Moderna: Covid Curse
Summary
- Moderna, Inc. revenues have now slumped due to lower Covid vaccine demand, but the company ramped up aggressive spending on R&D.
- The company faces up to $8 per share of losses in 2024 to 2025 due to the Covid curse.
- The stock isn't appealing due to the squeeze of lower revenues and higher expenses.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
The curse of the Covid demand surge is that a vaccine company like Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is now reporting far higher revenues, but the company isn't profitable anymore. Despite a promising vaccine pipeline, sales are only expected to dip in the years ahead. My investment thesis is Bearish on the stock due to the speculative nature of the business going forward and the curse of the biotech trying to recapture the glory from the 2021 to 2022 period.
Covid Sales Risk
Back in Q2 '23, Moderna reported a massive quarterly loss due to high spending and reduced revenues because of seasonal respiratory vaccine demand. In essence, the biotech now gets the majority of revenues during the December quarter.
The company only reported revenue of $344 million with a massive net loss of $1.4 billion. Moderna has suddenly gone from large profits to now burning a lot of cash.
A big red flag in the Q2 loss was a $464 million inventory write-down. Moderna is having a hard time accurately predicting Covid demand that has slumped fast.
Moderna forecasts a Covid market of 50 to 100 million doses, but Pfizer (PFE) only targets ~82 million shots in the U.S. The large biopharma only forecasts 24% of U.S. adults getting the new Covid shot cutting off some market hopes for hitting the higher end of demand at 100 million shots and maybe approach the 150 million doses similar to the flu season.
Moderna still forecasts sales of $6 to $8 billion for the year while cost of sales are forecast at a massive $3.5 to $4.0 billion. The flip side of the massive demand driven pull a few years back is that the Covid shots aren't overly proprietary while the production costs are excessive.
The biotech has now burned $2.14 billion in negative cash flows from operations while spending another $0.35 billion on property and equipment. The total cash burn during the 1H of the year was an incredible $2.5 billion.
Moderna has a cash balance of $14.6 billion allowing the company to invest for the future, but the expanded pipeline adds additional risks to the investment story.
Pipeline Spending
Moderna spent $1.1 billion on research and development last quarter alone. The biotech is struggling to be profitable on a forecasted Covid vaccine revenue level of $7 billion due to heavy spending now that the mRNA platform has technically been proven out via the Covid vaccine.
The company only spent $500 million annually on R&D until the Covid vaccine approval and revenue surge. Moderna now has a massive drug pipeline of 43 development programs dramatically increasing the costs without a blockbuster drug approval via the normal testing unlike what occurred with Covid.
Moderna does have a promising combination program with the flu+Covid+RSV. The big question is how much the Covid revenues remain with a large portion of the 2023 revenues from APAs unlikely to repeat in the future.
The biotech is already forecasting spending ~$25 billion in R&D over the next 5 years. The company is spending to capture an annual revenue potential of $20 to $30 billion.
The big concern is that Moderna is forecasting Covid sales of $6 to $8 billion leading to $8 to $15 billion in respiratory virus sales in 5 years. The risk is that this number ends lower due to the biotech having no proprietary drug patent in this area with multiple drugs already approved for Covid and the flu.
The current consensus analyst estimates factor in massive losses for the next couple of years. The big concern is that the high-end analyst estimates appear far too aggressive, or those estimates haven't been updated for the new reality of lower Covid demand.
Moderna is set to report nearly $8 per share in losses over the next 2 years leading to over $3 billion in losses. These losses could even accelerate due to a spending increase on lower revenues next year.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that the mRNA platform offers a lot of promises for new vaccine approvals over the next few years. Our research started under the premise of being bullish on the stock following the massive dip from the highs and the promises of new vaccine approvals for RSV and other drugs in the pipeline, but the excessive level of spending suggests management is wildly spending on new development programs.
If Moderna, Inc. consolidates focus on a more select group of drug candidates and reduces spending, our view would be more bullish. The stock might run into the Fall due to boosted Covid sales, but investors should sell any rallies.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.
This article was written by
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)