The Safest Dividend Is The One That's Just Been Raised

Sep. 22, 2023 8:00 AM ETAMT, EPRT, SUI, ARE, O, PLD19 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs are still paying out dividends, with many even raising their dividends in recent months.
  • Dividend growth is a sign of confidence in a REIT's future and stability.
  • Three REITs worth considering are Sun Communities, American Tower, and Essential Properties Realty Trust.
Pay Raise Green Road Sign

Feverpitched

On September 18, I published “Make American REITs Great Again.”

There, I wrote in favor of buying up real estate investment trusts, or REITs.

Now.

While they’re this out of favor.

My regular readers know I love a

Comments (19)

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 8:09 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.38K)
Thanks for reading.

If you enjoyed my article, please consider liking the article, subscribing, and enabling real-time alerts so you can be notified when we publish future research.

Have a great day!
R
Randol33
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (6.62K)
Please send in the next REIT to get slaughtered, this market is hungry and demands a sacrifice. WPC & PLD yesterday any guesses on who is next. Many more day like yesterday to come in this sector.
3carmonte profile picture
3carmonte
Today, 8:52 AM
Comments (1.24K)
RE: "AMT’s stock has fallen almost 30% over the past year, presenting an opportunity to buy a great company at a discounted price.

Currently, the stock pays a 3.43% dividend yield that is very secure...
Ahhh, but will the principle hold up? Or: What is currently keeping me in short-term treasuries and MM funds at 5.4%
j
jpsnakes
Today, 8:19 AM
Premium
Comments (222)
Your going to get a lot of comments about this title and WPC. Still, in general I 100% agree with it. I wonder if folks selling WPC will be buying O. O is my second largest position right now. Seriously considering selling a few non-core holdings to buy more O.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:29 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.38K)
@jpsnakes Not a bad idea!

Remember, as I pointed out below,

"O has fared much better in terms of consistent AFFO per share growth, and more importantly, when O spun its office assets (via ONL) it grew AFFO....that demonstrates the power of scale."

Thanks for reading and have a great weekend!
M
Mike-SC
Today, 8:40 AM
Premium
Comments (305)
@Brad Thomas I agree about AFFO with O and I have added several times. I am a big O fan. The ONL spinoff has been a disaster...but that might just be the nature of commercial office space right now. Glad I dumped it a few months back.
The Wealth Architect profile picture
The Wealth Architect
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (126)
@jpsnakes that’s what I did, sold my position in Wpc and put a hefty chunk into O. Was already at a full position in WPC but could see reits trading down further so slowly building up shares in O.
Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Today, 8:12 AM
Premium
Comments (1.82K)
Didn’t WPC recently raise dividend and then pulled the rug out from shareholders?
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:16 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.38K)
@Big Red Income Farmer Yes. As I announced to my members at iREIT, I sold WPC and plowed the capital into O. Clearly, WPC is taking a hit now to set itself up for easy comps ahead (its been a bad year for REITs, so what do they have to lose)..... just another reason to own O!

All the best
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:24 AM
Premium
Comments (11.12K)
@Brad Thomas
O hasn't faired much better... my growth $$ are in ADC and Vici
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:27 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.38K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut O has fared much better in terms of consistent AFFO per share growth, and more importantly, when O spun its office assets (via ONL) it grew AFFO....that demonstrates the power of scale. I'm very disappointed in WPC management and it will take a while for me to regain confidence.... and in this cycle, I'm focusing on 10 names in the REIT sector. As you know, there are great opportunities for those who have patience.

Have a great weekend!
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (6.87K)
How about AMT! That was nice. That darn WPC putting a shot over the bow though, after recently raising. We shall see. Thanks for the good read, always appreciated and have a great weekend.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:13 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.38K)
@bill h illify There's been a lot of drama in REIT-dom lately....

I'm buying REITs for future generations...

No need to be too cute right now...

I'm plowing my capital into 10 names....

My kids and grandkids will thank me....

I'm very confident of that....

More confident than ever!!!

Have a great weekend and all the best!
j
jjlaamar
Today, 8:04 AM
Premium
Comments (52)
Morning Brad,
You’re great on SA, but just an FYI on “safe” dividends that just got raised…. WPC just raised their dividend only to have it get “cut”.

I guess 99.9% are safe now.

Thanks for all you do.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:08 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.38K)
@jjlaamar Yup... good timing on the title, right?

Should get a ton of clicks.

Have a great day!
