command centers, according to PKST management. 55% of the ABR comes from S&P 500 companies, and 93% are single-tenant facilities. Of the ABR from this segment, 65% comes from tenants with investment-grade balance sheets.

Tenant diversification is a little better in the "Office Segment," but the top tenant (Keurig Dr. Pepper) still contributes 10% of ABR, and the top ten account for a whopping 63%.

If my command of math still serves, Keurig Dr. Pepper alone accounts for 5.6% of PKST's overall ABR.

The top 3 market concentrations for the "Office segment" include:

Phoenix (17%),

Boston (11%), and

Denver (9%)

While Chicago and Columbus are expected to hold their own, Phoenix and Denver are expected to see apartment rents drop over the coming 12 months, according to a projection by CBRE Insights, cited in Austin Rogers' recent article on Independence Realty Trust and reproduced below.

CBRE Insights

While not directly relevant to PKST's portfolio of industrial and office properties, this does call into question PKST management's characterization of these markets as high-growth.

"Other" segment

Meanwhile, the 19 properties in the "Other" segment are also composed of industrial and office properties, that are only 82% leased, with WALT of just 2.7 years. Of the $41 million in ABR generated by this segment, 83% comes from office properties. Not a pretty picture.

Oh, by the way, PKST also owns a 49% interest in a $146 million joint venture that owns 59 more office buildings in 22 cities and 14 states, totaling 8.6 msf.

Quarterly results

For both Q2 2023 and the six months ended June 30, rental revenue for PKST declined by nearly 50%, even while expenses went through the roof, more than doubling for the quarter YoY (year over year), and almost doubling for the 6 month period. Most of this expense increase was categorized as "real estate impairment". The net result was a loss of over $400 million.

PKST 10-Q for Q2 2023

The company had this to say about the impairment charges:

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, in connection with the preparation and review of the financial statements, the Company recorded a real estate impairment provision of approximately $397.4 million on sixteen properties, consisting of eight Office properties for $196.1 million and eight Other properties for $201.2 million. The impaired properties are located in the Southwest, Northeast, West, and Southeast regions of the United States. The impairment resulted from changes in the current quarter related to anticipated hold periods, estimated selling prices, and potential vacancies that impacted the recoverability of these assets.

Accordingly, "Industrial segment" NOI fell (-6.0)%, while "Office segment" NOI fell a dramatic (-60.3)% YoY. The "Other segment" NOI fell a similar (-48.4)%.

The company slashed its dividend from 79 cents per share a year ago, to 23 cents per share.

In-place lease valuations dropped (-18.1)% since the end of 2022.

Over H1 2023, the company sold eight properties for gross proceeds of $300.4 million, realizing a net gain of approximately $20.9 million.

PKST reported FFO per share of (-$0.27) for Q2, and just $0.10 for H1, both down dramatically YoY. AFFO per share of $0.73 for Q2 was down (-53.5)% and $1.40 for H1 was down (-53.0)% YoY.

Yikes.

Growth metrics

Here are the 3-year growth figures for FFO (funds from operations), and TCFO (total cash from operations).

Metric 2019 2020 2021 2022 3-year CAGR FFO (millions) $193 $171 $216 $15 -- FFO Growth % -- (-11.4) 22.7 (-93.1) (-42.3)% FFO per share $6.84 $5.89 $5.71 $0.37 -- FFO per share growth % -- (-13.9) (-3.1) (-93.5) (-62.2) TCFO (millions) $37.0 $(-5.8) $11.6 $(-441.4) -- TCFO Growth % -- (-100.0) NA (-100.0) (-100.0)% Click to enlarge

Source: TD Ameritrade, Hoya Capital Income Builder, and author calculations

No, that's not a misprint. FFO nosedived to just $15 million in 2022, and looks like it will go negative this year. Meanwhile, cash from operations dived far below zero, and FFO per share fell to just $0.37.

Meanwhile, here is how the stock price has done since the company went public on April 13.

Seeking Alpha

From an initial price of $11.49, it rocketed to $40.49 in just 6 days, only to fall to $16.87 by May 4. Then it climbed to a second peak at $39.65 on July 16. Since that time, share price has gradually declined to its current price just below $19.00, and seems to be seeking a bottom.

Balance sheet metrics

Here are the key balance sheet metrics.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating PKST 1.72 37% 7.1** -- Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

** Net Debt (Pro Rata Share) + Preferred Shares / LQA Normalized EBITDAre (as reported by the company).

As of June 30, PKST is holding $361 million in cash and equivalents, against $1.47 billion in debt. Its $517 million in mortgage debt is held at a weighted average interest rate of 4.16%. The company also owes $900 million on its revolver, at rates in excess of 6.5%. Of the total debt, 35% is secured by assets, and a whopping 23% is held at variable rates.

Maturities this year and next are low, but daunting in 2025 and 2026, with more than half a billion dollars in payments due in each of those years.

Dividend metrics

Peakstone Realty is paying a current yield of 4.76%, but paying out essentially all their FFO per share to achieve that. Whether this is sustainable or not remains to be seen. Seeking Alpha Quant does not venture to assign a Dividend Safety grade to this company.

Company Div. Yield 5-yr Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Div. Safety PKST 4.76% -- 4.76 100% -- Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now, on shares bought today, assuming the Dividend Growth rate remains unchanged.

Valuation metrics

Despite its evident problems, PKST is selling at an FFO multiple slightly above the REIT average.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO '23 Premium to NAV PKST 4.76 17.2 NA Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

What could go wrong?

If my math is correct, 72.6% of PKST's portfolio is Office space. Given the work-from-home trend that took hold during the pandemic, and is probably here to stay, this large exposure to office assets is perilous.

The company also has significant indebtedness at high interest rates, with significant exposure to variable-rate instruments. This would drive up interest expense significantly, if the Fed opts to raise rates.

The stock price is in search of a bottom, and management is less than forthcoming about the state of its assets and its plans to remedy its problems.

Investor's bottom line

Frankly, this company is a mess, and until the dust settles, I can't recommend buying shares. If I were holding shares myself, I would probably reduce or liquidate my position. If you feel that this company is a good investment over the next 2 - 5 years, it will probably be available at distinctly lower prices in the near future.

On September 20, PKST made BofA's list of stocks to avoid.

This company is covered by two Wall Street analysts. One says Hold, the other says Sell. Meanwhile, the Seeking Alpha Quant rating system rates PKST a Strong Sell.

TipRanks has a Neutral rating on PKST, and Ford Equity Research says Hold, while revisions-sensitive Zacks surprisingly says Buy.

However, as always, the opinion that matters most is yours.