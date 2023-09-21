Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
6 Stellar REITs At Big Discounts To NAV

Sep. 21, 2023 5:57 PM ETADC, ARE, BRX, CIO, ELS, FSP, HPP, KBWY, MAA, MPW, NNN, O, PLD, PLDGP, REXR, SUI, TRNO, VNQ, WHLR, WPC7 Comments
Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Many high-quality equity REITs are trading at substantial discounts on price-to-NAV ratios.
  • REITs with good management teams should be able to gain a premium to NAV, but very few are achieving this currently.
  • The amount of new apartment construction poses a risk, but some REITs are trading at unusually cheap price-to-NAV ratios.
  • High interest rates create another headwind for the sector. Make sure your REITs can withstand it.
  • This article is for all the Seeking Alpha readers who want more charts.
Sale signage Supermarket shelf Marketing Promotion Discount

VTT Studio

Many equity REITs have seen a dramatic shift in price-to-NAV ratios over the last year or two. It's no surprise that equity REITs are down. You can't read anything about them without hearing that prices are lower.

However, the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SUI, ARE, REXR, ELS, PLD, TRNO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

R
Robert Rio
Today, 6:58 PM
Comments (1.38K)
WPC had a rough day.
H
Humble_Modesty
Today, 6:49 PM
Comments (1.24K)
Bold prediction:

WPC buys BNL after spin off with NLOP buying the 6% of office properties in BNLs portfolio.

Portfolios align between the 2, wpc gets a boost in cash flow and lowers overall balance sheet leverage.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 6:59 PM
Premium
Comments (11.11K)
@Humble_Modesty
I like it and after today's bombshell announcement anything is possible
c
cpr1200r100
Today, 6:20 PM
Premium
Comments (1.72K)
I'm going shopping in the morning. Yaaahoo!

ARE?
WPC
RQI?
???
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 6:14 PM
Premium
Comments (11.11K)
Thoughts on today's WPC very unexpected announcements
Bill Whalen profile picture
Bill Whalen
Today, 6:07 PM
Comments (182)
Made WPC buy below 59.
Wow .
O 52 + , wow again.
Still holding cash cushion though.
S
SteveInAtlanta
Today, 6:07 PM
Premium
Comments (353)
WPC, really? Likely the article was written before today. ARE at new 52 week low also. “Higher for longer” is killing REITs.
